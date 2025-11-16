30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Comics are one of the many mediums that artists use to express themselves and their thoughts. An artist by the name of “Yaplaws Comics” is no different as they use said art form to talk about their everyday thoughts, mental health, and just life in general.

Bored Panda reached out to “Yaplaws” with some questions! First, we wanted to know how the artist got started and was inspired to start making comics.

“I grew up reading all sorts of traditional comics—but as an adult, I preferred alt comics like Chris Ware, Seth, Gabrielle Bell, the Hernandez Brothers, and Jeffrey Brown. I can’t leave out Edward Gorey—even though he was not a comic artist.”

More info: Instagram | yaplaws.substack.com

#1

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#2

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#3

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#4

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#5

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#6

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#7

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#8

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#9

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#10

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#11

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#12

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#13

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#14

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#15

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#16

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#17

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#18

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#19

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#20

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#21

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#22

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#23

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#24

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#25

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#26

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#27

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#28

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#29

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

#30

30 Comics About Making It Through Life While Fighting Mental Health Issues By This Artist

Image source: yaplaws

