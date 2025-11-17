30 Comical Comics With Unexpected Endings By This Artist (New Pics)

If you enjoy absurdity, you are going to love Daniel’s Danby Draws comics!

Since the pandemic, which is when Daniel Murrell started sharing his comics with a wider audience, his Instagram has already generated over 17K followers, and rightfully so. Danby Draws will always get you by surprise with unique and unexpected storylines and endings, always keeping it fresh and exciting.

Bored Panda reached out to Daniel to catch up with the artist and his perspectives on his artwork today. He shared what message he hopes people take away from his artwork: “The main goal of Danby Draws Comics is to make beautiful comics that make people happy. Lately, I can get a little sassy with my punchlines, but generally, I want to focus on making comics for everybody to enjoy. I feel like I’ve succeeded if I create something that surprises me and takes my readers along for the same ride.”

So without further ado, we invite you to giggle over these comics and read the rest of the interview with Daniel below.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

