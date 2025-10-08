98 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online

Respect the hustle, they say. But how can you, when it’s someone selling half-eaten snacks, haunted dolls, or an old shoe described as an antique? At the very least, I’m going to laugh at it.
To prove that people will try to make a dollar off literally anything, we’ve gathered some of the funniest, most ridiculous, and downright confusing online listings ever posted.
Today, you can describe the internet in many ways, and a flea market is definitely one of them — full of scammers and opportunists.
#1 I Guess He Was Really Excited About The Fig Trees! Found On FB Marketplace
Image source: nerdy-two-shoes
#2 Air For Sale
Image source: hmmmmmmmmmmmmO
#3 Michael Wave
Image source: jewishmotherof4
#4 Haul Away A Collosal Mountain Of Trash For Him. It’ll Only Cost You $1000
Image source: SmithKenichi
#5 Only On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: HyperSolid
#6 I Believe This Is An Oregon
Image source: FumingOstrich35
#7 First Time I’ve Ever Seen Something Like That
Image source: YaLikeJazz903
#8 $5000 Lettuce Shard
Image source: raremetalupa
#9 Used Toilet Brush For Sale
Image source: dodgieuhoh
#10 Why The Hell Did They Photograph Their $75,600 Diamond On A Sandwich???
Image source: WillowKimba
#11 XL Coughing For Sale
Image source: darrylmorris
#12 A Connoisseur
Image source: mermaid-babe
#13 Portal Potty
Image source: PierogiKielbasa
#14 Anyone Looking For A Chicken Suit? No Questions Asked!
Image source: Macsquatch
#15 A Bargain If You Ask Me
Image source: thebombchu
#16 This Terrifying.. “Soup Boy” On My Facebook Marketplace
Image source: TheShopRat
#17 Antique Legs
Image source: PersonNumber277353
#18 Weirdest Looking Gaming PC I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: HEYYMCFLYY
#19 Ponch
Image source: curry_stains
#20 This Lamp For Sale. Found On My Local FB Marketplace Page
Image source: Youngsamwich90
#21 I Was Looking On FB Marketplace For A First Toyota. Then, I Came Across This…
Image source: SuperJackson20
#22 Got That
Image source: timdot352
#23 I Am In
Image source: eNGjeCe1976
#24 Dwanket
Image source: itsyaboiFaZeShrek
#25 Sunroof
Image source: ModderOtter
#26 Any Of Y’all Need A Bing Bag?
Image source: PhantomWang
#27 Hmm
Image source: reddit.com
#28 An Obvious Joke, But I Thought This Community Would Appreciate The Humor
Image source: RogueAdam1
#29 Actual Wtf
Image source: zorggalacticus
#30 Mona Lisa Only $1,000,000
Image source: Defiant-Emergency230
#31 I Hate Facebook Marketplace
Image source: stefstefstefsw
#32 Toss Da Baby
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Perfectly Balanced
Image source: AChikenSamich
#34 Probably
Image source: lilbopeachy
#35 So Rare They Censored It!
Image source: Zeroshim
#36 Wow What A Steal
Image source: squidledee
#37 Fire Distinguisher
Image source: joe-vee-wan
#38 Just Shy Of 4 Chairs
Image source: billpickle123456
#39 The Megatron?
Image source: AdamMGower
#40 This Listing On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: thisisnotafakeplant
#41 Saw This One FB Marketplace
Image source: No-Engineering-1449
#42 That Burger Cell Is Sweet And All, But
Image source: reddit user
#43 Creepy 12′ Tall Elvis Head
Only 10k
Image source: sskrimshaww
#44 Wiled Time In The Camper
Image source: orchid_breeder
#45 Wtf
Image source: Topper8
#46 20 Stackable Chairs
Image source: imagesaicouldnt
#47 It’s 100% Authentic
Image source: Sifaat_Afzal
#48 3D Printers Will Create Life-Saving Synthetic Limbs They Said
Image source: Caltrn
#49 Browsing Facebook Marketplace Never Disappoints
Image source: thxxx1337
#50 It Looks So Tasty
Image source: gostop1423
#51 Fifty Bucks For A Broken Bottle
Image source: freeski919
#52 1234-2 Isn’t Even That Special
Found in the wild, sent an offer of $30
Image source: livelaughlard
#53 Impressive, But 25k??
Image source: Mor3lynn
#54 Oo La La What A Stick
Image source: Caffenative
#55 Stealing An Item From Walmart And Then Posting It On FB Marketplace With The Security Alarm Still On It
Image source: reddit.com
#56 Leftover KFC For Sale On Facebook
Image source: SR5340AN
#57 Massive Chip
Image source: _teadog
#58 Only $75!
Image source: deadlydrip
#59 Slightly Sat On…
Image source: Red-Faced-Wolf
#60 Nightmare Fuel
Image source: Particular-Tea-7182
#61 Please… I Know… The Pixels
Image source: fleabeak
#62 Walmart Pole
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Pretty Successful Bookkeeper
Image source: reddit.com
#64 Own A Piece Of History
Image source: raciallyambiguous
#65 A Good Deal
Image source: obsessivetuna
#66 Selling My Pet Lobster. Do Not Under Any Circumstances Play Him Johnny Cash
Image source: Galantis31
#67 “Potential”
Image source: BastardOfTheDay
#68 Just Some Planters For Sale
Image source: CrypticGumbo
#69 Blursed Roller Skates
Image source: flynnmonday
#70 So What Are Your Hobbies?
Image source: CrackaJacka420
#71 Human Foosball For Sale
Image source: ComfortableService8
#72 Unique Creation Found On Facebook Marketplace; “Bad Gary”
Image source: pooptaxi
#73 Legit Post On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: DrNations, DrNations
#74 Think I Can Talk Him Down To $400?
Image source: RedditorMcReddington
#75 Artifact
Image source: HotColor
#76 Anyone Need A Ladies Old Panties?
Image source: smash_lay_215
#77 $200 For Around $40 Worth Of Pennies, Perfect For Collectors
Image source: lil_freyy
#78 Catholic Converter
Image source: reddit.com
#79 Amazing Things Are Happening On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: EvanPerc_
#80 Nintendo Switch
Image source: imagesaicouldnt
#81 Does This Count?
Image source: ShitWeasel69
#82 Thanks But I’ll Pass
Image source: BishopBacardi
#83 Does This Count?
Image source: reddit.com
#84 Fake Wasp Nest
Image source: Subscrib-2-PewDiePie
#85 Be Kind. Rewind. Is Cheaper Than Paying The Fee
Image source: kurlythemonkey
#86 I Mean, I Don’t Disagree
Image source: thegingermullet
#87 Rest In Peace
Image source: Jeff_Puppies
#88 Warms For Free
Image source: qd130904
#89 Used Mask For Sale
Image source: johnchocolategoose
#90 Only 1 For Sale
Image source: NoSirThatsPaper
#91 Arms For Sale
Image source: reddit.com
#92 $75 Is Way Too Low For This Modern Art
Image source: KanesCabDriv3r
#93 I Have So Many Questions
Image source: reddit.com
#94 Fish Water
Image source: imagesaicouldnt
#95 For All Your Christmas Shopping Needs
Image source: RalphiesBoogers
#96 Elusive “C” And “K”
Image source: frienddly_ghost
#97 Pj Mask
Image source: luckylad82
#98 Spice Jar For Sale
Image source: TangyWonderBread
Follow Us