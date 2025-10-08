98 Unhinged Things People Thought They Could Sell Online

Respect the hustle, they say. But how can you, when it’s someone selling half-eaten snacks, haunted dolls, or an old shoe described as an antique? At the very least, I’m going to laugh at it.

To prove that people will try to make a dollar off literally anything, we’ve gathered some of the funniest, most ridiculous, and downright confusing online listings ever posted.

Today, you can describe the internet in many ways, and a flea market is definitely one of them — full of scammers and opportunists.

#1 I Guess He Was Really Excited About The Fig Trees! Found On FB Marketplace

Image source: nerdy-two-shoes

#2 Air For Sale

Image source: hmmmmmmmmmmmmO

#3 Michael Wave

Image source: jewishmotherof4

#4 Haul Away A Collosal Mountain Of Trash For Him. It’ll Only Cost You $1000

Image source: SmithKenichi

#5 Only On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: HyperSolid

#6 I Believe This Is An Oregon

Image source: FumingOstrich35

#7 First Time I’ve Ever Seen Something Like That

Image source: YaLikeJazz903

#8 $5000 Lettuce Shard

Image source: raremetalupa

#9 Used Toilet Brush For Sale

Image source: dodgieuhoh

#10 Why The Hell Did They Photograph Their $75,600 Diamond On A Sandwich???

Image source: WillowKimba

#11 XL Coughing For Sale

Image source: darrylmorris

#12 A Connoisseur

Image source: mermaid-babe

#13 Portal Potty

Image source: PierogiKielbasa

#14 Anyone Looking For A Chicken Suit? No Questions Asked!

Image source: Macsquatch

#15 A Bargain If You Ask Me

Image source: thebombchu

#16 This Terrifying.. “Soup Boy” On My Facebook Marketplace

Image source: TheShopRat

#17 Antique Legs

Image source: PersonNumber277353

#18 Weirdest Looking Gaming PC I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: HEYYMCFLYY

#19 Ponch

Image source: curry_stains

#20 This Lamp For Sale. Found On My Local FB Marketplace Page

Image source: Youngsamwich90

#21 I Was Looking On FB Marketplace For A First Toyota. Then, I Came Across This…

Image source: SuperJackson20

#22 Got That

Image source: timdot352

#23 I Am In

Image source: eNGjeCe1976

#24 Dwanket

Image source: itsyaboiFaZeShrek

#25 Sunroof

Image source: ModderOtter

#26 Any Of Y’all Need A Bing Bag?

Image source: PhantomWang

#27 Hmm

Image source: reddit.com

#28 An Obvious Joke, But I Thought This Community Would Appreciate The Humor

Image source: RogueAdam1

#29 Actual Wtf

Image source: zorggalacticus

#30 Mona Lisa Only $1,000,000

Image source: Defiant-Emergency230

#31 I Hate Facebook Marketplace

Image source: stefstefstefsw

#32 Toss Da Baby

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Perfectly Balanced

Image source: AChikenSamich

#34 Probably

Image source: lilbopeachy

#35 So Rare They Censored It!

Image source: Zeroshim

#36 Wow What A Steal

Image source: squidledee

#37 Fire Distinguisher

Image source: joe-vee-wan

#38 Just Shy Of 4 Chairs

Image source: billpickle123456

#39 The Megatron?

Image source: AdamMGower

#40 This Listing On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: thisisnotafakeplant

#41 Saw This One FB Marketplace

Image source: No-Engineering-1449

#42 That Burger Cell Is Sweet And All, But

Image source: reddit user

#43 Creepy 12′ Tall Elvis Head

Only 10k

Image source: sskrimshaww

#44 Wiled Time In The Camper

Image source: orchid_breeder

#45 Wtf

Image source: Topper8

#46 20 Stackable Chairs

Image source: imagesaicouldnt

#47 It’s 100% Authentic

Image source: Sifaat_Afzal

#48 3D Printers Will Create Life-Saving Synthetic Limbs They Said

Image source: Caltrn

#49 Browsing Facebook Marketplace Never Disappoints

Image source: thxxx1337

#50 It Looks So Tasty

Image source: gostop1423

#51 Fifty Bucks For A Broken Bottle

Image source: freeski919

#52 1234-2 Isn’t Even That Special

Found in the wild, sent an offer of $30

Image source: livelaughlard

#53 Impressive, But 25k??

Image source: Mor3lynn

#54 Oo La La What A Stick

Image source: Caffenative

#55 Stealing An Item From Walmart And Then Posting It On FB Marketplace With The Security Alarm Still On It

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Leftover KFC For Sale On Facebook

Image source: SR5340AN

#57 Massive Chip

Image source: _teadog

#58 Only $75!

Image source: deadlydrip

#59 Slightly Sat On…

Image source: Red-Faced-Wolf

#60 Nightmare Fuel

Image source: Particular-Tea-7182

#61 Please… I Know… The Pixels

Image source: fleabeak

#62 Walmart Pole

Image source: reddit.com

#63 Pretty Successful Bookkeeper

Image source: reddit.com

#64 Own A Piece Of History

Image source: raciallyambiguous

#65 A Good Deal

Image source: obsessivetuna

#66 Selling My Pet Lobster. Do Not Under Any Circumstances Play Him Johnny Cash

Image source: Galantis31

#67 “Potential”

Image source: BastardOfTheDay

#68 Just Some Planters For Sale

Image source: CrypticGumbo

#69 Blursed Roller Skates

Image source: flynnmonday

#70 So What Are Your Hobbies?

Image source: CrackaJacka420

#71 Human Foosball For Sale

Image source: ComfortableService8

#72 Unique Creation Found On Facebook Marketplace; “Bad Gary”

Image source: pooptaxi

#73 Legit Post On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: DrNations, DrNations

#74 Think I Can Talk Him Down To $400?

Image source: RedditorMcReddington

#75 Artifact

Image source: HotColor

#76 Anyone Need A Ladies Old Panties?

Image source: smash_lay_215

#77 $200 For Around $40 Worth Of Pennies, Perfect For Collectors

Image source: lil_freyy

#78 Catholic Converter

Image source: reddit.com

#79 Amazing Things Are Happening On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: EvanPerc_

#80 Nintendo Switch

Image source: imagesaicouldnt

#81 Does This Count?

Image source: ShitWeasel69

#82 Thanks But I’ll Pass

Image source: BishopBacardi

#83 Does This Count?

Image source: reddit.com

#84 Fake Wasp Nest

Image source: Subscrib-2-PewDiePie

#85 Be Kind. Rewind. Is Cheaper Than Paying The Fee

Image source: kurlythemonkey

#86 I Mean, I Don’t Disagree

Image source: thegingermullet

#87 Rest In Peace

Image source: Jeff_Puppies

#88 Warms For Free

Image source: qd130904

#89 Used Mask For Sale

Image source: johnchocolategoose

#90 Only 1 For Sale

Image source: NoSirThatsPaper

#91 Arms For Sale

Image source: reddit.com

#92 $75 Is Way Too Low For This Modern Art

Image source: KanesCabDriv3r

#93 I Have So Many Questions

Image source: reddit.com

#94 Fish Water

Image source: imagesaicouldnt

#95 For All Your Christmas Shopping Needs

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#96 Elusive “C” And “K”

Image source: frienddly_ghost

#97 Pj Mask

Image source: luckylad82

#98 Spice Jar For Sale

Image source: TangyWonderBread

Patrick Penrose
