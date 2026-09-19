Rachel Sennott: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rachel Sennott
September 19, 1995
Simsbury, Connecticut, US
31 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Rachel Sennott?
Rachel Anne Sennott is an American actress, comedian, and screenwriter recognized for her sharp wit and anxious, yet relatable, comedic style. She consistently brings a modern edge to her performances.
Her breakout moment arrived with the critically acclaimed 2020 film Shiva Baby, where her lead performance earned widespread praise. Sennott’s portrayal of Danielle captivated audiences and critics alike.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Simsbury, Connecticut, Rachel Anne Sennott was part of a close-knit Catholic family with four siblings. Her parents, Donna and Jack Sennott, instilled a strong sense of discipline in her early life.
Sennott attended Simsbury High School and later pursued her passion for performance at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2017. She also trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Rachel Anne Sennott’s journey, including actor Logan Miller from 2020 to 2024. She was also previously linked to comedian Stavros Halkias.
More recently, Sennott has been rumored to be in a relationship with Grammy-winning record producer Blake Slatkin since mid-2025, though neither has publicly confirmed their status. She has no children.
Career Highlights
Rachel Sennott’s career truly launched with her breakthrough performance in the 2020 indie hit Shiva Baby, where she delivered a masterclass in high-anxiety comedy. Her role as Danielle garnered significant critical acclaim, establishing her as a distinctive new voice in film.
Further showcasing her talents, Sennott co-wrote and starred in the satirical teen comedy Bottoms, released in 2023. This project earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Screenplay and cemented her versatility as both a performer and a writer.
Signature Quote
“When people were laughing at the things that were causing me pain I felt like I was running my life. Like, you can treat me however you want, but I’m going to take it and put it into something where I feel good.”
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