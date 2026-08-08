86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

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Some photos are so strange that your brain immediately assumes they’re edited. But not every impossible-looking image is the product of Photoshop wizards. Sometimes the “glitch” is nothing more than perfect timing, an unusual camera angle, a rare natural phenomenon, or an object that’s genuinely much bigger, smaller, or stranger than you’re used to. So we put together a collection of authentic photos featuring everything from landscapes and animals to intricate human creations, where every image is completely real—even if it takes your eyes and your brain a second or two to figure out what they’re seeing.

#1 Basketball Players Standing Next To Cheerleaders

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Sans010394

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#2 It Looks Like It’s Only Raining Over One House

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: chalupa4me

#3 Dust Storm In Australia (2013) Looks Like Gulf Of Oman Levolution (R Picks)

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: secretwolf1

#4 Fishermen Row A Boat In The Algae-Filled Chaohu Lake, China

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: loki010

#5 The Eureka Tower Car Park In Melbourne, Australia Has Lettering That Jumps Out Of Its Surroundings

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#6 Twice A Year In Hawaii The Sun Passes Directly Overhead And Objects Cast No Shadow. It’s A Phenomenon Called “Lahaina Noon”

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Responsible-Fox-1985

#7 My Buddies Cup Before Our Final Exam Looked Quite Weird On The Table

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: spoonwitz97

#8 We Got These Giant Screws In At Work Today For Mounting Solar Panels

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: smokeymctokerson

#9 This Giant Dandelion I Found On My Walk Today

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: blood_omen

#10 The Highlight Of My Visit To Schonbrunn

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: AthensFinest

#11 Train Tracks In Canterbury, New Zealand After An Earthquake

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Dacien1983

#12 Cruise Ship Hotel In South Korea

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: arbili

#13 Lenticular ‘UFO’ Cloud

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Already Tall (7ft Or More) Friend Accidentally Takes Optical Illusion Photo

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: pixelpoetry

#15 Terrifying Jacana Bird

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Mukurosaki

#16 My Wife Told Me To Look Towards The Camera; So I Turned My Head

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: willwork4U

#17 I Came Across A Blue Mushroom

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: laobalaomadecai

#18 The Aftermath Of A 2010 Toxic Waste Spill In Western Hungary. The Red Hue Of Aluminum Byproducts Makes The Landscape Look Insane

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#19 The Mind-Bending Installations Of Artist Felice Varini

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Anisound

#20 A Natural Rock Formation On A Mountainside Near Alesund, Norway

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#21 This Is An Actual Building – Rather, It’s An Abstract Tarp Thrown Over The Building While It Was Under Construction

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#22 Salar De Uyuni, The World’s Largest Salt Flat, Bolivia. Awesome Shot

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: dhanuat

#23 French Graffiti Artist Tilt Has Swamped One Half Of A Marseille Hotel Room In Decoration, While The Other Half Remains Completely Blank

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: cargocollective

#24 Madrid-Based Artist Alicia Martin Transforms Thousands Of Books Into Towers That Pour Out Of Windows And Into The Streets

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#25 An Actual Plane Landing At Liepzig Airport As It Crosses Over The Autobahn

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#26 “Horizons” Sculpture In New Zealand, By Neil Dawson

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Valens

#27 This Photo Is An Example Of How Optical Illusions Mess With Your Mind. First You See A Rock Floating In The Air And Then

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: verma2470

#28 Giants Chillin On The Sidewalk

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: morbidxa

#29 Highest Tram Ever

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: spaham

#30 The View From My Friend’s Room Makes It Look Like The Light Is In The Middle Of The Sky

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#31 Accidentally Took This Picture And Did A Double Take On The Lens Cap

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#32 Extreme Waves In The North Sea

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Morksky

#33 Life-Size Car Frame Made Of Steel Rods, Work Of Benedict Radcliffe

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#34 My Orange Toolbox Looks Like A Real Life Pickup Item Under My Room’s Blue Light

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: MSFoxhound

#35 A Bin In The Street

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Plane-Football-2521

#36 Our Neighbors’ Balcony, And Their Ficus Tree Named Ben, Lined Up Perfectly With The Horizon

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: chubbybooger

#37 A Photo I Took In A Parking Garage

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: 2225ns

#38 Can You Spot The Little Guy? This Isn’t A Family Of Giants – They Just Took A Photo On A Mountain That Blended Perfectly With The Rock Below It

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#39 An Optical Illusion Created By Extremely Clear Water

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

#40 Crooked Forest; West Pomerania, Poland

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: tek0011

#41 Seaweeds In Waves

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#42 The Runway At The Gibraltar International Airport Has A Road Crossing It

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#43 This Javelin Gut Took Me Longer Then Usual

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: fuckrussiaisterror

#44 I Thought It Was A Mannequin Or A Prosthetic Leg For A Second

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: MeringueBeautiful760

#45 Thought He Had 2 Heads Too

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: danielleholloman

#46 Vienna’s Theresia Arena Gateway!

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: flawed_plan

#47 Giants Looking Over The City

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#48 Grandma’s Hair Is On Fire

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Quantization

#49 I Thought The Person Stands Behind A Wall

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Ashish_ank

#50 Just About Had A Heart Attack. Shadow Made It Look Like My Work Laptop Was Folded

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#51 The Column Behind My Head Makes It Look Like It Was Printed On Paper

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: MisterCheeks

#52 The Pool Looks Like It Is Missing A Wall, And The Path Lines Up Nicely

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: AddWittyNameHere

#53 My Dad And Me

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: chayashida

#54 The View From The Top Of The Mountain In My Car Looks Like I’m Flying

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: redvakho

#55 Very Rare Semi-Albino Peacock

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: ggoldlover

#56 This Fountain Was Designed To Look Like It’s Pouring Lava For A Brief Time Per Day When The Sun Hits It Just Right

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: abdirahmanmahdi

#57 An Origami Woman In Dress Folded From A Single Square Of Paper

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Paulorigami

#58 Tampa International Airport’s New Flamingo

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: 911Dougm

#59 Giant Yucatan Butter Avocado

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: ooMEAToo

#60 Police In Venice Move Around On Jet Skis!

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: JeroHasCrow

#61 My Grandfather Grew Black Tomatoes

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Qba_szw

#62 This Is What Happens When You Polish A Coconut

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Roctopus420

#63 This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Ok_Ambassador8394

#64 My College’s Engineering Building Has A House Built On Its Roof

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: IgnoreeeMeee

#65 Found An Alien Statue Head In A Riverbed

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: kirkbot

#66 I Found 5 Inch Safety Pins

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#67 A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#68 It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It’s Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: joalllucas

#69 Optical Illusion Created By Parisian Artist François Abelanet, On Display Outside Paris City Hall. It Looks Like A Giant Grass Sphere, But It’s Actually Flat

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: JesusChrist8D

#70 Optical Illusion

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: magicalbluepaint

#71 Vintage Forced Perspective And Optical Illusions, 1910-1977

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#72 Funny Little Double Take

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: graetel_90

#73 What If A Crosswalk Worked By Fooling Your Eyes First? 👀

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: karmabyashish

#74 Is He The Lost Member Of Fantastic Four?

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: immanuellalala

#75 I Thought It Was A Pterodactyl

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: No_Context_2122

#76 Was Shocked To Find Out My Brother Had Mentioned Nothing Of My Niece’s New Levitation Ability

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: ChubbySapphire

#77 Using Ultraviolet And Infrared Filters I Created A Picture Of The Moon That Reveals Hidden Features

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: ajamesmccarthy

#78 This Is Not What You See

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: imgur

#79 Standing In The River With A Cool Reflection

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: filmboy2005

#80 The Smallest Ship In The Us Navy

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Nata Dim

#81 I Took A Mildly Well-Timed Picture Of A Camel

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: lol_and_behold

#82 Oranges In Tropical Regions Have Green Skin Instead Of Orange

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: 1954isthebest

#83 Curving Escalator

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: CoeurdePirate222

#84 I Initially Thought These Were Small Bushes In A Gravel Flower Bed. Nope. Boston Protest 2020

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: ThaddeusMaximus2906

#85 My Pet Bird Taking A Bath Looks Like It’s Being Boiled Alive

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: [deleted]

#86 So I Searched Up The Black And Blue Dress…

86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Image source: Fragrant_Property766

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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