35 People Who Won The Gene Lottery Share The Traits They Are Happy To Have

The famous basketball coach Frank Layden is usually credited with the phrase ‘you can’t teach height,’ which perfectly encapsulates the very concept of a so-called ‘genetic win.’ Indeed, there are countless things in the world that can be learned – but there are also things that we’re simply born with.
Some of us have a phenomenal memory, some can drink lots of booze without getting drunk, and some at the molecular level exude a smell that repels mosquitoes. Finally, some consider their peculiarity a disadvantage, while for others it’s an absolute ‘genetic win.’ So now please enjoy this selection of self-proclaimed ‘genetic wins’ from various folks in this online thread!
#1
As a female, my period is 2.5-3 days every time and is regular AF and I’ve never had extreme pain that accompanied it. Discomfort, sure, but nothing that has kept me from life.
Image source: techno-ho, Natracare
#2
All my grandparents made it to at least 100.
Image source: handsthefram, RDNE Stock project
#3
Being born to my parents. Unconditional love is powerful.
Image source: fatburger321, Harrison Haines
#4
Not so much a win for me, but a win for others. I have 0- blood and no diseases, so I can donate to others a lot.
Image source: that_gay_with_chains, Nguyễn Hiệp
#5
I don’t get body odor. I still sweat but no matter how much I sweat I don’t smell. My dad is the same way and it infuriates my sister who did not inherit those genes.
Image source: SpontaneousTales, Ana Essentiels
#6
Memory
If I see it, it sticks. Made college really easy, but it’s why my biggest fear in life is getting dementia / Alzheimer’s.
Image source: CountOff, Nicola Barts
#7
Mosquitos go for me only if other people are not around. I’m like last resort.
#8
There’s more, but I can feel well rested with just 4-6 hours of sleep. This is due to a genetic mutation present in only 1-3% of the global population.
Image source: Dovriath, Александар Цветановић
#9
Thick hair.
Aside from the downside of *millions* of falling hair everyday, my hair stays hella thick.
Image source: _functionalanxiety, Engin Akyurt
#10
I’m immune to poison ivy. I don’t get a rash.
Image source: ca77ywumpus, James Whitney
#11
I’m a woman. My leg hairs are so light and thin they’re barely visible. Never have I shaved my legs.
Edit: never plucked my eyebrows either. They’ve been in perfect shape since I was born. I have dark eyebrows and eyelashes.
Image source: Aurora_96, Sora Shimazaki
#12
I have highly concentrated taste buds. So I’m classified as a “super” taster. And can discern flavors in just about everything I eat. Same with smells. Probably the reason people say I’m such a good cook. Only 25% of people in the world are super tasters. But I think that’s pretty cool.
Image source: Spoonthedude92, animationscreencaps
#13
Good teeth! Didn’t have dental insurance for 7 years, went to dentist, she complimented me on having good strong teeth! Its good genes because I only started flossing at age 40.
Image source: Material_Draft5926, Shiny Diamond
#14
One I like to flex is I have no allergies 😌
Edit*
Okay, yet. I have no allergies yet 😭 so far in my 28 years. I’ve been lucky 😌.
Image source: hiddendoor_5, cottonbro studio
#15
Literally got the results back today from a fertility panel that screens for almost 500 disorders and gene mutations and I carry NONE OF THEM. Doc said it’s super rare to not carry even a few recessive issues. Pretty neat! Got to tell my parents they made a near perfect human ;)
Edit to add for everyone: it’s a panel from Natera. You ask your OB or a Genetic Counselor (or geneticist) to order it. Some insurances cover it. Others don’t. I think we’ll end up paying $300 per person for ours. It’s a blood draw and it gets sent to their lab in CA.
Edit 2: please stop telling me to procreate. That’s why we got the testing done. And stop telling me to be an egg donor. Not something that I’m remotely interested in.
Image source: Mokelachild, Kelly Sikkema
#16
Eyelashes. I don’t use Mascara because they are so long. .
Image source: pookie74, Tommy van Kessel
#17
Both my mother and grandmother had breast and uterine cancer (which they recovered from, thankfully). Due to my family history my primary care provider tested me for the breast cancer genes, and I don’t have them! Woohoo!
[Edit: thank you all for your concern. I still get screened. My mother tested positive for the genes and I did not. I know there are other types of breast/uterine cancers and my risk is not zero. I am just happy I have a lower risk of that particular family curse.].
Image source: Bwahalla, Anna Tarazevich
#18
Lol I inherited lots of genetic losses but one win is my body type – I’ve always looked athletic (thin with moderate muscle mass) even when I’ve been extremely out of shape.
Image source: expat_mel, Andrea Piacquadio
#19
No wisdom teeth! Like, never ever.
Image source: iamtayareyoutaytoo, Karolina Grabowska
#20
My genetic flex is great skin. I appreciate it all the time and wish I could brag, lol.
Image source: CherryBombO_O, Linda Prebreza
#21
Grey eyes…actual grey not tiktok trendy grey.
Image source: Bodatheyoda, ShotPot
#22
I’m a twin and my twin is like the other half of my heart. I would feel so lost without that connection, and I’m so grateful.
Image source: bullhorn_big*ss
#23
I have never had a headache before.
Image source: zBabyHank, Andrea Piacquadio
#24
Low (not abnormally…) blood pressure.
Image source: CaliNVJ, Pavel Danilyuk
#25
Still have all my hair at 52.
Image source: Onlyonecantherebe, Amina Filkins
#26
Strong immune system I guess. I barely get ill even though my lifestyle is really unhealthy. Also never got COVID but idk if you can be naturally immune to that, studies are inconclusive as far as I know.
Image source: Tsjaad_Donderlul, Sora Shimazaki
#27
I have zero recovery period after spicy times. I just stay ready.
#28
I’ve never had a nosebleed in my life! (Not sure how common or uncommon that is tbh).
Image source: Beautiful-Flower-79, Brittany Colette
#29
Calves. I have naturally muscular and shapely calves and I don’t even work them.
Image source: Decent-Temperature31, Marcus Wallis
#30
My feet do not sweat nor smell.
Image source: mozzzz
#31
I can eat really unhealthy and a lot and not gain weight.
Image source: malu_saadi, Robin Stickel
#32
No tonsils. Born without ’em.
Image source: Theobroma1000
#33
I’m decently healthy both physically and mentally. Granted I’m only 40 so I’ve got some years ahead of me so that will probably change, but right now I feel like I’m in the minority among friends and close coworkers that I am not on prescription meds for anything.
Image source: travelingsoul83
#34
Natural muscle size and strength. I’ve been gifted.
Image source: Necessary-Fennel8754
#35
I don’t get the “Asian Flush/Glow” after drinking.
