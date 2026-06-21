71 Interesting Photos And Objects That Are Still Intact After All These Years

When you want to see a piece of history, you go to a museum. But what if there are no museums nearby or a ticket is just too expensive for you right now? You might get your fix of history and art online, then, with a little help from pages dedicated to historical photography, artifacts, and other authentic memorabilia.
The X page “Art Encyclopedia” is all about that — “art inspired videos and photos from all around the world,” according to their bio. So, Bored Panda has prepared a selection of the most fascinating finds the page has in its archives to satisfy your inner history enthusiast. Scroll down and see iconic buildings from unusual angles, unique artifacts, and rare historical photographs you won’t see in any textbook!
More info: X
#1 Man In Chicken Suit, Late 19th Century
Image source: artenpedia
#2 Kitten With Rabbit Friends In Lynn, Massachusetts, CA. 1930
Image source: artenpedia
#3 Chimera And Gargoyles Of Notre Dame De Paris
Image source: artenpedia
#4 The 500 Year Old Armor Of Emperor Charles V
Image source: artenpedia
#5 Ainu People With Bear, Japan, Early 20th Century
Image source: artenpedia
#6 Limestone Hedgehog On Its Own Wheeled Vehicle. Found Near The Temple Of Inshushinak Cache In Susa, Iran, It Dates To The Middle Elamite Period, Circa 1500-1200 Bc
Image source: artenpedia
#7 Basilica Di San Vitale Late Antique Church In Ravenna, Italy. The 6th Century Church Is An Important Surviving Example Of Early Christian Byzantine Art And Architecture
Image source: artenpedia
#8 Maybelline Mascara, 1917
Image source: artenpedia
#9 A Royal Bunny, Pearl And Gold, 16th Century. Wunderkammer, The Wallace Museum
Image source: artenpedia
#10 “La Pensee” Enamel Brooch By French Artist René Lalique, Circa 1900
Image source: artenpedia
#11 The Golden Diadem Of The Scythian Princess Meda, Found In The Tomb Of Philip II Of Macedon. Aigai, Macedonia, Greece
Image source: artenpedia
#12 During An Expedition Of The South Pole, A Dog Enjoys The Gramophone, 1911
Image source: artenpedia
#13 Petroglyphs In Kyrgyzstan, Estimated To Be 3000 Years Old
Image source: artenpedia
#14 Music Box, Clock And Snuff Box, 1820. China. Sotheby’s
Image source: artenpedia
#15 Ats Being Instructed In The Art Of Mouse Catching By An Owl – Lombard School, C. 1700, Paintings: Oil On Canvas, Within A Painted Lunette
Image source: artenpedia
#16 Cornelis Van Haarlem (Dutch, 1562-1638) – The Fall Of Man (1592)
Image source: artenpedia
#17 Helmet In The Form Of A Sea Conch Shell, 1618 (17th Century), Japan
Image source: artenpedia
#18 Sampler – Late 19th Century, Iran
Image source: artenpedia
#19 The Sphinx, Giza, Egypt, Circa 1849
Image source: artenpedia
#20 Owl Stirrup Spout Bottle. Date: A.d. 2nd–3rd Century. Place Of Origin: Perú. Culture: Moche. Medium: Ceramic
Image source: artenpedia
#21 “Votes For Women” Suffragist Stockings, 1910
Image source: artenpedia
#22 Dragon Standing On Clouds Netsuke, Japan, 19th Century. The Los Angeles County Museum Of Art
Image source: artenpedia
#23 Dog Cage, China, 1736-1795, The Philadelphia Museum Of Art
Image source: artenpedia
#24 Box Drum, Tlingit, 1850-1900, The National Museum Of The American Indian
Image source: artenpedia
#25 Tiger Netsuke, Japan, 19th Century
Image source: artenpedia
#26 Early 19th Century Paint Set
Image source: artenpedia
#27 Ancient Macedonian Gold
Image source: artenpedia
#28 Moche Necklace With Gold Beads In The Shape Of Toads (1-800 Ad) | Museo Larco – Lima, Peru
Image source: artenpedia
#29 Hellenistic Gold Olive Wreath, C. 3rd Century Bce. From Bonhams Auction House
Image source: artenpedia
#30 Female Indian Telephone Switchboard Operator, “Helen Of Many Glacier Hotel” – 26 June 1925
Image source: artenpedia
#31 Cat With A Kitten Statue On The Roof Of The Castle Of Château De Pierrefonds, France. It Was Built Between 1393-1407
Image source: artenpedia
#32 Wahei Workshop, Bear Netsuke, 19th Century
Image source: artenpedia
#33 Original Little Egg Harbor Light House Falling Into The Sea In October 1927
Image source: artenpedia
#34 A Cross-Strung Chromatic Harp, Built In The 19th-Century By Harp Maker, Henry Greenway
Image source: artenpedia
#35 An Art Nouveau Silver & Plated Fairy Lamp, Moritz Hacker, Circa 1905
Image source: artenpedia
#36 Italian Venetian Grotto (19th Cent.) Silver Gilt Settee With Triple Seashell Seat And Dolphin & Seahorse Motif (Att: Pauly Et Cie, Venice)
Image source: artenpedia
#37 Japanese Book Cover, 1913
Image source: artenpedia
#38 Heart-Shaped Garnet Ring Inlaid With Gold, Silver And Rose Cut Diamonds, C. 1890-1900
Image source: artenpedia
#39 Victorian Silver And Moonstone Scorpion Brooch
Image source: artenpedia
#40 A Pair Of Victorian Reverse Painted Crystal Intaglio Earrings, 1870
Image source: artenpedia
#41 Antique French Pearl Ruby Diamond Gold Convertible Snake Bracelet Necklace 1860
Image source: artenpedia
#42 NYC Pride, 1986
Image source: artenpedia
#43 Loïs Mailou Jones Painting In Her Paris Studio In 1937 Or 1938, With Kitten Supervising From Her Shoulder
Image source: artenpedia
#44 Yamada Hōgyoku: Bat And Moon, Woodblock Print C. 1830
Image source: artenpedia
#45 19th Century Books With Marbled Page Edges
Image source: artenpedia
#46 Gold Memento Mori Ring Set With A Miniature Painting Of An Eye, Surrounded By Seed Pearls And A Ring Of Plaited Hair, Circa 1810
Image source: artenpedia
#47 Gold Cochon Purse – Paul Frey For Lacloche Freres, Circa 1900
Image source: artenpedia
#48 Tower Of Toghrul, Rey, Northern Iran, Circa 1860s
Image source: artenpedia
#49 Detail Of Ashayet’s Limestone Sarcophagus
Image source: artenpedia
#50 Ancient Greek Coins With Octopuses 🐙
Image source: artenpedia
#51 Tughra (Official Signature) Of Sultan Suleiman. Istanbul, Turkey. C. 1555-1560. Ink, Opaque Watercolor, And Gold On Paper
Image source: artenpedia
#52 Fabergé, Chick, 1899-1908
Image source: artenpedia
#53 Burma’s Famous Snake Charmer Saya Hnin-Mahla Kissed Her King Cobra On The Head As The Highlight Of Her Show
Image source: artenpedia
#54 Gold, Emerald, Diamond, And Enamel Signet Ring With Clock, Crafted By Johannes Butz Of Augsburg, Germany, 2nd Quarter Of The 17th Century Ad
Image source: artenpedia
#55 Antique Victorian 15k Gold Celestial Hand Carved Hardstone Ring
Image source: artenpedia
#56 Antique Early 19th C. French Perfume Or Scent Caddy, Mother Of Pearl, 1852-1870
Image source: artenpedia
#57 Miyata Nobukiyo: Dragon Teapot, C.1876, Japan Walters Art Museum
Image source: artenpedia
#58 A Stunning Angelic Head Is In The Center Of A Brooch By Georges Fouquet, C. 1900s
Image source: artenpedia
#59 Codex Rotundus (Flanders, C.1480), Held By Dombibliothek Hildesheim, Germany
Image source: artenpedia
#60 A Pictograph At Barrier Canyon In The Central Utah Desert, Depicting An Anthropomorph With Bug Eyes And Antennae. 2000 Bce-500 Ce, United States Of America
Image source: artenpedia
#61 Pearl Inlaid Mulberry Wood Biwa Lute, China Or Japan, 8th Century Ad, From The Shoshin Repository
Image source: artenpedia
#62 Nautilus Reading Lamp By Tiffany Glass And Decorating Company, New York City, United States C. 1899-1902
Image source: artenpedia
#63 Crystal Ewer With Lizard-Shaped Handle, Qing Dynasty (1644–1911), 18th Century
Image source: artenpedia
#64 Eastern Greek Fluorite Carved Idol: Owl. 4th – 3rd Century Bc. Private Collection
Image source: artenpedia
#65 Samurai-Class Woman’s Purse (Hakoseko) With Carp In Swirling Water, 19th Century
Image source: artenpedia
#66 Japanese Star Map. Tenmon Bun’ya No Zu He (1677)
Image source: artenpedia
#67 A Policeman Stops Traffic To Let A Mother Cat Carry Her Kitten Across The Road. Circa 1925
Image source: artenpedia
#68 Reading With Dog And Deer, 1927
Image source: artenpedia
#69 Opera Cape By Beer, 1896. The Met
Image source: artenpedia
#70 Blue Root, Herbal, Italy 15th Century
Image source: artenpedia
#71 Episode Du Siège De Paris En 1870, 1871 – Gustave Doré
Image source: artenpedia
Follow Us