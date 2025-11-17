Designers Show How These 18 Famous Places Would Look Like Without Their Landmarks

In many cities around the world, there are favorite places for tourists that end up becoming “must-see” attractions. Some of these attractions have become iconic representations of their respective countries, and a few have even been chosen as the Seven Wonders of the World.
That being said, Bored Panda has previously featured several photoshop contests from an Australian online platform called DesignCrowd. In one of their most recent contests, participants were tasked with reimagining famous cities by removing their most prominent tourist attractions.
More info: designcrowd.com
#1 Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Image source: designcrowd
#2 Niagara Falls
Image source: designcrowd
#3 Taj Mahal
Image source: designcrowd
#4 Palace Of Westminster
Image source: designcrowd
#5 Machu Picchu
Image source: designcrowd
#6 Sandstone City Of Petra
Image source: designcrowd
#7 Hollywood Sign
Image source: designcrowd
#8 Opera House In Sydney
Image source: designcrowd
#9 Eiffel Tower
Image source: designcrowd
#10 Tower Bridge
Image source: designcrowd
#11 Parthenon
Image source: designcrowd
#12 London Eye
Image source: designcrowd
#13 Big Ben
Image source: designcrowd
#14 Christ The Redeemer
Image source: designcrowd
#15 The Great Pyramid Of Giza
Image source: designcrowd
#16 Statue Of Liberty
Image source: designcrowd
#17 Arc De Triomphe
Image source: designcrowd
#18 Leaning Tower Of Pisa
Image source: designcrowd
