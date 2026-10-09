“She’s Gotta Stop”: Rachel Zegler’s New Photo Has Fans All Pointing Out Irksome Pattern

Rachel Zegler seems to have a habit that fans just can’t seem to ignore.
Her latest photo brought back an apparently strange pattern of the actress back to the spotlight. Netizens claimed she needed to “stop” doing it all the time, especially after noticing the same behavior in her movies.
One felt she was “rage baiting people” by constantly repeating the same action.
Rachel Zegler seems to have a habit that fans just can’t seem to ignore
The latest post to go up on Rachel Zegler’s Instagram grid included a series of random snaps, starting off with a photo of herself posing for the camera.
The Instagram Carousel included a picture of a meal, her heels, her side b**b, and even a photo of her crossing the road.
“So so so so so happy btw,” she wrote in the caption.
Fans praised her look, saying she looked “stunning” and “gorgeous.”
But others couldn’t get over what she was doing with her mouth.
Many pointed out that it’s something the actress has been doing repeatedly in front of the camera, saying she’s “still doing that jaw thing.”
“Can she never just do normal things with her mouth?” one asked online
“Still doing that creepy jaw pose,” one commented online, while a second wrote, “that jaw has no scruples anymore.”
“Can never keep her mouth shut lol,” another snarked.
One said, “The way she enjoys rage baiting people with that face is crazy.”
“She’s pretty but she’s gotta like stop doing the mouth thing,” said another.
“Yeah gotta love that lower jaw jutting out like no one has ever seen before,” another wrote.
This isn’t the first time Zegler’s mouth-related mannerisms have caught the internet’s attention.
During her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, the actress received plenty of attention for her dramatic poses on the red carpet.
But netizens felt she was exaggerating her mouth and jaw movements at the soirée, held to celebrate fashion and raises funds for the museum.
The mannerisms of the Golden Globe winner sparked concern at the 2026 Met Gala
When Zegler made her way to the famous Met stairs, she was seen wearing a white dress with a blindfold, inspired by the painting The Execution of Lady Jane Grey by Paul Delaroche.
The inspiration was in line with the 2026 Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” and dress code “Fashion is Art” this year.
However, some viewers were distracted by her “strange” facial expressions, especially the ones with her jaw in a certain way.
“What is actually happening? I love her but I’m concerned,” one said, while another claimed, “That jaw suggests some form of powdery participation in her limo.”
Viewers have also pointed out how there were similar jaw movements spotted in her movies.
She has been “doing that jaw thing since Snow White,” one wrote online.
Zegler, who rose to prominence playing María in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of the musical West Side Story, came under massive fire during the release of Snow White.
Fans weren’t happy about Disney’s live-action film Snow White for several reasons
The Disney live-action film faced immense backlash for casting Zegler in the titular role.
Moreover, fans weren’t happy about the 25-year-old’s comments about the original 1937 animated film vs. the 2025 remake.
The original film, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was “dated,” and there’s “a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird!” she told Variety in a 2022 interview.
On the other hand, the modern Snow White is “not going to be saved by the prince. She’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be,” Zegler continued.
Some fans also did not appreciate the use of CGI for the seven dwarfs.
Others didn’t want to see Israeli actress Gal Gadot play the Evil Queen due to her political views.
Zegler’s “actions” were blamed for hurting Snow White’s performance at the box office
Ahead of the release, Zegler also came under fire for sharing her Pro-Palestine views, which were later criticized by Snow White producer Marc Platt’s son Jonah Platt.
“Her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions,” Jonah wrote in a lengthy social media rant. “Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires…”
The controversy surrounding the Snow White remake became so extensive that Disney was forced to scale down its plans for the film’s promotion.
They also had to “delay Snow White because they have spent so much money on it, and if it is a financial disaster at the box office, it might single handedly cr*pple future remakes and potential Snow White sequels that they have planned,” an insider told the Daily Mail in November last year.
“I’m really not trying to bully but this jaw thing is getting weird,” one commented online
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