Couple Is Moving From The UK And Lists 20 Reasons Why, Makes The Internet Laugh

When life feels unbearable, sometimes the only solution is to make a change.
TikToker Diana Auria decided to take action after she and her partner realized their family was deeply unhappy living in the UK. The couple has now set their sights on starting fresh in the Philippines. But before making the big move, they shared their reasons for leaving in a two-part video.
Their story quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some viewers supported their decision, others found their reasons overly dramatic. Take a look below and let us know where you stand!
After realizing they were unhappy living in the UK, the couple chose to start over abroad
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
They shared their reasons on TikTok, and their story went viral, stirring up a mix of opinions online
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)
23% of Brits are considering moving abroad in the next five years
Diana Auria and her family aren’t alone in their wish to leave the UK. According to the 2024 British Expat Report by Currencies Direct, 23% of Brits—equivalent to 12.3 million UK adults—are considering moving abroad in the next five years, with 12% planning to relocate within the next 12 months. The numbers are even higher among those aged 25-34, with 38% contemplating to move within five years.
To gain more insight, Bored Panda spoke with travel content creator Zoe, who recently left the UK to embark on a solo travel journey.
“I left the UK for a few reasons, all tied to issues with quality of life. Primarily, the extortionate cost of living that left me unable to plan a future of owning a house or affording a family—even as a Scotland Yard Detective!” Zoe explained.
Although Zoe lived in London, she emphasized that this issue isn’t isolated to the capital. “This is a UK-wide problem. I know it’s true from talking to friends in other cities,” she said. “When young, hardworking, educated, and skilled people look around and realize they’re not getting enough in return for trading 40 hours a week for just two days off, you know there’s a serious issue.”
Burned out from her job and the constant stress of living paycheck to paycheck, Zoe made the decision to pack her things and start travelling while working remotely.
“The tipping point for me came gradually. Every day, I realized more and more that the social contract was no longer being honored for my generation. We’re not getting what we need to live fulfilled lives out of capitalism or working for UK companies and organizations,” she explained. “Socially, you’re made to feel like a failure in the UK if, despite the harsh economic climate, you’re in your 30s and still live at home, don’t own a house, or don’t have a family.”
For Zoe, those so-called “failures” eventually became her reasons to leave. “I realized they were actually ‘freedom’—perfect reasons why I wasn’t tied to staying in the UK and enduring a miserable life,” she shared.
“I only have one life, and when I turned 32 last year, I decided to jump off the UK hamster wheel and look for a better economy for me and a healthier work-life balance,” Zoe said. “Add to that the fact that the UK is sun-deprived, dreary, and cold from November to May, leaving me with low vitamin D and seasonal affective disorder (SAD). It became a choice: stay and complain or leave and find greener pastures.”
Image credits: Alex P / Pexels (not the actual photo)
“If you have wanderlust, make a plan and put it into action”
Zoe now documents her journey on social media to inspire others, particularly women in their 30s and beyond, to explore life’s opportunities and pivot toward new experiences. “I want to show that it’s never too late to start over and seize what life has to offer. I now create travel content to share the beauty of these places and inspire others to follow their passions,” she said.
“Solo travelling has been both a physical and spiritual experience. I’ve learned so much about myself and the world,” Zoe continued. “I’ve met incredibly kind and interesting people from all over, many of whom share a similar outlook on life as travelers. Their stories and life experiences have inspired me, and the lessons I’ve learned so far have been invaluable.”
According to Zoe, solo travel offers a kind of adventure and spontaneity that can’t be found anywhere else. “I truly believe it’s the medicine everyone should be prescribed,” she said.
“It’s important to see the world for yourself and find your place beyond where you were born or placed by your parents without your choice. I couldn’t be happier with my decision to leave the UK,” Zoe shared.
Still, she acknowledges the privilege of her situation. “I’m fortunate to have found a remote job, so I don’t encourage anyone to make reckless financial decisions or abandon their responsibilities. But if you have wanderlust, make a plan and put it into action—you’ll never regret travelling solo,” Zoe concluded.
Some viewers found their reasons excessive
Others, however, felt they were entirely justified and encouraged the family to make the move
