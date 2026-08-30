Raúl Castillo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Raúl Castillo
August 30, 1977
McAllen, Texas, US
49 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Raúl Castillo?
Raúl Castillo is an American actor and playwright, celebrated for bringing grounded and emotionally direct roles to life. He consistently delivers nuanced performances across film, television, and stage, establishing himself as a versatile presence in contemporary entertainment.
His breakout moment arrived with his role as Richie Donado Ventura in the HBO series Looking, a performance universally hailed by critics. This portrayal brought him significant public attention and showcased his ability to anchor complex character arcs.
Early Life and Education
Born on August 30, 1977, in McAllen, Texas, Raúl Castillo was raised in a bicultural environment by his Mexican immigrant parents, Raúl H. Castillo Sr. and Adela Rodríguez de Castillo. This upbringing deeply shaped his perspective, making him feel American in Mexico and Mexican in the US.
He cultivated an early interest in theater at McAllen High School, later studying playwriting at Boston University College of Fine Arts. Castillo graduated in 1999, honing his skills in crafting and performing original stage works.
Notable Relationships
In recent years, Raúl Castillo married costume designer Alexis Forte, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2026. Castillo, who is heterosexual, previously indicated being in a relationship around 2016.
He shares one child with Forte, with whom he has built a family. The couple’s relationship has gained public attention with the announcement of their child.
Career Highlights
Raúl Castillo gained widespread recognition for his compelling portrayal of Richie Donado Ventura in the acclaimed HBO series Looking. This role, which spanned the original series and its subsequent film, was universally praised by critics.
He also earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male for his powerful performance in the 2018 film We the Animals. Castillo continues to appear in significant projects like Army of the Dead, Cassandro, and the HBO series Task.
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