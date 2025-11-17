Designers Show How These 18 Famous Places Would Look Like Without Their Landmarks

In many cities around the world, there are favorite places for tourists that end up becoming “must-see” attractions. Some of these attractions have become iconic representations of their respective countries, and a few have even been chosen as the Seven Wonders of the World.

That being said, Bored Panda has previously featured several photoshop contests from an Australian online platform called DesignCrowd. In one of their most recent contests, participants were tasked with reimagining famous cities by removing their most prominent tourist attractions.

More info: designcrowd.com

#1 Mount Rushmore National Memorial

#2 Niagara Falls

#3 Taj Mahal

#4 Palace Of Westminster

#5 Machu Picchu

#6 Sandstone City Of Petra

#7 Hollywood Sign

#8 Opera House In Sydney

#9 Eiffel Tower

#10 Tower Bridge

#11 Parthenon

#12 London Eye

#13 Big Ben

#14 Christ The Redeemer

#15 The Great Pyramid Of Giza

#16 Statue Of Liberty

#17 Arc De Triomphe

#18 Leaning Tower Of Pisa

