86 Real Photos That Make Your Brain Question If They Were Edited

Some photos are so strange that your brain immediately assumes they’re edited. But not every impossible-looking image is the product of Photoshop wizards. Sometimes the “glitch” is nothing more than perfect timing, an unusual camera angle, a rare natural phenomenon, or an object that’s genuinely much bigger, smaller, or stranger than you’re used to. So we put together a collection of authentic photos featuring everything from landscapes and animals to intricate human creations, where every image is completely real—even if it takes your eyes and your brain a second or two to figure out what they’re seeing.
#1 Basketball Players Standing Next To Cheerleaders
Image source: Sans010394
#2 It Looks Like It’s Only Raining Over One House
Image source: chalupa4me
#3 Dust Storm In Australia (2013) Looks Like Gulf Of Oman Levolution (R Picks)
Image source: secretwolf1
#4 Fishermen Row A Boat In The Algae-Filled Chaohu Lake, China
Image source: loki010
#5 The Eureka Tower Car Park In Melbourne, Australia Has Lettering That Jumps Out Of Its Surroundings
#6 Twice A Year In Hawaii The Sun Passes Directly Overhead And Objects Cast No Shadow. It’s A Phenomenon Called “Lahaina Noon”
Image source: Responsible-Fox-1985
#7 My Buddies Cup Before Our Final Exam Looked Quite Weird On The Table
Image source: spoonwitz97
#8 We Got These Giant Screws In At Work Today For Mounting Solar Panels
Image source: smokeymctokerson
#9 This Giant Dandelion I Found On My Walk Today
Image source: blood_omen
#10 The Highlight Of My Visit To Schonbrunn
Image source: AthensFinest
#11 Train Tracks In Canterbury, New Zealand After An Earthquake
Image source: Dacien1983
#12 Cruise Ship Hotel In South Korea
Image source: arbili
#13 Lenticular ‘UFO’ Cloud
Image source: [deleted]
#14 Already Tall (7ft Or More) Friend Accidentally Takes Optical Illusion Photo
Image source: pixelpoetry
#15 Terrifying Jacana Bird
Image source: Mukurosaki
#16 My Wife Told Me To Look Towards The Camera; So I Turned My Head
Image source: willwork4U
#17 I Came Across A Blue Mushroom
Image source: laobalaomadecai
#18 The Aftermath Of A 2010 Toxic Waste Spill In Western Hungary. The Red Hue Of Aluminum Byproducts Makes The Landscape Look Insane
#19 The Mind-Bending Installations Of Artist Felice Varini
Image source: Anisound
#20 A Natural Rock Formation On A Mountainside Near Alesund, Norway
#21 This Is An Actual Building – Rather, It’s An Abstract Tarp Thrown Over The Building While It Was Under Construction
#22 Salar De Uyuni, The World’s Largest Salt Flat, Bolivia. Awesome Shot
Image source: dhanuat
#23 French Graffiti Artist Tilt Has Swamped One Half Of A Marseille Hotel Room In Decoration, While The Other Half Remains Completely Blank
Image source: cargocollective
#24 Madrid-Based Artist Alicia Martin Transforms Thousands Of Books Into Towers That Pour Out Of Windows And Into The Streets
#25 An Actual Plane Landing At Liepzig Airport As It Crosses Over The Autobahn
#26 “Horizons” Sculpture In New Zealand, By Neil Dawson
Image source: Valens
#27 This Photo Is An Example Of How Optical Illusions Mess With Your Mind. First You See A Rock Floating In The Air And Then
Image source: verma2470
#28 Giants Chillin On The Sidewalk
Image source: morbidxa
#29 Highest Tram Ever
Image source: spaham
#30 The View From My Friend’s Room Makes It Look Like The Light Is In The Middle Of The Sky
Image source: [deleted]
#31 Accidentally Took This Picture And Did A Double Take On The Lens Cap
Image source: [deleted]
#32 Extreme Waves In The North Sea
Image source: Morksky
#33 Life-Size Car Frame Made Of Steel Rods, Work Of Benedict Radcliffe
#34 My Orange Toolbox Looks Like A Real Life Pickup Item Under My Room’s Blue Light
Image source: MSFoxhound
#35 A Bin In The Street
Image source: Plane-Football-2521
#36 Our Neighbors’ Balcony, And Their Ficus Tree Named Ben, Lined Up Perfectly With The Horizon
Image source: chubbybooger
#37 A Photo I Took In A Parking Garage
Image source: 2225ns
#38 Can You Spot The Little Guy? This Isn’t A Family Of Giants – They Just Took A Photo On A Mountain That Blended Perfectly With The Rock Below It
#39 An Optical Illusion Created By Extremely Clear Water
#40 Crooked Forest; West Pomerania, Poland
Image source: tek0011
#41 Seaweeds In Waves
Image source: [deleted]
#42 The Runway At The Gibraltar International Airport Has A Road Crossing It
Image source: [deleted]
#43 This Javelin Gut Took Me Longer Then Usual
Image source: fuckrussiaisterror
#44 I Thought It Was A Mannequin Or A Prosthetic Leg For A Second
Image source: MeringueBeautiful760
#45 Thought He Had 2 Heads Too
Image source: danielleholloman
#46 Vienna’s Theresia Arena Gateway!
Image source: flawed_plan
#47 Giants Looking Over The City
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#48 Grandma’s Hair Is On Fire
Image source: Quantization
#49 I Thought The Person Stands Behind A Wall
Image source: Ashish_ank
#50 Just About Had A Heart Attack. Shadow Made It Look Like My Work Laptop Was Folded
Image source: [deleted]
#51 The Column Behind My Head Makes It Look Like It Was Printed On Paper
Image source: MisterCheeks
#52 The Pool Looks Like It Is Missing A Wall, And The Path Lines Up Nicely
Image source: AddWittyNameHere
#53 My Dad And Me
Image source: chayashida
#54 The View From The Top Of The Mountain In My Car Looks Like I’m Flying
Image source: redvakho
#55 Very Rare Semi-Albino Peacock
Image source: ggoldlover
#56 This Fountain Was Designed To Look Like It’s Pouring Lava For A Brief Time Per Day When The Sun Hits It Just Right
Image source: abdirahmanmahdi
#57 An Origami Woman In Dress Folded From A Single Square Of Paper
Image source: Paulorigami
#58 Tampa International Airport’s New Flamingo
Image source: 911Dougm
#59 Giant Yucatan Butter Avocado
Image source: ooMEAToo
#60 Police In Venice Move Around On Jet Skis!
Image source: JeroHasCrow
#61 My Grandfather Grew Black Tomatoes
Image source: Qba_szw
#62 This Is What Happens When You Polish A Coconut
Image source: Roctopus420
#63 This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave
Image source: Ok_Ambassador8394
#64 My College’s Engineering Building Has A House Built On Its Roof
Image source: IgnoreeeMeee
#65 Found An Alien Statue Head In A Riverbed
Image source: kirkbot
#66 I Found 5 Inch Safety Pins
Image source: [deleted]
#67 A Shot Of Burning Man That Looks Like A Solar System
Image source: [deleted]
#68 It Looks Like A Mockup Or A Giant, But It’s Just Me On The Second Floor Of The College
Image source: joalllucas
#69 Optical Illusion Created By Parisian Artist François Abelanet, On Display Outside Paris City Hall. It Looks Like A Giant Grass Sphere, But It’s Actually Flat
Image source: JesusChrist8D
#70 Optical Illusion
Image source: magicalbluepaint
#71 Vintage Forced Perspective And Optical Illusions, 1910-1977
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#72 Funny Little Double Take
Image source: graetel_90
#73 What If A Crosswalk Worked By Fooling Your Eyes First? 👀
Image source: karmabyashish
#74 Is He The Lost Member Of Fantastic Four?
Image source: immanuellalala
#75 I Thought It Was A Pterodactyl
Image source: No_Context_2122
#76 Was Shocked To Find Out My Brother Had Mentioned Nothing Of My Niece’s New Levitation Ability
Image source: ChubbySapphire
#77 Using Ultraviolet And Infrared Filters I Created A Picture Of The Moon That Reveals Hidden Features
Image source: ajamesmccarthy
#78 This Is Not What You See
Image source: imgur
#79 Standing In The River With A Cool Reflection
Image source: filmboy2005
#80 The Smallest Ship In The Us Navy
Image source: Nata Dim
#81 I Took A Mildly Well-Timed Picture Of A Camel
Image source: lol_and_behold
#82 Oranges In Tropical Regions Have Green Skin Instead Of Orange
Image source: 1954isthebest
#83 Curving Escalator
Image source: CoeurdePirate222
#84 I Initially Thought These Were Small Bushes In A Gravel Flower Bed. Nope. Boston Protest 2020
Image source: ThaddeusMaximus2906
#85 My Pet Bird Taking A Bath Looks Like It’s Being Boiled Alive
Image source: [deleted]
#86 So I Searched Up The Black And Blue Dress…
Image source: Fragrant_Property766
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