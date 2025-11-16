Someone Online Wondered: “What’s A Random Fact You Think Is Worth Sharing?“, And 30 Users Delivered

Every person wants to know everything there is to our existence. Small things, big things – it doesn’t matter as long as we constantly feed our minds with bits of information. Besides, knowing stuff is good even if you understand that you’d probably never need that knowledge. Just think about it, curiosity is an essential part of our everyday life, all that social media, magazines, books, TV shows – we’re always learning, yet we’re never fully satisfied.
We want to know exactly how the universe was formed; we want to know if we’ll be stuck in traffic on the way back home tomorrow and whether that new movie truly is as great as people say it is. Our brain constantly processes things, and sometimes all you need is to read about some facts to have a good night’s sleep.
A member of one of Reddit’s online communities asked fellow Redditors to share a few random facts that folks absolutely needed to know. The post received over 7K upvotes and 5.1K comments, revealing things about everything and anything.
More info: Reddit
#1
Eugene Aldrin, the father of the famous moon landing astronaut Buzz Aldrin, not only witnessed the Wright brothers’ first flight but also went to see his son land on the moon in his lifespan.
We’ve been quick!
Image source: digodim793, Project Apollo Archive
#2
Corgi is a translation of the welsh for dwarf dog. Cor gi. In the Mabinogion, the welsh book of myths and legends, corgis were the battle steeds of fairies
Image source: visarom584, Lottie
#3
Human’s ability smell petrichor (smell of wet earth from rain) is greater than a Shark’s ability to smell blood in water.
Image source: pososod951, Christine McIntosh
#4
the first 1080p video on youtube was the muppet’s rendition of bohemian rhapsody
Image source: __americanreject, The Muppets
#5
Honeybees can be trained to sniff out land mines in war zones! Obviously dogs can do it but to avoid blowing up poor unsuspecting doggos, they figured out that bees could do the same thing and swarm the area without setting the mine off to alert people to its presence
Image source: gecedah135, Orangeaurochs
#6
Tigers are orange and black to humans, but to animals with hooves, their prey, they appear green and black and blend in with the jungle around them.
Image source: travis6370, cuatrok77
#7
The figure in Munch’s ‘The Scream’ is not screaming but is, in fact, reacting to hearing the scream.
Image source: gipile1901, Parker Miles Blohm
#8
Bob Ross was a Drill Instructor. When he stopped working as that, he promised he would not raise his voice at someone again. That’s why he was so soft spoken.
Image source: pososod951, Mark van Seeters
#9
Some people don’t have a inner dialogue, some can’t picture in their mind, and some have / can do both.
Image source: gecedah135, Chris Stott
#10
Lamborghini started making supercars because Enzo Ferrari was being a jerk to Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Image source: visarom584, Staffan Andersson Using Albums !
#11
The sun is not yellow. When viewed outside earths atmosphere it is white. It only looks yellow due to our atmosphere “pulling” the blue light out, leaving it looking yellow. It’s an illusion.
Image source: pososod951, moonjazz
#12
Sharks existed before trees existed.
Image source: gipile1901, Elias Levy
#13
There are more people living in California than in the whole of Canada
Image source: Ilikecosysocks, Forsaken Fotos
#14
There are so many different varieties of apple that if you ate a different one every day for 20 years you will still not have eaten them all.
Image source: Theearthhasnoedges, Mike Mozart
#15
If you type the word “askew” into the Google search box, the entire page will tilt slightly.
Image source: pososod951
#16
Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backwards. Their wings can rotate 180 degrees in every direction.
Image source: PersonalityPale5842, Mike Lewinski
#17
Australia is wider than the moon
Image source: MrScattergories, Truque da Banana
#18
That the patent for the fire hydrant was lost in a fire
Image source: pososod951, Kzoo Cowboy
#19
Elizabeth II has been Queen of England for 70 years. Only 9% of the world’s population is older than 65. This means that only about 1 out of 12 people in the world today have lived in a world where she was not the queen.
Image source: WaldoJeffers65, Julian Calder
#20
If you find a four leaf clover then there is a good chance you’ll find more not too far away.
Image source: visarom584, Tony Alter
#21
Dogs that are slightly underweight live an average of two years longer than dogs that are slightly overweight.
Image source: gipile1901, Eric Sonstroem
#22
Komodo dragons are the largest animals in the world capable of reproducing asexually
Image source: visarom584, Poppet Maulding
#23
Whenever you learn a new skill, like learning to play guitar or learning to skate, new connections are formed in our brains in the neurons.
Image source: arnold_shastrinagar
#24
It was forbidden to ride on moose in sweden until 1973. An old law forbade such for fear of rebels
Image source: Adventuredepot, Eric Kilby
#25
There was a short period of time when Picasso and Snoop Dogg were both alive together.
Image source: gipile1901, bollywoodhungama
#26
The first person to write about tofu in the English language was Benjamin Franklin.
Image source: pososod951, stu_spivack
#27
It’s against the law to use an elephant to plow a cotton field in North Carolina.
Image source: Feels2old, xrayspx
#28
Finland isn’t scandinavic, its nordic (its not random but people still think its scandinavic)
Image source: Bauzku, Matti Mattila
#29
A platypus makes venom. One of several interesting things about them.
Image source: gecedah135
#30
When a person receives a kidney transplant they don’t take out the old kidneys, they just shove em to the side and leave em in there.
Image source: digodim793, Mandy Jouan
