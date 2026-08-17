96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

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In a world of carefully curated content and perfectly posed photos, it can be refreshing to come across something that truly stands out. The unexpected gems that stop our scrolling in its tracks and have us realizing that a picture is indeed worth a thousand words.

We aren’t talking about sunsets over the horizon, or gorgeous cityscapes snapped by a pro, although those are great to look at, too. Sometimes, the best images are the weird and wonderful ones you didn’t see coming: Garbage collectors in a library, filled entirely with books that people discarded in the trash; a guy in his wheelchair, about to take a dip in the ocean; the raw egg someone managed to peel without ripping the membrane.

If any of those caught your attention, you’re in for a treat. Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos from across the internet that are completely unrelated but have one thing in common… The ability to make you think, “That’s insane!” Sit back, scroll as slow or fast as you please, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Turkish Garbage Collectors Open A Library With All Of The Books Citizens Discard In Their Trash

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: asdfpartyy

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

#2 This Beach In Turkey With Accessibility Features

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: lordbaronstein

#3 This Couple Planted Over 2million Trees To Regrow A Forest In 20years

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: TheNatureLover

#4 This Is What A Sunrise During A Solar Eclipse Looks Like

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: tejsax

#5 Found The End Of A Rainbow

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: xCnuty

#6 My Vegan Chicken Wing Had A Wooden Bone In It

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Capital_Actuator_404

#7 I Post My Weight Loss Pics On Reddit To Motivate Others

A few redditors are upset my posts keep hitting front page and send me mean messages/comments. So naturally, I got some of them printed on a shirt to use in my latest post. Don’t upvote this, it’ll upset them and I’ll have to get more shirts.

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: 3995346

#8 These Are Known As Asperitas Clouds

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#9 Shot Of A Lifetime

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: InternetDady

#10 Hanging “Beds” Are Called Portaledges.. Collapsible Platforms Used By Climbers During Multi-Day Ascents

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: LazyGuy4U

#11 Peak Dedication

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: AccomplishedWatch834

#12 (28) Morbidly Obese, Dying To (33) Graduating And Thriving

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: MisterWinterz

#13 My Painting Done In Old Montreal, Oil On Panel

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: alex_kasyan_artist

#14 A Soldier “Turtle” Ant, Which Uses Its Rounded Head To Block Off The Nest Entrance

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: ficerc

#15 Pregnant Woman MRI Scan Of The Fetus

The reason why pregnant women get ultrasounds and not MRIs, is that in an MRI, This is what a fetus looks like.

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: vikrogers

#16 I Peeled A Fresh Egg Without Ripping The Membrane

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: blind_turkey

#17 What It Looks Like When You Take The Metal Tops Off Of Gas Stove Burners

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: EleclCtriC

#18 Giant Yucatan Butter Avocado

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: ooMEAToo

#19 My Chicken Laid A Spherical Egg

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Yeahboiiiii_

#20 Haven’t Seen A Payphone In Years…. And This One Was Updated With A Card Reader Even! $0.50 Per Call

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: OG_Sequia

#21 This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: CesaroSalad

#22 A Friend Brought A 100 Sided Dice During Our D&d Session

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Icemobius

#23 This Russian Stadium Didn’t Meet Fifa’s Regulation On Capacity, So They Added 18k Seats In The Most Terrifying Way Possible

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: TheNatureLover

#24 Eruption On Mount Etna (Sicily) Gives The Illusion Of A Phoenix In The Sky

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: LevantL

#25 The Turkish Nurse Takes Off His Protective Suit After A 36 Hour Shift Covid-19

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Master1718

#26 Throwback To When I Met This Gentleman At A Target. I Believe He Said He Has Bender On The Other Gun

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: JosCurt2

#27 A 2000 Year Old Sapphire Ring Thought To Belong To Roman Emperor Caligula, Depicting His Fourth Wife Caesonia

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: asdfpartyy

#28 Legendary Scientist Marie Curie’s Tomb In The Panthéon In Paris. Her Tomb Is Lined With An Inch Thick Of Lead As Radiation Protection For The Public. Her Remains Are Radioactive To This Day

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: asdfpartyy

#29 An Incredibly Intact Crinoid Specimen Fossil Dating Back To About 345 Million Years Ago

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: dickfromaccounting

#30 This Is How Big Kiwis Are

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: cferrios

#31 Medieval Bathroom, What A Shit Job Tô Clean It

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: –Ezio–

#32 35 Minute Time Exposure Of Illegal Fireworks Being Set Off In Los Angeles

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: bsurfn2day

#33 A Doctor Sneezed, Sang, Talked & Coughed Toward An Agar Culture Plate With And Without A Mask

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: gangbangkang

#34 Ever Wonder What The Top Of Everest Looks Like?

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: finemenyak

#35 This 4,500 Pound Wheel Of Cheese At My Local Grocer

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Chansharp

#36 Holding Pieces Of The Moon And Mars At The Same Time

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: anon

#37 Urinal For Ladies

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Nanahiraaa

#38 Apparently The Fire Alarms At Work Are Just Fancy Switch Receptacles

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: voidzero

#39 This 2 Pound Peeled Aloe Vera Leaf

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: JoshPlaysUltimate

#40 Curving Escalator

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: CoeurdePirate222

#41 I Received A Counterfeit $10 Bill As Change At My Local Pub

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: mjtele71

#42 I Drove By A Training School For Telephone Linemen

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: proffie

#43 Standing On Top Of A Nuclear Reactor

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Technoguyfication

#44 $1000 Of Brand New vs. Circulated $1 Bills. Sharpie For Scale

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: skrilly01

#45 This Is What The Inside Of A Pine Cone Looks Like

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: anon

#46 My Grandfather Grew Black Tomatoes

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Qba_szw

#47 This Is What Happens When You Polish A Coconut

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Roctopus420

#48 This Preform Is How A Bottle Of Soda Starts Out

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: fubarek

#49 My 45 Foot Long Phone Charger

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: ChocolateMilkmanTrue

#50 The Inside Of A Coke Freestyle Machine

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: youlegendyoumartyr

#51 This Is What A Bungy Cord Looks Like From The Inside

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: -burntoast-

#52 Lots Of Controversy In My Household Over This

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: MontiferMole

#53 This No Smoking Sign From A Restaurant Complex

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: slartibastfart

#54 This Pencil Drawing Took Me Over 250 Hours To Complete

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: keeganhall

#55 This Is How The Ruins Are Displayed In. Serbia

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: KenDrakebot

#56 The Sharp Dividing Line Between A Lush Forest And The White Sand Dunes Of Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: gabigorp

#57 Professional Dancer, Kylie Shea’s Foot Strength

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Syntax_Error_0

#58 I’m Glad They Are Extinct

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: hjalmar111

#59 The Wreck Of The Costa Concordia Photographed By A Tilted Camera

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: hjalmar111

#60 Navy Fighter Jet Photographed While Breaking The Sound Barrier

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: anon

#61 Me, Paying Bills With My Art

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor

#62 My 3D Chalk Drawing Of Jimothy The Raccoon In St. Joe, Michigan

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Thechalkingdad

#63 My Wife Pre And Post Edgar Suit

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: eren_yeagermeister

#64 An Intact Pyramid Capstone, One Of The Few Know In Existence

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: finemenyak

#65 This Is A Photo Of The Sphinx In The Late 1800s. It Was Taken From A Hot Air Balloon And It Was Still Covered By Sand

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Abyssrealm

#66 Hanako, A Koi Fish Who Died At The Age Of 226. In 1966, Two Of Her Scales Were Removed And Extensively Studied To Determine Her Age. She Was The Longest Living Koi Fish (C. 1751 – 7 July 1977.)

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Tokyono

#67 After Visiting Every Gallery Within A 200 Mile Radius And Receiving “No” From All Of Them, A Man Known As My Dog Sighs Lost Sight Of His Dream. Banksy’s Stencilled Rat Inspired Him To Try Again, With A Different Approach. He’s Now One Of The Most Respected Street Artists In The UK

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: joeepeterson03

#68 A Toucan’s Beak Remains Unchanged Many Years After The Bird’s Passing

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: DrFinkenstein

#69 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Offers A Free Jigsaw Puzzle With $100 Prize

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: legomaniasquish

#70 This Bird That Looks Like Danny Devito

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: jolteona

#71 Smallest Active Vessel Of The US Navy

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: This_Robot

#72 One Of My Twix Didn’t Get Covered In Chocolate

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: smolangryginger

#73 My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Im-a-king

#74 Door Knob Is Higher At The Doctor’s Office To Prevent Kids From Escaping

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: qbertking

#75 This Is What A Tumbleweed Looks Like Before It Roams The Land

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: doctor_recommended

#76 The Tops Of UPS Trucks Aren’t Brown

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Tonyxxbaloney

#77 Double King

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: markgeorge_cov

#78 White Bell Peppers Do Exist?!

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: HowWeGonnaGetEm

#79 Rabies Vaccines Are Purple Apparently

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Expired_Taco_

#80 Blue Stop Sign In Hawai’i

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: nat_hunt22

#81 The “American Section” At My Local Sports Store In Germany

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: m-fab18

#82 Apparently Pilots Get Special Cups

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: LosingWeekends

#83 Local Farmers Market Has Emu Eggs

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Mingey_FringeBiscuit

#84 School Bus Next To The Haul Truck

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: FACTORthebeast

#85 I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: jeepers101

#86 A Broken Quarter

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: bringbackjarjarbinks

#87 This Is $721 Of Pure Platinum

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Fat_Ugly_Artist

#88 Everybody Is A 3D Printer!

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: EconomistMiserable32

#89 The Roman Wine Of Speyer Is The Oldest Wine Of The World That Is Still Liquid. The Bottle Has Been Dated Between 325 And 350 Ad. It Was Found In 1867 In A Grave And Is Today In A Museum

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: hjalmar111

#90 Stacked Palettes For The Worlds Biggest Bonefire, Norway, June 2010

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: Karl2740

#91 Tokyo, The World’s Largest And Most Populated City, Viewed From Above

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: PR0CR45T184T0R

#92 Migingo Island, Population Of 131, Only 0.0008sq Mi Of Dirt

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: hjalmar111

#93 So, Uh, Your Package Might Be A Little Late. Unknown USPS Sorting Facility

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: -ksguy-

#94 Regular Pasta vs. Premium Pasta

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: PipingHotGravy

#95 Because Of The Success Of Yesterdays Hydrant Post I Thought You Might Like To See What They Look Like Installed And Unburied

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: DRAWKWARD79

#96 A Mini Banana

96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

Image source: anon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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