From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

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Life is too short to be beige. And the sooner you realize that, the happier you can be.The people of the r/addingwhimsy subreddit have taken this philosophy and run with it, one quirky craft at a time. They add an unexpected detail, they celebrate unnecessary but deeply satisfying creative decisions, and “in moderation” is not in their thesaurus.

These people are not waiting for permission to make something strange and delightful. They are people who look at an ordinary corner of their perfectly ordinary life and say, “this needs a tiny door.” Your inner child is about to have the best five minutes it’s had all week.

#1 Bathroom Renovation

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Adnama79

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

#2 Making My Own Whimsical Spice Village 🌞

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Sad_Eye1742

#3 My New Purse!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: noodletailswap

Whimsy gets a bad reputation from the part of the brain that is very concerned about being perceived as a functioning adult. Therapist HJ Cho, writing for Oprah Daily, acknowledges this and says the trend seems ridiculous at first glance, particularly when you have a job and bills and a general sense that fun stopped being something you were allowed to prioritise somewhere around 2009.

Most adults have been conditioned to earn or justify what makes them happy, which makes anything playful the first thing to go when life gets heavy. It is also, Cho argues, exactly the wrong instinct.

Whimsy is a form of play, and play is the antidote to burnout — lowering stress, activating the brain’s reward pathways, and keeping people connected to each other and to themselves.

#4 Turned My Porch Goose Into A 🪩🪿 She’s Funky Fresh

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: nomsbacon

#5 Kids Craft Kit!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Painforestlife

#6 Added A Stained Glass Decal On My Sunroof And The Rainbows Make Driving More Enjoyable 💕

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Shaqfan101

Whimsy also involves novelty, which strengthens the brain and makes ordinary life feel more interesting. Cho draws a distinction between play as an action and whimsy as a state of mind, a reframe that allows you to see the ordinary world through a lens of exceptionality.

Your biggest asset, she says, is your own imagination. The tiny door on the skirting board, the espresso served in a literal flower cup, the pet who is formally told they are in charge when you leave the house- none of it solves the world’s problems. It just provides, reliably and without requiring much effort, a few bright spots in the dark.

#7 I Painted The Door In Our Back Yard To Tell The Story Of Our Dog The Squirrel Chaser (Who Sometimes Runs Into Skunks Instead 🦨)

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Spooky_Gecko

#8 Pie Phone Case 🫐

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: childofforceandtime

#9 Does Whatever This Is Count?

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Busy_Ostrich8803

Therapist Paige Sutula has noticed something shifting in her practice. People are showing up to sessions not just stressed but depleted in a way that goes deeper than a bad week. Burned out, overstimulated, emotionally exhausted, moving from responsibility to responsibility without ever fully landing anywhere.

And increasingly, what they’re gravitating toward in their off-hours is not productivity or self-optimisation. It’s tiny treats after hard days. Farmers market mornings. Fantasy novels under string lights. Oddly specific trinkets that serve absolutely no practical purpose except delight.

#10 Someone Suggested I Should Share My Creative Crochet Piece With You ❤️

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: CreativePandaC

#11 Bringing My Toad Bags To New York Fashion Week 🐸

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: davidrosslawn

#12 My Super-Long Spooky-Cute Drawing! 💜💙💚

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Geese-Are-Terrible

Sutula explains that the neuroscience behind this craving makes sense. When stress levels remain elevated for long periods, the brain reorganizes around efficiency, vigilance, and problem-solving. It begins pushing creativity, curiosity, and rest to the margins, as they feel like luxuries the system cannot afford.

Eventually the nervous system starts looking for experiences that feel tangible and human. Not because watering plants cures anxiety, but because touching soil instead of a keyboard for five minutes reconnects the body to sensory experience and emotional presence in a way that no amount of scrolling can replicate. Tiny joys are psychologically doing a much bigger job than they appear to be doing from the outside.

#13 I Started Making Shrimp Brooches To Add Whimsy To My Wardrobe

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: BeeRepresentative74

#14 Painted My Headphones

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: FAThusky45

#15 I May Work A Normal Boring Office Job But My Hobby Is Creating Little Imaginary Rooms In Watercolor!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: zandra_paints

Psychologically speaking, the inner child is the part of the psyche that has been along for the entire ride, explains Written Off Writing. It has been carrying the feelings, instincts, and ways of experiencing the world that existed before language, before logic, before someone explained that you cannot actually fly by flapping your arms with enough enthusiasm.

It knew how to play before it knew how to be sensible. It knew how to create before it learned to be practical. And it has been sitting in the background of every sensible adult decision, every hardware store visit, every pair of chosen for comfort over character shoes, waiting. Shutting the inner child down entirely, as Written Off Writing puts it, carries a real risk. The risk of losing the ability to find joy in life at all.

#16 I Knitted This Cardigan Myself. I Love Creating Unique And Unusual Items. What Do You Think?

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: by_VerShy

#17 I Made These Hanging Basket Plant Earrings And I Think They Are So Whimsical 🥰

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: TheCrystalGemUnicorn

#18 Gerald The Chicken

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Amazing_Ninja5422

Happiness researcher Gretchen Rubin has spent years studying what makes people deeply content, and her advice for adding whimsy to daily life is refreshingly low-stakes. Start with objects, she says. Choose the mug that makes you smile over the one that’s just a mug. Buy the notebook with the cover that makes you feel something.

Don’t see these as frivolous decisions. They are small, daily investments in your own environment that compound over time in ways that a perfectly functional but deeply uninspiring mug simply cannot. You should also create playful touches at home. Add a piece of art that makes you laugh, give your plant a name, or create a corner of the house that exists purely for the purpose of being delightful rather than functional.

#19 Wire Is A Fun Material To Crochet With. Here’s An Elven Moonstone Necklace I Made Using 0.3 Mm Wire

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Buffyferry

#20 Cozy Corner Of My Maximalist Home Office

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Effective_Agency487

#21 I Hand-Stitched Some Whimsical Stuff!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: rebordacao

Gretchen goes on to say that you should reframe routine moments by attaching something enjoyable to the mundane. Think of a specific playlist for washing up or a candle that only gets lit during a particular activity. You can add a ritual that turns a chore into something that belongs to you rather than something that is simply happening to you.

A big one is to build whimsical traditions; the stranger and more specific, the better. The Tuesday night cheese board. The annual rewatching of Water World. An annual birthday cake shaped like E.T.’s finger. Traditions don’t need to be grand or inherited. They just need to be yours.

#22 Handcrafted A Blueberry Charm Bracelet Capturing Their Full Cycle Of Growth

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: emily3289

#23 Ren Faire Whimsy!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: missnikkiwest

#24 Added A Few Little Embroideries To My Scrubs ◡̈

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: FrogsEatingSoup

And embrace spontaneous play when it arrives rather than filing it away for a less busy time that is never actually going to come. The puddle is there now. The craft supply aisle is in front of you now. Whimsy doesn’t wait for a convenient moment because a convenient moment is not coming.

None of it will fix the big things, but we are still deeply appreciative of this subreddit for sharing the joy. We have found our people! The big things are going to be there regardless, and meeting them from a life that contains deliberate, stubborn, unapologetic pockets of joy is a significantly better starting position than the alternative.

Go add something whimsical. The world will not end. It will, almost certainly, get slightly better.

How do you add a little spark to your daily life? Share the whimsy with us in the comments!

#25 Hand Dyed Some Silk Curtains For My New Apartment :)

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: angelanarchy96

#26 Just A Tiny Plate Of Handcrafted Clay Fruits Adding A Massive Dose Of Color And Whimsy To My Workbench Today! 🍓🍊🍋🍏🔮

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: emily3289

#27 Body Hates Metal, So I Had To Find Other Ways To Accessorize🐉✨

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: TheCrumbling

Gretchen goes on to say that you should reframe routine moments by attaching something enjoyable to the mundane. Think of a specific playlist for washing up or a candle that only gets lit during a particular activity. You can add a ritual that turns a chore into something that belongs to you rather than something that is simply happening to you.

A big one is to build whimsical traditions; the stranger and more specific, the better. The Tuesday night cheese board. The annual rewatching of Water World. An annual birthday cake shaped like E.T.’s finger. Traditions don’t need to be grand or inherited. They just need to be yours.

#28 My Daily Pill Container Is This Handsome Lad

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Mission-Opossum-ble

#29 I Attended A Local Fairy Festival ✨

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: adrianxoxox

#30 “New” Kitchen Cabinets

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: condorsaresocool

And embrace spontaneous play when it arrives rather than filing it away for a less busy time that is never actually going to come. The puddle is there now. The craft supply aisle is in front of you now. Whimsy doesn’t wait for a convenient moment because a convenient moment is not coming.

None of it will fix the big things, but we are still deeply appreciative of this subreddit for sharing the joy. We have found our people! The big things are going to be there regardless, and meeting them from a life that contains deliberate, stubborn, unapologetic pockets of joy is a significantly better starting position than the alternative.

Go add something whimsical. The world will not end. It will, almost certainly, get slightly better.

How do you add a little spark to your daily life? Share the whimsy with us in the comments!

#31 I Made My Boring Work Water Bottle More Fun Because Why Not?

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: TittyVonBoobenstein

#32 Dollhouse Repurposed As A Bookcase

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: calmcakes

#33 My Whimsical Beaded Curtain For My Bathroom Window!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Sprinkles_Sparkle

#34 Moth Capes!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Caharm

#35 I Made Some “Faux” Taxidermy Cross Stitch Pieces And I’m Obsessed 🥰

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: TheCrystalGemUnicorn

#36 Added Some Whimsy To This Bathroom :) Yellow Is The Before!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: followthemusic_

#37 I Heard Y’all Might Appreciate My First Solo Home. Moving Across Countries And Saying Goodbye To Almost Everything Here. The Mirror Is Handmade & My “Add Whimsy” Crown Jewel

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: rumpuspotamus

#38 Maybe This Painting Of Mine Fits Here

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Snowballcanon

#39 A Chill Space For Me And My Cats To Hang When I’m Sad

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Serenity_now156

#40 I Painted My AirPods :)

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: nootboots

#41 Whimsical Outfit Of The Day

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: davidrosslawn

#42 Added Whimsy To The Attic Cover And Old Fan Cover ☀️

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: mistyyoongles

#43 Handcrafted Bitten Apple Bead Bracelet! 🍎😋

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: emily3289

#44 Painted My Archway And Now It Feels Magical ✨

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: drewawey

#45 Grabbing Joy Where I Can

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Global-Bus-8826

#46 Drying Flowers Definitely Adds A Whimsical Flavor To A House

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Camp_Acceptable

#47 Ladybug Whimsy Outfit Made By Me!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: EmployeeUpstairs2342

#48 Horned Hennin

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Impressive_Pen_2264

#49 I Made These Whimsical Little Hummingbirds As A Gift To Myself Last Month, They Spark All The Joy. Last Picture Is Of My Beading Assistant

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: LittleMama9

#50 Raspberry And Blueberry Headband, Made By Me From Baking Polymerclay

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Madlenart

#51 I Made A New Weird Whimsy Choker

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: gingixstudio

#52 Pressing And Framing Flowers For Loved Ones Turns Out To Be Therapeutic! Ha-Ha, Who Knew?

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Pretty_Ad_6280

#53 Spent 2 Weeks Making Beaded Felt Flowers

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: parachutepear

#54 I Made A Magical Little Bracelet!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: octogana

#55 Making Hiking More Fun Than It Already Is :)

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: tryingtogetitwrite

#56 I Started A Small Business Bc I Discovered I Wanted To Be Whimsical At The Age Of 27 🤭✨

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: itsBurnUgh

#57 A Whimsical Set That I Recently Made

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Nem0scl0set1

#58 A Button Table I Made!

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Human_Teriyaki

#59 Started A Painted Rock Garden

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: r0sebuddies

#60 Little Tour Of My Whimsical Home

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: hexgirlblooms

#61 I Painted Flowers On My Door And Awning

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: MissShannyMcFanny

#62 Fairy Outfit 🧚✨

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: windingwisteria

#63 My Fairy Pics Came Back 🥹

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: Faggycats420

#64 Whimsical Faerie Garb

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: faeries_favours

#65 The Cake Topper At My Wedding Was Lobsters 🦞

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: ourpodcastisbest

#66 I’ve Gotten Hooked On Making Sun Catcher Crowns And Headbands. Spreading Rainbows Feels Pretty Damn Whimsical 🌈🥰🦇

From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Image source: catcherofsun

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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