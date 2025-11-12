Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

by

Maria Suarez Inclan is a freelance Illustrator, Art Director and Graphic designer currently living in London. This “Hollywood Kits” art print series, available in her Curioos shop: https://www.curioos.com/msinclan , highlights her passion for great movie directors and is the result of hours and hours of watching movies and picking out references that are sometimes obvious and most times, not so obvious, from some of Hollywood’s greatest director’s body of work. Will you recognize all the objects?

More info: curioos.com

“It’s been difficult to choose all the objects and most iconic stuff from each movie but It has been really beneficial for me as a film lover. I had the chance to watch LOTS of films I hadn’t watched before and now I feel that I know way more about the way each of them make their films. I got to analyze the way each director uses color, objects, clothes in their movies and how these things can make a movie way more unforgettable. Hopefully this project is well received among cinephiles because it’s the best way I have to make a huge tribute to the people that create the amazing worlds we all love.” – Maria.

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/david-fincher

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/george-lucas

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/martin-scorsese

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/steven-spielberg

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/quentin-tarantino-1

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/j-j-abrams

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/coen-brothers

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

https://www.curioos.com/product/print/sofia-coppola

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

Full series available in Maria’s Curioos shop: https://www.curioos.com/msinclan

Will You Recognize All These Objects And Movies?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Seth Myers Calls out Paul Ryan on His Poor Dabbing Skills
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2017
Let Us never Forget That Idris Elba was on The Office: Top Five Moments
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2017
Overbearing Aunt Stashes Crib In Childfree Niece’s Storage For When She “Comes To Her Senses”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Made The Strangest Christmas Decorations You Didn’t Know You Needed
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
129 Cats’ Deepest Secrets Revealed On Felines Of New York
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Check Out The Big Bang Theory Wedding Supercut Video
3 min read
May, 9, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.