Writer Creates “Color Thesaurus” To Help You Correctly Name Any Color Imaginable

Ingrid Sundberg, a writer and children’s book illustrator, created a very useful infographic chart for anyone struggling with color names. The writer says that she loves to collect words that can help give her stories variety and depth.
“I’ve learned that we all have different associations with color words,” Sundberg told Bored Panda. “For example the color sapphire is a light blue to me (since that’s the color of the sapphire on my engagement ring), but a sapphire can also be a very dark blue. I doubt there can be an ‘official color guide,’ as color is so subjective.” Regardless of the subjectivity of color, however, Sundberg’s guide will help expand your descriptive vocabulary beyond green, red and blue.
Read on to see all of these colors’ names as well as Sundberg’s interview with Bored Panda.
More info: ingridsnotes.wordpress.com | sundbergstudio.com | Facebook (h/t: lustik)
“There was no official color guide,” Sundberg told Bored Panda. “This was something I made for myself based on color words I liked and the colors the words evoked for me.“
“I use it all the time when I write. It really helps in revision as I try to make my work fresh and vibrant. My blog readers say they’ve been using the thesaurus in their writing processes as well.“
“I’m currently working on a visual hair-color thesaurus and a visual emotions/facial expressions thesaurus. They’re really fun to make.“
