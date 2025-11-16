30 Silly Comics Full Of Random Twists Made By This Artist

There’s probably not a day when some of us don’t scroll through some comics on social media. No matter where you look, they seem to be everywhere, scattered all over social media for people to consume to their liking. Random and seemingly out-of-context comics seem to be the best kind, though, and today we would like to show you the illustrations of “Blue Boi,” the creator of Katalyst comics.
Bored Panda reached out to Kyle (the author of the comics) to find out a little bit more about him and his work.
“I started making comics in April 2020 during the first wave of coronavirus lockdowns. I was in a bad place in my life and I started making comics as a way to pass time and relieve stress, and I haven’t stopped making them since then!”
More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | redbubble.com
#1
Image source: katalystcomics
#2
Image source: katalystcomics
#3
Image source: katalystcomics
#4
Image source: katalystcomics
#5
Image source: katalystcomics
#6
Image source: katalystcomics
#7
Image source: katalystcomics
#8
Image source: katalystcomics
#9
Image source: katalystcomics
#10
Image source: katalystcomics
#11
Image source: katalystcomics
#12
Image source: katalystcomics
#13
Image source: katalystcomics
#14
Image source: katalystcomics
#15
Image source: katalystcomics
#16
Image source: katalystcomics
#17
Image source: katalystcomics
#18
Image source: katalystcomics
#19
Image source: katalystcomics
#20
Image source: katalystcomics
#21
Image source: katalystcomics
#22
Image source: katalystcomics
#23
Image source: katalystcomics
#24
Image source: katalystcomics
#25
Image source: katalystcomics
#26
Image source: katalystcomics
#27
Image source: katalystcomics
#28
Image source: katalystcomics
#29
Image source: katalystcomics
#30
Image source: katalystcomics
Follow Us