Emma Stone Declares Ceasefire On Publicly Teasing Taylor Swift After Calling Her ‘A–Hole’

Emma Stone has waved the white flag and humorously declared a ceasefire on her public teasing of her pal, Taylor Swift.
The actress became the buzz of media headlines after she playfully jabbed at Taylor, calling her an ‘a–hole’ in jest.
“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Emma recently said.
It all started at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Emma won Best Film Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Poor Things. Taylor was captured loudly cheering for her dear friend as the La La Land actress received her award.
Headlines “really pulled it out of context,” Emma Stone said about her joke
Image credits: Rich Polk / Getty Images
A reporter at the Golden Globes had asked Emma about Taylor’s reaction to her win.
“I don’t know if you noticed, but when you won, Taylor Swift gave you a huge applause. What are your thoughts on her cheering your win?” the reporter asked.
“What an a–hole, am I right?” the actress joked in true Emma fashion with a hint of sarcasm and plenty of affection.
“I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a–hole.”
Weeks after the award show, Emma called herself a “dope” in an interview with Variety and said she would never call Taylor an a–hole again.
The actress spoke to Variety for a cover story and mentioned how her joke was taken out of context
“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Emma said. “Because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”
“What a dope,” the Cruella actress added as she pointed to herself.
Taylor and Emma have been friends ever since they met in April 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards. The two have supported each other through career milestones over the years, and the Blank Space singer was also present at the premiere of Poor Things in December 2023.
“We’ve been friends for a really long time,” Emma Stone said about Taylor Swift
Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
“ … We’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18 … ” Emma told Vanity Fair last year. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind.”
Fans commented on a YouTube video about Emma’s joke at the Golden Globes, and some praised the friendship that the two stars share.
“These two ladies are besties to the fullest. They always support each other,” read one comment, while another said, “She was just joking with her friend ( Taylor), have you ever heard of sarcasm!”
“Swifties have never joked with their friends before, it seems. The way I’ve seen them be mad at Emma for this is crazy,” one user remarked.
Another person pointed out, “Why was that a question? Omg Taylor Swift applauded… just like everyone else.”
Follow Us