40 Reasons Why I Love You

Hi! My name is Alejandra, and I’m an artist, photographer, designer, and also, a single mom of 2 sweet boys. I’ve been creating multimedia content since I was 14 years old. I love creating cute comics about love and life.
Because Valentine’s day is approaching, I have decided to illustrate our love story in cartoon drawings and post it on an Instagram account named Love Tales Book to tell my boyfriend the reasons why I love him. I believe that people should express their love more often to each other because it feels wonderful when we get to know that we are loved.
So, don’t waste more time – go and express your love to the people that you care about and make your days full of love. I hope you’ll enjoy my love comics!
The reasons why I love you
Hi, my name is Alejandra, and I would like to share with you our love story
After I have spent uncountable hours checking out different profiles and chatting with people with whom I didn’t have that much in common, I finally found this sweet and handsome guy. He had a nice story written on his profile, and I quickly decided to message him a simple “Hey there!”
To swipe right was an easy choice after I read your profile
You wrote that you were looking for lasting real love and that when you were not at work, your first priority was your son. After I read your profile, I knew you were a good guy who loves his family and who knows how to find joy in what really matters. So, it was a no brainer to swipe right.
After a few days of texting, we decided that we would like to meet in person
Our first date was at La Carnita. We sat together and we enjoyed an amazing night. You made fun of your ping drinks, I knew you were a different type of guy.
I decided to create a book to tell you the reasons why I love you
Who hasn’t fallen in love with someone’s eyes? I did, with his beautiful blue eyes
Hugs release oxytocin
Oxytocin is often called the “love hormone,” and it’s released when we cuddle or bond. It’s the reason why being hugged feels so good. So when you’re feeling down, give someone a squeeze and feel your mood lift.
When you’re holding someone’s hand, you’re entwining your fingers with theirs, a physical manifestation of an emotional connection
You’re joining yourself with your partner and you shift from a ‘you and them’ to an ‘us’ in the eyes of those around you.
Trusting someone means that you think they are reliable, you have confidence in them and you feel safe with them physically and emotionally
Trust is something that two people in a relationship can build together when they decide to trust each other.
Why we need best friends? Because they laugh at the same stupid things we do. Because they give us honest advice. Because they will be there for us, even if they’re thousands of miles away
Every time my back hurts your massages are the best. What would I do without them?
I love that you are artistic
You picked up the mistake on Minecraft “Wet Hands” song. You know how to play the piano and one of the reasons why I love you, is you knowing how to play “Souvenir” by Billy Joel.
There a lot of things that you can do to try and be charming, but it is one of those things that you just can’t force
In fact, people who try to be charming and aren’t, usually fail in some pretty spectacular ways.
