23 Hilarious Comics By ‘Off in Outer Whitespace’ That Nail Everyday Struggles

If you’re looking for a dose of humor and creativity, the comics from “Off in Outer Whitespace” are just what you need. This talented artist brings everyday situations to life with a quirky twist that will very likely leave you laughing.

One comic hilariously explores the struggle of choosing between drawing on an iPad or paper, only to realize the problem is her own indecision. Another shows a baby driving a car recklessly, turning expectations on their head… and well, that’s just a few examples of what goes on inside the artist’s head as well as her comic panels.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | reddit.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#2

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#3

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#4

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#5

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#6

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#7

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#8

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#9

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#10

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#11

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#12

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#13

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#14

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#15

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#16

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#17

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#18

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#19

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#20

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#21

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#22

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

#23

Image source: offinouterwhitespace

Patrick Penrose
