127 Photos That Prove Dogs Make Our Lives Better (New Pics)

Looking at photos of adorable animals is almost a surefire way to make your day much, much better! And if there’s one thing that the internet loves, it’s gushing over other people’s pets.

‘Rare Puppers’ is a popular online group whose members share some of the cutest photos of their dogs that you’ll find anywhere online. It’s a big dose of wholesomeness that’s bound to make anyone smile and chase away the blues. We’re featuring photos of some of the bestest boys and girls, and you can give them a digital pat on the head as you scroll down.

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to the friendly moderator team at ‘Rare Puppers.’ They were kind enough to tell us all about the history of the group and shared some practical advice for anyone who’s considering getting a dog! Keep reading for our full interview.

#1 Just A Random Dog That Showed Up My House. Thought He Was Cute! Gave Him Some Water And Trying To Find His Owners Now

Image source: jltriplett

One of the moderators running ‘Rare Puppers,’ who has been in their role since 2017, told us that the subreddit was originally created by an Australian named TPK (The Pupper King). Though the founder is “more inactive now,” he is the person “most responsible” for creating ‘Rare Puppers.’

“He worked pretty actively across the years to build the community. The sub was created as a wholesome, meme-y place to share pictures of animals with silly titles in ‘pupperspeak’ or what some call ‘doggolingo, a sort of pastiche that’s a bit like if a dog or cat themselves were trying to type,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda.

“The first few years, the pupperspeak was fantastic and a major part of almost every post. Despite our best efforts, though, especially the past 3-5 years, it has somewhat diluted into being more general titles. We’re always hoping to re-engender that title creativity with the community, though. We also really prefer OC [original content], personal pet photos to ones found online.”

#2 Sasha, My European Doberman With A Tail And Floppy Ears

Image source: JeffAndSasha

#3 Kevin Spent Over An Hour Chasing Leaves Falling Off The Trees Today

Image source: NotMeButYou_91

Meanwhile, the moderator said that another major unique part of their community is that they completely ban swearwords, sad stories, and politics. “In fact, there’s probably a good chance we’re the largest public community on the internet that disallows all swearing. It’s definitely a part of the meme and the identity of the sub. As well, I think it has a major part in shaping the community we’ve cultivated.”

According to the mod, people who find that not being able to use swearwords is a dealbreaker are also often the type of individuals who wouldn’t fit in with the vibe of the subreddit.

“I’ve always liked to imagine the sub as a kind of ‘time out zone,’ where, regardless of what’s going on in your life, you can load it up and know you won’t have to deal with anything that will make you feel worse, if only for a little bit. It’s like anti-doomscrolling, which I think there needs to be WAY more of in the world,” the moderator shared with Bored Panda.

#4 Hank Is A Good Boy Who Lives In One Of The Neighborhoods My Dad Walks His Dog In. His Owners Are Moving Next Week

Image source: thatbetchkitana

#5 She’s Been Dramatically Sighing All Day Long. My BF Has Been Gone One Night…

Image source: nikkicocaine

#6 Kevin Has Once Again Turned Into A Meerkat

Image source: NotMeButYou_91

This, from their perspective, is what probably keeps the community going all these years. “It’s nice to have a space in your life where you can take a break from the entire world seeming to be on fire. And of course, the memery is very fun too. I’d also want to mention that we’ve gotten really lucky with our moderation team. We’ve found and kept some really great long-term people who have kept things really tidy over the years, and whenever things started slacking, someone else picked up their game.”

The moderator said the entire team is “really proud of our community, and look forward to bringing more smiles to people!”

Meanwhile, the mod had some advice to share for anyone who is thinking about getting a dog as a pet. We were curious about how someone can tell if they’re ready to be a pet owner.

“My biggest advice would be to first EXPLORE THE GAP between ‘not having a dog’ and ‘having a permanent new thing dependent on you forever!’” they said.

#7 We Found This Lil Bub On Valentine’s Day! 3 Lbs Of Pure Love!

Image source: alison_bee

#8 He’s The Branch Manager

Image source: WhippetBowie

#9 Apartment Complex Thinks We Only Have One Dog. We Walk Them Separately To Save On Pet Rent

Image source: Miserable-Artist-610

“If you live near any dog shelters, more often than not, they’re absolutely clamoring for volunteers willing to foster dogs for a few days or weeks, or even just to come by and take one out for the day,” the moderator suggested.

“Fostering is a particularly great way to get a dog. It’s a great way to ‘dog trial’ yourself, since if it doesn’t work out, giving the dog back was always the plan anyway. But the other awesome thing about this is that if you decide after some time that the dog really clicks with you, you can ‘foster fail’ and adopt that dog permanently! It’s a win-win!”

In the meantime, the mod strongly advised that new dog owners avoid any kind of “dominance or fear-based training. These are essentially disproven at this point,” they said.

“Modern professionals now largely encourage standards like FearFree certification instead. The ‘dominance’/’alpha idea with canines stems from a guy named David Mech, who has himself since come out against his own idea and will tell you it was misconceived.”

#10 When Will My Husband Return From War

Image source: neomaxizoomdweeby

#11 Came Across A Dog Who Was In The Shelter, Turns Out It’s My Dog’s Sister! Now They Are Inseparable!

Image source: ReindeerTiny4401

#12 Searched For Her Everywhere And Found Her Chilling In The Shoe Closet

Image source: Satirezix

Deciding to become a pet parent is one of the most significant choices that you’ll ever make in life. If that decision scares you a little bit, it really should. You are choosing to let another living, thinking, feeling, breathing being into your life, promising to take care of it for many years to come.

Having a lifelong companion is a big step. And it’s a very rewarding one. However, you have to be realistic if you can provide your future pet with all that it needs, so it can thrive, not just survive.

There are many things to consider before you commit to getting a pet. What’s your financial situation like? Can you take care of your pet’s food, shelter, entertainment, and medical needs? Do you have enough space at home for your animal? And perhaps even more importantly, with your current lifestyle, do you have enough time and energy to give your new pet the attention that it deserves, so it feels loved?

On a more practical level, who is going to walk the dog? It would be awful to get a dog breed that requires an athletic, incredibly social owner who loves to spend time outdoors, only for you to keep it indoors.

#13 Three Rescue Dogs Traveling Peacefully On A Plane

Image source: Eddy_Key

#14 My Pup, 2 Years Apart

Image source: JCOLE6969

#15 This Is Rae. Last Night She Saved Us By Barking To Alert Us To A Fire. Good Girl, Rae

Image source: GingerNinja1982

Then, there are also the dynamics inside your home to consider, too. If you already have pets, will the new animal get along with them? Meanwhile, are any of your family members allergic to animals?

Getting or rescuing a dog just because it “looks cute” and you “want a pet” might not be the best idea if you can’t commit to it for years and years. Think about your future and if you can realistically see yourself consistently spending time with your pet years down the line, once the initial fascination has worn off.

If you’re unsure, you could try fostering an animal in need for a few weeks or months to see how good of a pet parent you can be, and what challenges you’d face.

Alternatively, if you find that you don’t have the right lifestyle or financial situation to make your potential pet happy, but you care about animals, you can find other ways to help.

For example, you could focus on aiding the rescue shelters in your neighborhood or city. You can volunteer your time, money, or resources to give your local animals in need the life they deserve, until they find their new forever homes.

#16 My 9y Baby Girl Has Vitiligo It Appeared 2 Years Ago

Image source: multi_the_opossum

#17 My 8.5mo Gorillabear Dog

Image source: Only-Error-3916

#18 The Rare And Illusive Canadian Baby Bear In Their Natural Habitat

Image source: Due_Reading5487

According to the American Kennel Club, other factors that you should think about include whether you can be a responsible dog owner, and how you’ll actually train your dog.

“A responsible dog owner is someone who proactively plans for the needs of their dogs and ensures to the best of their ability that those needs are being met. It doesn’t mean having luxury items for your dog, but it does require being capable of providing your dog with everything they need. Dogs are dependent on their owners for everything from food to providing time and space to go to the bathroom and get enough stimulation and exercise,” AKC explains.

Meanwhile, as an owner, you’re responsible for your dog behaving itself both at home and in public. That means providing it with regular training through positive reinforcement.

“Training is a lifelong process for dogs and their owners, and while you don’t have to get to a competition level, all dogs should have basic training. At a minimum, dogs should be potty trained and learn basic manners, and regular training also can reduce conflict and frustration over caring for a dog,” AKC stresses.

#19 3 Months Old vs. 5 Months Old

Image source: strikecat18

#20 We Call This ‘Badger Brings’ – She’s Learned That Bringing You Something Is The Fastest Way To Attention

Image source: Chromatic_mediant

#21 Decided It Was Time To Add To Our Family. So We Adopted This Rare 13 Year Old Pupper

Image source: totally_c-h-u-d

Thankfully, you have plenty of options for training. You can do it yourself at home (there are lots of great free and paid online and physical resources available), join dog training classes, or (if your finances permit it) hire a private trainer.

The ‘Rare Puppers’ online community has been making the internet a much cuter, more adorable place for nearly a decade, since early December of 2015. Though dogs are the group’s main focus, according to the group, you can sometimes also find photos of “cates and turtols, and all sorts of other cute animols.”

According to the moderators, photos of all kinds of animals are technically allowed, so long as the animal is the main focus of the image. What’s more, you should try to be as positive as possible, and avoid sharing any sad content. The subreddit is meant to be an uplifting digital space.

#22 Update: We’re Going To Meet A Dog To Possibly Foster Today. Her Name Is Waffles & She’s Been In The Shelter For 727 Days

Image source: dogluvr_1

#23 I Love Baby. This Is Baby

Image source: Ilovejuicy-theboys

#24 The Dog I’m Sitting Looks Like Scooby Doo

Image source: Archtypo

Moreover, you’re encouraged to only share photos that you’ve personally taken. Resharing images that someone else took is highly discouraged. What’s more, ‘Rare Puppers’ isn’t the place for serious topics like military and police dogs or veterinary advice.

While ‘puppertalk’ is welcome in the context of the subreddit, you shouldn’t complain about other people doing it.

#25 From Our Local Fire Department

Image source: Jtlhskr2286

#26 Just A Good Boy

Image source: AliceInBoredom

#27 It’s Gary! My Goofy, Handsome, Spoiled Boy

Image source: Villageidiot1984

The mods of the ‘Rare Puppers’ online community also stress the fact that all breeds of dog are welcome in the group. “Don’t shame pet owners for their breed choice,” they advise.

Furthermore, no matter how much you love your doggos, you shouldn’t make more than 3 posts per day on the sub. And, it probably goes without saying, but there’s no space for AI-generated ‘content’ in the group.

#28 Anyone Else’s Dog Regularly Demand That You Hold Hands And Stare Deeply Into Each Other’s Eyes?

Image source: Roo-De-Doo

#29 Musuko, 10 Months Old And Already Head Of The Household

Image source: songtails

#30 My Rescue Boy Looks Like A Completely New Doggo Now

Image source: xxDisturbed

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts about these ‘Rare Puppers,’ dear Pandas. Which of these good boys and girls did you enjoy e-meeting the most? What advice would you give anyone who is considering becoming a pet owner?

Once you’ve upvoted your favorite photos, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list.

Meanwhile, if you’re feeling up to it, why not share a photo of your beloved pets there as well? We’d love to say ‘hello’ to them!

#31 My Boy Is 18 Now And Slowing A Bit, But He Was The Cutest Puppy

Image source: chitpance

#32 My (Literally) Rare Fluffy Pittie

Image source: pinkmoon92

#33 Folks Call Him Da Boy Round These Parts, His Legal Name Is Mo

Image source: reddit.com

#34 My Puppy Has Chocolate Chip Toe Beans!

Image source: Vast_Plant_1681

#35 This Is Tuna. Sometimes She Sits Weird. 100/10 Love Her For It Tho

Image source: Ok_Might9605

#36 Before/After Our 1st Bath!

Image source: anonymous

#37 “You Have A Doberman? Isn’t That Breed Scary And Intimidating?” Idk You Tell Me…

Image source: smallorangepaws

#38 First Time Seeing The Oceans

Image source: uncutpizza

#39 Max, The Golden At The End Of The Rainbow

Image source: jfsh

#40 I Dare You To Say “No” To This Face

Image source: DeathByMapleSyrup

#41 Goodest 13th Birthday Boy

Image source: StayBubbly4743

#42 This Little Gremlin Just Captured And Ate 4 Flies In Under A Minute

Image source: unfortunatelyalive7

#43 I Met Lola At Work Yesterday And Look At Her Teef

Image source: maddydyko

#44 I Work As A Dog Groomer And Got This Absolute Gem Of A Picture. I Laugh Every Time I See It

Image source: MagicPanda00

#45 I Was Sweeping Off My Car Turn Around And See This

Image source: froggywest35

#46 Someone Is Proud Of Their TV Debut!

Image source: MagnificentArchie

#47 One Is My Puppers, One Is Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Caterpillar. Take A Guess!

Image source: evaintheus

#48 Just Two Ladies Asking For Loves While I Load The Dishwasher. Harley & Molly Both 14yo, My Heart

Image source: beepickle

#49 Neighbor Said Our Dog Was “Watching Them”

Image source: strikecat18

#50 I Just Have To Show Off Waffles’ Adoption Profile Pic

Image source: dogluvr_1

#51 12 Puppies Born Today, Only One White One

Image source: Itchy-Word3546

#52 Her Attitude

Image source: Efficient_Cherry8220

#53 8wks Old When I Met Her At The Shelter vs. 10yrs Last Week. Time Goes By Too Fast

Image source: is-it-5oclock-yet

#54 Dog Runs Through Snow Like It Owes Him Money

Image source: WhippetBowie

#55 Rio Didn’t Like The News Today

Image source: Confident-Profile143

#56 Somebody Is A Very Happy, Drooly Birthday Boy Today… Happy 14th Birthday, Oogie!!!

Image source: TheOogs

#57 They Grow Up So Fast

Image source: DogDays8223

#58 The Rarest Wildflower

Image source: greeneyedgirl626

#59 I Give To You This Meme Of Da Holy Dog

Image source: Icy-Conflict6671

#60 The Very Rare All 9 Puppers Looking At The Camera

Image source: theleelooandfriends

#61 Crying Over This Airbnb Dog I’m Going To Miss

Image source: GooseAdventures

#62 Brick Really Helped Attach The Plow Today

Image source: thebozworth

#63 I Promise She’s Real!!

Image source: Famous_Fig_8390

#64 A Perfect Snowflake Landed Between Nelly’s Eyes On On A Winter Walk. ❄️

Image source: AllThingsThe

#65 Our Good (Big) Boy At The Vet

Image source: sweeetgenius

#66 Zuko Helping Maisie Practice “Stay”

Image source: FartsMalarts

#67 Hello! You’ve Been Visited By The Dog Of Joy And Peace. He Hopes You Have A Lovely Day!

Image source: SamsonAdventureDog

#68 Our 5 Month Old Schnauzer Got His First Haircut This Weekend

Image source: camon44

#69 Recently Adopted A Unique Rescue Pup

Image source: soihuman

#70 So. There Was A Hole See? Idk How It Got There. So I Investigated The Hole. Guess What Was In It? Dirt That Attacked Me

Image source: Cuttlery

#71 Our Girl When We Found Her

Image source: ThePraetorianFuriosa

#72 Satan Loves Her Kennel, It’s Too Small, I Bought Her A Bigger One, She Of Course Refuses To Use It

Image source: Cuttlery

#73 Barbara (Our Comically Large Foster-Fail Puppy From Last Year) Is Now Fully Grown!

Image source: theprostitute

#74 That Face Of “ Omg Did You Just See That?” (It Was Just Another Dog)

Image source: brocknachos

#75 I’m Starting To Wonder If I Have A Dog Or A Beaver

Image source: Ale-Fox

#76 Hello, My Name Is Pudding

Image source: SpongeBubble12

#77 Sous Chef

Image source: sc0g

#78 Only 2% Of Dogs Make It To 17. So On This Day, Lexy Is A Certified Rare Pupper. Happy Birthday Sweet Girl

Image source: CorbinDalasMultiPas

#79 The Best Next Door Neighbor

Image source: playdoh2323

#80 My Dog Bernard AKA Bernie. Photos Are 16 Years Apart

Image source: Visual-Beautiful4621

#81 Every Good Boy Deserves A Stop At The Saloon After A Hard Day On The Trail

Image source: anonymous

#82 Chief Being Unapologetically Himself

Image source: Solid-Dragonfruit-69

#83 Had An Angel Stop By Work

Image source: maddydyko

#84 My Richard Then vs. Now. Oh He Was So Small!!

Image source: safesqace

#85 Patiently Waiting For The Cheese Tax…

Image source: petuniapie7

#86 Found A White Fox In Paris Metro

Image source: PresentationReady873

#87 I Ate A Turkey Sammich Off The Counter (I Thought Was For Me) And Got Put In Air Jail. Lawls

Image source: Cuttlery

#88 Why Are You Eating Tacos Without Me?

Image source: Upper-Grocery-1960

#89 My Stupid Idiot

Image source: Sure_Paint_3818

#90 My Best Friend Tessa Turned 16 :)

Image source: Reasonable_Two529

#91 My Goofy Boy Had His Tongue Out

Image source: Zebracorn42

#92 Puff Pastry Wishing Everyone A Beautiful Weekend

Image source: Zestyclose_Divide441

#93 Was Down For The Count With Food Poisoning, But At Least I Had Two Dogs Staring At Me While I Vomited 🤷‍♂️

Image source: theprostitute

#94 Love My 3 Fur Babies!

Image source: SooooManyDogs

#95 Someone Left The Door Open And A Wolf Pupper Walked In

Image source: sultics

#96 Hector Is A Bit Of A Cuddle Bug, It’s The Best!

Image source: sEntity88

#97 Unusual Find In My Groceries Today

Image source: suddenlygingersnaps

#98 Very Concerned About A Tree Outside. Very Concerned

Image source: Firekeeper47

#99 I Met This Dapper Adventurer While Picking Up Groceries

Image source: bougieprole

#100 The Puppy Blep

Image source: Nautiwow

#101 New Doggo, Fostering For A Week To See If A Good Fit. But 1 Hour In He’s Good Boi

Image source: Sufficient_Lab_3040

#102 We Got 56″ Of Snow In The Last 3 Days And This Guy Has Been In Heaven

Image source: Midnight_Wolf727

#103 Satan Has Turned Me Into Her Personal Sherpa (Note I Normally Do Have A Head)

Image source: Cuttlery

#104 How It Started vs. How It Going

Image source:  bonuscontent

#105 Rarest N Sweetest Pupper Of All: Finley, The Lobster Baby!

Image source: cowskin–

#106 I Repot My Little Potato Every Night So He Gets A Good Rest Before His Early Morning Adventures

Image source: sEntity88

#107 My Dog Likes Sitting In Chairs Upright Like A Human

Image source: yourecorrecthorse

#108 Big Man Loves His Small Stuffed Toys

Image source: lovethemakitas

#109 Teddy Bear

Image source: frosty_nuggett

#110 My Foster Went To Daycare Yesterday

Image source: Ok-Location-6472

#111 She Always Wants To Have Her Paws Held

Image source: GingerNinja1982

#112 Got A New Coworker In The Office Today! Seems Like A Cool Guy. Bit Of A Staring Problem Tho

Image source: TryMuayThai

#113 Rescued This Little Gentleman Last Night, Meet Charlie Chaplin!

Image source: OldFloridaJeff

#114 I Do A 10 Years Today, Let’s Cake! ~ Kuma

Image source: thetoobdog

#115 Rare Monarch Pupper Spent All Day Pollinating

Image source: jbpawlak

#116 This Is My Little Potato Hector. He Loves To Say Hi To Everyone In The Park And Hardware Shop

Image source: sEntity88

#117 My Gsd After A Mud Spa Day

Image source: helicoptersexual69

#118 My Momma Says I’m So Handsome

Image source: gneiss_chick

#119 My Old Boy Is 10

Image source: arkinim

#120 Senior Doggo’s Model Moment

Image source: lilsunrayss

#121 My Sweet Brutus. My Soul Mate And Best Friend

Image source: BuyWonderful

#122 Satan Demands Uppsies

Image source: Cuttlery

#123 I Forget What It Was Like To Use The Bathroom Alone…

Image source: obigimli2022

#124 Milo Isn’t Thrilled About The Oatmeal Mask I Made For His Itchy Scalp

Image source: Klutzy_Lab1855

#125 The Resident Flower Inspector Gave Her Approval

Image source: Roo-De-Doo

#126 This Pupper Has Never Done Anything Wrong Is His Life Ever

Image source: randomgirl2993

#127 I Look Up From My Phone To See Milo Airing Out His Peets

Image source: mac_is_crack

