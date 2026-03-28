51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Most often, quotation marks are used to show someone’s exact words. Sometimes, they also signal sarcasm or irony. In most cases, there is nothing especially unusual about this little punctuation mark.
But place quotation marks where they do not belong, and they can completely change the meaning of a sentence, often in a way that sounds weird, funny, or even slightly suspicious. Telling someone to enjoy their safe holidays is perfectly fine. Wishing them “safe” holidays, on the other hand, raises a few questions.
Below, we’ve rounded up some hilarious examples of signs that used quotation marks in ways they absolutely should not have. Scroll down to check them out.
#1 Should I Doubt The Safety Of My Holidays?
Image source: vagabondchinchilla
#2 This Sign Has Been In My Family Since I Was A Kid And Was Passed On To Me By My Dad When My Wife And I Married
Image source: reddit.com
#3 “Security Guard”
Image source: Sermest2
#4 Uhm
Image source: houtaroo
#5 Don’t Mind Me, I’m Just Doing “Laundry”
Image source: fishtacofiends
#6 From Breakfast Today. Didn’t Grab Any
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Right… “Food”
Image source: LegThePeg
#8 “Officer”
Image source: rickiilynn77
#9 Are They Really Sorry?
Image source: legal-eagle8207
#10 If Not Dog, Then What?
Image source: FeverAyeAye
#11 Yes, Officer, I’m “21”
Image source: turbobex
#12 I Guess I Am Supposed To Steal Them?
Image source: P10_WRC
#13 Starbucks Is Offering Everything These Days
Image source: docju
#14 Ah, Yes. “Ice” For My “Iced” Drink. Definitely Not Anything Else…
Image source: ThyKnightOfSporks
#15 I’m Not A Fan Of Rabbit “Teeth”
Image source: bobert_the_wise
#16 I Want To Touch It
Image source: a_leprechaun
#17 “Wet”
Image source: Gjnieveb
#18 After Finding This, My Wife And I Refer To Anything Naughty As “Bible Reading”
Image source: TordYvel
#19 A “Loving Tribute”
Image source: JeremyTheMVP
#20 Hmm
Image source: Jep0005
#21 No One Under “18”
Image source: AtomicBurrito_
#22 Very Welcoming
Image source: MathaMeticulous
#23 Found In A Store In My City, Upstairs Seems A Little Suspicious
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Took My Inspiration From One Of You Guys And Used This At My Target
Image source: NotGeorgeLucas_1138
#25 Don’t Use Your “Feet” Please
Image source: Ditto132
#26 As Opposed To The Meat Filled “Avocados”?
Image source: huffer4
#27 A Sign At A Local Wildlife Park
Image source: boho_carrot
#28 Don’t Be Surprised If The Band Is Not Alive
Image source: reddit.com
#29 They Actually Unalive You
Image source: Glocks10mike
#30 Spotted At My Local Chinese Restaurant
Image source: Kashmiiir
#31 A Welcome Note Left By Hotel Staff. Should We Be Concerned?
Image source: linuxfingers
#32 So… There’s “Nothing” In This Cabinet?
Image source: HauntedFurniture
#33 Yes…Our “Customers”
Image source: DustyTheLurker
#34 More Like An Hour Of Torture, I Guess
Image source: reddit.com
#35 What Does It Cost
Image source: SmolMeep
#36 “Free”
Image source: wizzle_wazzle
#37 I’m Not Sure If This Is A Legit Vitamin
Image source: timmyprime
#38 So, Should I?
Image source: MrMacGyver1
#39 Saw This The Other Day At Work
Image source: Imnotlikeyou281
#40 I Have So Many Questions For Whoever Made This Sign At My Work
Image source: skididdle
#41 What Does This Even Mean?
Image source: Fun_Western164
#42 The Authorities Have Got Wise To Our “Dance Parties”
Image source: HauntedFurniture
#43 I’d Rather Not Touch The ‘Rock’, Thanks
Image source: HauntedFurniture
#44 Ocean City, MD
Image source: scottishpig
#45 Found This At The Secondary School I Had To Drop Out Of Due To Bullying
Image source: dr4gon1154
#46 Hmmm
Image source: Capable_Vast_6119
#47 Can I Take The Pen Or Not?
Image source: OpioidSlumber
#48 …If That “Is” Your Real Color
Image source: herr_oyster
#49 I Don’t Know What To Expect
Image source: robotNumberOne
#50 “Birds”
Image source: comradekaitlyn
#51 There Were Little “Notes” Like This All Over The “Airbnb” My “Friend” Stayed At LMAO
Image source: MOMTHEMEATLOAFF
Follow Us