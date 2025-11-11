Everyday Life Reimagined As A Video Game

Buzzfeed illustrator Adam Ellis wondered what real life would be like as a video game, so he came up with these hilarious images that re-imagined life as a popular video game – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.
Instead of having to slay dragons and chase bandits, however, the quests in Ellis’ day-to-day life are a bit more mundane; he has to make a late commute to work, feed his cat, and join a colleague for a chicken taco lunch at Chipotle (no experience points!). Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte sports some impressive stats with “+20 Restore Health and take half as much damage at work for 8 hours.” Now all we need is for this to be made into an actual game so that we could actually play it at work. Instead of working.
More info: Buzzfeed
Morning
Lunchtime
Afternoon
