96 Wild Pictures That Make You Appreciate How Weird And Wonderful The World Is

In a world of carefully curated content and perfectly posed photos, it can be refreshing to come across something that truly stands out. The unexpected gems that stop our scrolling in its tracks and have us realizing that a picture is indeed worth a thousand words.
We aren’t talking about sunsets over the horizon, or gorgeous cityscapes snapped by a pro, although those are great to look at, too. Sometimes, the best images are the weird and wonderful ones you didn’t see coming: Garbage collectors in a library, filled entirely with books that people discarded in the trash; a guy in his wheelchair, about to take a dip in the ocean; the raw egg someone managed to peel without ripping the membrane.
If any of those caught your attention, you’re in for a treat. Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos from across the internet that are completely unrelated but have one thing in common… The ability to make you think, “That’s insane!” Sit back, scroll as slow or fast as you please, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Turkish Garbage Collectors Open A Library With All Of The Books Citizens Discard In Their Trash
Image source: asdfpartyy
#2 This Beach In Turkey With Accessibility Features
Image source: lordbaronstein
#3 This Couple Planted Over 2million Trees To Regrow A Forest In 20years
Image source: TheNatureLover
#4 This Is What A Sunrise During A Solar Eclipse Looks Like
Image source: tejsax
#5 Found The End Of A Rainbow
Image source: xCnuty
#6 My Vegan Chicken Wing Had A Wooden Bone In It
Image source: Capital_Actuator_404
#7 I Post My Weight Loss Pics On Reddit To Motivate Others
A few redditors are upset my posts keep hitting front page and send me mean messages/comments. So naturally, I got some of them printed on a shirt to use in my latest post. Don’t upvote this, it’ll upset them and I’ll have to get more shirts.
Image source: 3995346
#8 These Are Known As Asperitas Clouds
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#9 Shot Of A Lifetime
Image source: InternetDady
#10 Hanging “Beds” Are Called Portaledges.. Collapsible Platforms Used By Climbers During Multi-Day Ascents
Image source: LazyGuy4U
#11 Peak Dedication
Image source: AccomplishedWatch834
#12 (28) Morbidly Obese, Dying To (33) Graduating And Thriving
Image source: MisterWinterz
#13 My Painting Done In Old Montreal, Oil On Panel
Image source: alex_kasyan_artist
#14 A Soldier “Turtle” Ant, Which Uses Its Rounded Head To Block Off The Nest Entrance
Image source: ficerc
#15 Pregnant Woman MRI Scan Of The Fetus
The reason why pregnant women get ultrasounds and not MRIs, is that in an MRI, This is what a fetus looks like.
Image source: vikrogers
#16 I Peeled A Fresh Egg Without Ripping The Membrane
Image source: blind_turkey
#17 What It Looks Like When You Take The Metal Tops Off Of Gas Stove Burners
Image source: EleclCtriC
#18 Giant Yucatan Butter Avocado
Image source: ooMEAToo
#19 My Chicken Laid A Spherical Egg
Image source: Yeahboiiiii_
#20 Haven’t Seen A Payphone In Years…. And This One Was Updated With A Card Reader Even! $0.50 Per Call
Image source: OG_Sequia
#21 This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals
Image source: CesaroSalad
#22 A Friend Brought A 100 Sided Dice During Our D&d Session
Image source: Icemobius
#23 This Russian Stadium Didn’t Meet Fifa’s Regulation On Capacity, So They Added 18k Seats In The Most Terrifying Way Possible
Image source: TheNatureLover
#24 Eruption On Mount Etna (Sicily) Gives The Illusion Of A Phoenix In The Sky
Image source: LevantL
#25 The Turkish Nurse Takes Off His Protective Suit After A 36 Hour Shift Covid-19
Image source: Master1718
#26 Throwback To When I Met This Gentleman At A Target. I Believe He Said He Has Bender On The Other Gun
Image source: JosCurt2
#27 A 2000 Year Old Sapphire Ring Thought To Belong To Roman Emperor Caligula, Depicting His Fourth Wife Caesonia
Image source: asdfpartyy
#28 Legendary Scientist Marie Curie’s Tomb In The Panthéon In Paris. Her Tomb Is Lined With An Inch Thick Of Lead As Radiation Protection For The Public. Her Remains Are Radioactive To This Day
Image source: asdfpartyy
#29 An Incredibly Intact Crinoid Specimen Fossil Dating Back To About 345 Million Years Ago
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#30 This Is How Big Kiwis Are
Image source: cferrios
#31 Medieval Bathroom, What A Shit Job Tô Clean It
Image source: –Ezio–
#32 35 Minute Time Exposure Of Illegal Fireworks Being Set Off In Los Angeles
Image source: bsurfn2day
#33 A Doctor Sneezed, Sang, Talked & Coughed Toward An Agar Culture Plate With And Without A Mask
Image source: gangbangkang
#34 Ever Wonder What The Top Of Everest Looks Like?
Image source: finemenyak
#35 This 4,500 Pound Wheel Of Cheese At My Local Grocer
Image source: Chansharp
#36 Holding Pieces Of The Moon And Mars At The Same Time
Image source: anon
#37 Urinal For Ladies
Image source: Nanahiraaa
#38 Apparently The Fire Alarms At Work Are Just Fancy Switch Receptacles
Image source: voidzero
#39 This 2 Pound Peeled Aloe Vera Leaf
Image source: JoshPlaysUltimate
#40 Curving Escalator
Image source: CoeurdePirate222
#41 I Received A Counterfeit $10 Bill As Change At My Local Pub
Image source: mjtele71
#42 I Drove By A Training School For Telephone Linemen
Image source: proffie
#43 Standing On Top Of A Nuclear Reactor
Image source: Technoguyfication
#44 $1000 Of Brand New vs. Circulated $1 Bills. Sharpie For Scale
Image source: skrilly01
#45 This Is What The Inside Of A Pine Cone Looks Like
Image source: anon
#46 My Grandfather Grew Black Tomatoes
Image source: Qba_szw
#47 This Is What Happens When You Polish A Coconut
Image source: Roctopus420
#48 This Preform Is How A Bottle Of Soda Starts Out
Image source: fubarek
#49 My 45 Foot Long Phone Charger
Image source: ChocolateMilkmanTrue
#50 The Inside Of A Coke Freestyle Machine
Image source: youlegendyoumartyr
#51 This Is What A Bungy Cord Looks Like From The Inside
Image source: -burntoast-
#52 Lots Of Controversy In My Household Over This
Image source: MontiferMole
#53 This No Smoking Sign From A Restaurant Complex
Image source: slartibastfart
#54 This Pencil Drawing Took Me Over 250 Hours To Complete
Image source: keeganhall
#55 This Is How The Ruins Are Displayed In. Serbia
Image source: KenDrakebot
#56 The Sharp Dividing Line Between A Lush Forest And The White Sand Dunes Of Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil
Image source: gabigorp
#57 Professional Dancer, Kylie Shea’s Foot Strength
Image source: Syntax_Error_0
#58 I’m Glad They Are Extinct
Image source: hjalmar111
#59 The Wreck Of The Costa Concordia Photographed By A Tilted Camera
Image source: hjalmar111
#60 Navy Fighter Jet Photographed While Breaking The Sound Barrier
Image source: anon
#61 Me, Paying Bills With My Art
Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor
#62 My 3D Chalk Drawing Of Jimothy The Raccoon In St. Joe, Michigan
Image source: Thechalkingdad
#63 My Wife Pre And Post Edgar Suit
Image source: eren_yeagermeister
#64 An Intact Pyramid Capstone, One Of The Few Know In Existence
Image source: finemenyak
#65 This Is A Photo Of The Sphinx In The Late 1800s. It Was Taken From A Hot Air Balloon And It Was Still Covered By Sand
Image source: Abyssrealm
#66 Hanako, A Koi Fish Who Died At The Age Of 226. In 1966, Two Of Her Scales Were Removed And Extensively Studied To Determine Her Age. She Was The Longest Living Koi Fish (C. 1751 – 7 July 1977.)
Image source: Tokyono
#67 After Visiting Every Gallery Within A 200 Mile Radius And Receiving “No” From All Of Them, A Man Known As My Dog Sighs Lost Sight Of His Dream. Banksy’s Stencilled Rat Inspired Him To Try Again, With A Different Approach. He’s Now One Of The Most Respected Street Artists In The UK
Image source: joeepeterson03
#68 A Toucan’s Beak Remains Unchanged Many Years After The Bird’s Passing
Image source: DrFinkenstein
#69 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Offers A Free Jigsaw Puzzle With $100 Prize
Image source: legomaniasquish
#70 This Bird That Looks Like Danny Devito
Image source: jolteona
#71 Smallest Active Vessel Of The US Navy
Image source: This_Robot
#72 One Of My Twix Didn’t Get Covered In Chocolate
Image source: smolangryginger
#73 My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher
Image source: Im-a-king
#74 Door Knob Is Higher At The Doctor’s Office To Prevent Kids From Escaping
Image source: qbertking
#75 This Is What A Tumbleweed Looks Like Before It Roams The Land
Image source: doctor_recommended
#76 The Tops Of UPS Trucks Aren’t Brown
Image source: Tonyxxbaloney
#77 Double King
Image source: markgeorge_cov
#78 White Bell Peppers Do Exist?!
Image source: HowWeGonnaGetEm
#79 Rabies Vaccines Are Purple Apparently
Image source: Expired_Taco_
#80 Blue Stop Sign In Hawai’i
Image source: nat_hunt22
#81 The “American Section” At My Local Sports Store In Germany
Image source: m-fab18
#82 Apparently Pilots Get Special Cups
Image source: LosingWeekends
#83 Local Farmers Market Has Emu Eggs
Image source: Mingey_FringeBiscuit
#84 School Bus Next To The Haul Truck
Image source: FACTORthebeast
#85 I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot
Image source: jeepers101
#86 A Broken Quarter
Image source: bringbackjarjarbinks
#87 This Is $721 Of Pure Platinum
Image source: Fat_Ugly_Artist
#88 Everybody Is A 3D Printer!
Image source: EconomistMiserable32
#89 The Roman Wine Of Speyer Is The Oldest Wine Of The World That Is Still Liquid. The Bottle Has Been Dated Between 325 And 350 Ad. It Was Found In 1867 In A Grave And Is Today In A Museum
Image source: hjalmar111
#90 Stacked Palettes For The Worlds Biggest Bonefire, Norway, June 2010
Image source: Karl2740
#91 Tokyo, The World’s Largest And Most Populated City, Viewed From Above
Image source: PR0CR45T184T0R
#92 Migingo Island, Population Of 131, Only 0.0008sq Mi Of Dirt
Image source: hjalmar111
#93 So, Uh, Your Package Might Be A Little Late. Unknown USPS Sorting Facility
Image source: -ksguy-
#94 Regular Pasta vs. Premium Pasta
Image source: PipingHotGravy
#95 Because Of The Success Of Yesterdays Hydrant Post I Thought You Might Like To See What They Look Like Installed And Unburied
Image source: DRAWKWARD79
#96 A Mini Banana
Image source: anon
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