Rachel Zoe: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rachel Zoe
September 1, 1971
New York City, US
55 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Rachel Zoe?
Rachel Zoe is an American fashion stylist and designer, celebrated for her distinctive “boho-chic” aesthetic. Her influential work often transforms celebrity appearances with effortless glamour.
She rose to widespread public attention with her Bravo reality series The Rachel Zoe Project, which offered an inside look into her high-stakes styling world.
Early Life and Education
New York City was the birthplace of Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig, where she was born to art collectors Leslie and Ron Rosenzweig. Her childhood in Millburn, New Jersey, cultivated an early fascination with fashion, inspired by her mother’s elegant style.
She later attended Millburn High School before pursuing higher education at George Washington University, studying psychology and sociology. There, Zoe honed her academic skills, though her passion for fashion would soon guide her career path.
Notable Relationships
Rachel Zoe was married to Rodger Berman for 26 years, a long-term relationship that began when they met in college. Their partnership extended into business, with Berman serving as co-CEO of her lifestyle brand.
Zoe and Berman share two sons, Skyler Morrison Berman and Kaius Jagger Berman, with whom she co-parents following their separation in September 2024. The divorce filing came in July 2025.
Career Highlights
Rachel Zoe revolutionized celebrity styling with her signature “boho-chic” aesthetic, influencing a generation of fashion. She transformed the images of A-list clients like Nicole Richie, Jennifer Garner, and Anne Hathaway, making bold accessories and vintage glamour a mainstream trend.
Her career expanded significantly with the launch of The Zoe Report, an online style destination that grew into a full lifestyle brand. Zoe also created her eponymous Rachel Zoe Collection, featuring ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories, sold in major department stores.
Zoe further cemented her status by starring in the popular Bravo reality series The Rachel Zoe Project for five seasons. She also authored two New York Times bestselling books, Style A to Zoe and Living in Style, reinforcing her global fashion authority.
Signature Quote
“Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.”
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