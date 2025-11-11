One Man Single-Handedly Repopulates Rare Butterfly Species In His Own Backyard

The California Pipevine Swallowtail (Battus philenor hirsuta) is a locally rare butterfly within San Francisco. Now, thanks to California Academy of Sciences aquatic biologist, Tim Wong, the butterfly species is gradually repopulating in the area again.
The biologist built a greenhouse for the butterflies in his own backyard. It had all the perfect conditions for butterflies to grow – sunlight, temperature fluctuations, and an occasional nice breeze. He also learned that the butterflies only feed on one plant – the California pipevine (Aristolochia californica), which was pretty hard to track down. After a while, Wong found the plant in a botanical garden, which allowed him to take a few clippings of the plant. Once his butterfly paradise was built, Wong transported 20 caterpillars to it and let them grow. Now, around 3 years later, his butterfly home is thriving, and he’s not stopping yet!
More info : Instagram | Booster (h/t: vox, mymodernmet)
The California pipevine swallowtail butterfly was disappearing
Until biologist Tim Wong decided to repopulate it in his back yard
The butterflies only feed on one plant – the California pipevine, so Wong transplanted it into his yard
He built a greenhouse that had all the perfect conditions for butterflies to grow
Then brought in 20 caterpillars
And they began their long process of maturation
Where a caterpillar forms a chrysalis, until it finally turns into a butterfly
Now, 3 years later, Wong’s butterfly home is thriving and San Francisco is seeing more of these butterflies every day
“Each year since 2012, we’ve seen more butterflies surviving in the garden, flying around, laying eggs, successfully pupating, and emerge the following year,” said Wong
“That’s a good sign that our efforts are working!”
