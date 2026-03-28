51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

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Most often, quotation marks are used to show someone’s exact words. Sometimes, they also signal sarcasm or irony. In most cases, there is nothing especially unusual about this little punctuation mark.

But place quotation marks where they do not belong, and they can completely change the meaning of a sentence, often in a way that sounds weird, funny, or even slightly suspicious. Telling someone to enjoy their safe holidays is perfectly fine. Wishing them “safe” holidays, on the other hand, raises a few questions.

Below, we’ve rounded up some hilarious examples of signs that used quotation marks in ways they absolutely should not have. Scroll down to check them out.

#1 Should I Doubt The Safety Of My Holidays?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: vagabondchinchilla

#2 This Sign Has Been In My Family Since I Was A Kid And Was Passed On To Me By My Dad When My Wife And I Married

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#3 “Security Guard”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Sermest2

#4 Uhm

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: houtaroo

#5 Don’t Mind Me, I’m Just Doing “Laundry”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: fishtacofiends

#6 From Breakfast Today. Didn’t Grab Any

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Right… “Food”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: LegThePeg

#8 “Officer”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: rickiilynn77

#9 Are They Really Sorry?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: legal-eagle8207

#10 If Not Dog, Then What?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: FeverAyeAye

#11 Yes, Officer, I’m “21”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: turbobex

#12 I Guess I Am Supposed To Steal Them?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: P10_WRC

#13 Starbucks Is Offering Everything These Days

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: docju

#14 Ah, Yes. “Ice” For My “Iced” Drink. Definitely Not Anything Else…

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: ThyKnightOfSporks

#15 I’m Not A Fan Of Rabbit “Teeth”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: bobert_the_wise

#16 I Want To Touch It

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: a_leprechaun

#17 “Wet”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Gjnieveb

#18 After Finding This, My Wife And I Refer To Anything Naughty As “Bible Reading”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: TordYvel

#19 A “Loving Tribute”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: JeremyTheMVP

#20 Hmm

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Jep0005

#21 No One Under “18”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: AtomicBurrito_

#22 Very Welcoming

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: MathaMeticulous

#23 Found In A Store In My City, Upstairs Seems A Little Suspicious

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Took My Inspiration From One Of You Guys And Used This At My Target

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: NotGeorgeLucas_1138

#25 Don’t Use Your “Feet” Please

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Ditto132

#26 As Opposed To The Meat Filled “Avocados”?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: huffer4

#27 A Sign At A Local Wildlife Park

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: boho_carrot

#28 Don’t Be Surprised If The Band Is Not Alive

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 They Actually Unalive You

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Glocks10mike

#30 Spotted At My Local Chinese Restaurant

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Kashmiiir

#31 A Welcome Note Left By Hotel Staff. Should We Be Concerned?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: linuxfingers

#32 So… There’s “Nothing” In This Cabinet?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: HauntedFurniture

#33 Yes…Our “Customers”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: DustyTheLurker

#34 More Like An Hour Of Torture, I Guess

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35 What Does It Cost

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: SmolMeep

#36 “Free”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: wizzle_wazzle

#37 I’m Not Sure If This Is A Legit Vitamin

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: timmyprime

#38 So, Should I?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: MrMacGyver1

#39 Saw This The Other Day At Work

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Imnotlikeyou281

#40 I Have So Many Questions For Whoever Made This Sign At My Work

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: skididdle

#41 What Does This Even Mean?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Fun_Western164

#42 The Authorities Have Got Wise To Our “Dance Parties”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: HauntedFurniture

#43 I’d Rather Not Touch The ‘Rock’, Thanks

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: HauntedFurniture

#44 Ocean City, MD

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: scottishpig

#45 Found This At The Secondary School I Had To Drop Out Of Due To Bullying

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: dr4gon1154

#46 Hmmm

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: Capable_Vast_6119

#47 Can I Take The Pen Or Not?

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: OpioidSlumber

#48 …If That “Is” Your Real Color

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: herr_oyster

#49 I Don’t Know What To Expect

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: robotNumberOne

#50 “Birds”

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: comradekaitlyn

#51 There Were Little “Notes” Like This All Over The “Airbnb” My “Friend” Stayed At LMAO

51 Signs That Put Quotation Marks In Places That Made Everything Sound Hilariously Suspicious (New Pics)

Image source: MOMTHEMEATLOAFF

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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