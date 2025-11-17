Someone Asked People To Share “Real But Crazy Facts That Could Save Your Life” And Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful

Ever since the internet, the so-called information superhighway, introduced us to its inexhaustible stream of data, there is only so much schools and universities can teach us that can’t be found online. Things that even might one day save our precious lives. Particularly, if we talk about the most random, crazy tidbits of information you might’ve never stumbled upon if not for curious places such as r/AskReddit.
When one person decided to ask this 40-million-user community “What are some real but crazy facts that could save your life?“, the responses were as impressive as ever. From bleeding-stopping tea bags to Bear Grylls-esque survival tips involving plastic bags and tree branches, you would need an entire notebook to write down people’s wildest responses. But do not worry! Bored Panda has handpicked the most fascinating facts that are equally handy and quite nuts. Hopefully, there won’t be any reason for you, dear pandas, to try them out in reality though.
Point at someone and delegate. People freeze up in emergencies or assume someone else will handle a problem. Point at someone as say ‘you guy in the blue shirt. Go to the gate and tell the ambulance where we are. Ma’am? please go with him.’ Don’t ask ‘does anyone know CPR.’ Point at someone and ask if they do. Even if they don’t people are more likely to step forward in fear of being asked next and judged for not acting sooner then volunteering from the beginning.
If you get stabbed or impaled, LEAVE THE FOREIGN OBJECT ALONE. Do not attempt to remove it. Yeah, it’s horrible and it’s freaking you out, but your odds of survival are much higher if you just leave it be. Medical professionals will remove it in an environment equipped to deal with it.
Not too crazy but if someone is acting drunk but didnt had any alcohol, ask them to smile, if one side of their mouth is down, take them to a doctor cause they are having or will have a stroke.
If your house smells like fish for absolutely no reason, 9 times out of 10 it means that there is an electrical fire. The other time it means you need to take a shower.
I learned this from a firefighter video I saw years ago, probably here on Reddit. If you are ever choking and there is nobody to help you, lay on the floor on your hands and knees, then drop your body to the floor. This should create a sudden puff of air, pushing the food out of your throat. If at first you don’t succeed, try it again! It will save your life.
Never, ever, ever go with someone who has a gun or knife pressed against you. Most people think complying with save them, but really they are just looking for a better place to kill you. Make them kill you in a crowded location or the current one. Chances are they won’t or they wouldn’t have asked you to go with them.
If the ocean water suddenly recedes at the beach you’re at a tsunami is probably coming. Run, don’t look at the fish.
A motorcycle helmet is stronger than a skull.
Pretending to order a pizza while calling the cops most likely will work . Some women who lived with domestic abusers have done this.
If you get bit by a wild animal, you must get the rabies vaccine. Rabies is not like a flu or mild inconvenience. It’s one of the most lethal diseases on the planet. It has a near 100% fatality once the disease takes hold (and it’s a horrible way to go).
If you end up having to survive in a forest, crickets or grasshoppers chirping is NOT annoying. It is your sign of safety
(Crickets stop chirping when something big is moving close to them).
If you ever get in a fight never fight fair go for the dirty s**t kick people in the balls throw s**t in their eyes etc. If you really need to make an opening for yourself grab the ear and pull it only takes 7 pounds of pressure to tear an ear off
If you find yourself stranded in a desert, ration sweat, not water. Of course don’t drink all of your water in one go, but the rate a which you’ll dehydrate and overheat if exerting yourself (e.g. walking/hiking too fast or climbing over obstacles in the heat of the day) will kill you much quicker. Many people are found dead, with water, which is terrifying.
Don’t swim towards the cute dolphins. Those m***********s will hit you with their tails, headbutt you, and drown you if they feel like it.
Seriously, they’re big, strong, wild animals, and although they are generally pretty chill around humans you really don’t want to meet one in a bad mood.
If you’re a lady being followed in a city, liquor store/corner stores are great places to duck into. Clerks are great people to tell. Have been followed in sketchy neighborhoods a number of times and they’ve been great and down to tell a creepy f****r off or just keep an eye out for me 9.5/10 times.
Would write an ode to them if I could.
If you’re in water and don’t know which way is up, blow out some air and follow the bubbles
If you’re under snow and don’t know the way up, drool and let gravity do its thing.
If you’re getting jumped at or anything like it. scratch the skin on the person (face would be easiest) to get some DNA under your fingernails. (Maybe not directly life saving, but at least makes it easier to identify the perpetrator).
If you think your house is haunted and “feel a presence”, you may have a carbon monoxide leak. Get a detector at home depot. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include hallucination.
Never leave unsecured heavy objects like tools on the back seat/parcel shelf of your car. In a high-speed collision, such items can kill you.
Teabags stop bleeding. They have an acid called tannic which is a natural clotting agent.
Don’t eat a lot of food right away after a long fast.
black_dragon3453 replied:
my great-grandfather was an Italian soldier and POW during wwii. as his camp was liberated, the us troops gave the starving prisoners as much food as they could eat, but he knew better and did not indulge. he and the americans watched in horror as cramps and nausea took over and most of the prisoners died. scary sh*t
If you crash into an electrical pole, immediately call 911 (or your country’s equivalent) and stay in the car. You could have downed an electrical wire, and the wire will still be live. Assume the entire area around your car is electrified. Only get out of the car if there’s an immediate danger, such as a fire. When you exit the car, make sure both feet touch the ground at the same time, and only take small, shuffling steps, and make sure both feet are touching the groud at all times.
There were 2 teenagers from my hometown that were electrocuted after an accident like this.
If you ever have to rescue a drowning person, throw them something to grab onto beside yourself.
Ammonia and bleach do not mix.
If you’re choking, don’t get embarrassed, don’t go to the bathroom, don’t walk away from people. I’ve seen a couple people nearly die because they were panicking and walked away from the dinner table(s) and such while choking.
Do the universal sign for choking with both your hands on your neck, and most people will get the message.
If you see a dog running at you, do not run. This triggers their hunting instinct and causes them to see you as prey. If they look aggressive, hold your ground and shout as loud as you can. Make yourself look bigger and the dog will usually turn tail and run.
The rule of 3: 3 minutes without air, 3 days without water, 3 weeks without food. Prioritize water first in a survival situation
Edit: many people are saying I missed “3 hours without shelter”. I absolutely agree. It’s very temperate this time of year here, so it wasn’t at the front of my mind. Find shelter, then water in those cases.
If you rescue someone from water and they are unconscious you need to give 5 breaths of air into their lungs before starting to resuscitate them. This will often cause them to vomit all of the inhaled water and bring them back.
For normal resuscitation if you are going to do breaths into the mouth then you should start with 2.
In the UK if you choose to help someone and make the situation worse, say they need CPR and you break their ribs, you will not get in trouble for it, you are protected by the Samaritans act. So many people have refused to help someone in fear of doing it wrong, this has cost a lot of savable lives.
When caught in a rip at the beach just swim slowly along the beach, parallel to the shore untill you feel the pull ease up then swim towards the shore.
Try to avoid eating rice that has been sitting at room temperature for too long. There is a bacteria that can take root that, even if you cook the rice again, it possibly can destroy your liver. It’s called (no joke) b.cereus.
There was a kid who was killed by his d**khead roommates when they replaced his pre-cooked pasta with some that he had sitting around for a few days.
*…he had to go outside to air out his pants…*
In short: old pre-cooked pasta or rice can kill you even if you reheat it.
Put a lid on a flaming pan to smother it and remove from heat carefully. Never throw any liquid on it. Don’t remove the lid for at least 5 minutes.
