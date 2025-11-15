I Made These 35 Funny Comics To Keep Myself From Being Bored And To Entertain Other People

To be completely honest, I have only recently got into making comics. I started in late 2020 as a way to keep improving my art skills and to also be able to entertain people with my art and my kind of humor, and not to mention, to keep myself from getting bored. To this day, these comics I have here today are not only my favorite comics, but are those I have a love for, due to how much time I had put into them to develop my humor, how I draw characters, certain scenes and moods, and my art style in general. So sit back, relax, grab a slice of pizza, and enjoy reading them!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com
#1 I Live Because I Am Alive…
#2 Life Is Like A Game Of Chess
#3 Re-Naming Animals
#4 They Just Slide Off Me…
#5 Facts About Cats
Fun Fact: Cats won’t differentiate your meowing from speaking, but they will appreciate the simple fact that you are addressing them and acknowledging them.
#6 Based On A True Story
#7 Be Yourself, No Matter Who You Are
#8 No Gators Were Harmed In The Making Of This Comic
#9 Three Potato Chips, Take It Or Leave It
#10 No One Will Reject You If You Have Free Bubble Milk Tea
#11 Fun Facts About Birbs
#12 This Was A Random Thought I Had
#13 Me And My Sleep Paralysis Demon Getting Their Fav Drink
#14 Fun Facts About Frogs
#15 Online Classes Be Like
This comic is actually based on the meme “Hide the pain Harold.” As a student, especially one who studies online, I can sometimes forget that I have a task saved at a certain time limit.
#16 Street Cat
#17 Oh How The Turn Tables…
#18 Seal: The Infamous Water Doggo
#19 A Normal Pizza Is Considered A Great Pizza, But An Extra Cheese Pizza Is Honestly Terrific
#20 It’s All Ogre Now…
#21 So You’ll Give Samsung Sam Assistant A Compliment?
This comic is something I did recently based on the new Samsung virtual assistant.
#22 That Sure Was Some Wisdom…
#23 How Touching
#24 Can You Relate?
#25 I’m Not Actually Sure If Giraffes Can Drink Coffee
#26 Oh No
#27 In This House
This comic is supposed to be a funny response to people who used to come over to my house and ask: “Do you have a restroom?”
#28 Do You Like Sam’s New Design?
#29 I Shouldn’t Have Done That…
#30 My Random Thoughts
#31 My Submission For @kimicreative
#32 What I Do Have Are A Particular Set Of Skills. Skills I Have Acquired For A Long Time
This comic is actually inspired by the style of a well-known comic artist on the internet named Mr. Lovestein.
#33 Cookies…
#34 Souper Sad…
#35 Pineapple Pizza
Follow Us