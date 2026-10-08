R. L. Stine: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
R. L. Stine
October 8, 1943
Columbus, Ohio, US
83 Years Old
Libra
Who Is R. L. Stine?
Robert Lawrence Stine is an American novelist renowned for his massive and highly influential contributions to juvenile horror. His spooky stories have successfully captured the imaginations of millions of eager young readers worldwide.
Stine first achieved widespread commercial success with his highly popular 1986 teen thriller novel Blind Date, a sudden bestseller that instantly launched his legendary career and firmly established his iconic, wonderfully spooky signature writing style.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Robert Lawrence Stine lived in a modest household. His mother was a homemaker and his father worked as a shipping clerk, providing a quiet environment where the shy youth discovered his love for creative writing.
He later attended Bexley High School, contributing humor columns to the school paper. Stine then enrolled at Ohio State University, where he spent three years editing the student humor magazine and polished his comedic writing skills.
Notable Relationships
A lifelong marriage has anchored Robert Lawrence Stine’s personal life for over fifty years. He wed fellow editor and writer Jane Waldhorn in June 1969, and the creative couple subsequently collaborated on several children’s book projects.
The couple shares one son, Matthew, who was born in June 1980. Matthew currently works in the music industry, and his own children have inspired Stine to write his very first picture books.
Career Highlights
The debut of Goosebumps in 1992 catapulted Stine into global publishing stardom. This legendary children’s horror franchise has since sold over 400 million copies worldwide and spawned successful television adaptations and feature films.
Stine also co-founded Parachute Press alongside his wife to produce his creative properties. Through this venture, he expanded his literary empire with popular spinoffs, graphic novels, and a highly successful line of teen thrillers.
Signature Quote
“My job is to terrify children, and I just love to scare people.”
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