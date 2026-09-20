From A Disco Goose To A Frog Bag, These 66 Quirky Projects Are Just What The Doctor Ordered

Life is too short to be beige. And the sooner you realize that, the happier you can be.The people of the r/addingwhimsy subreddit have taken this philosophy and run with it, one quirky craft at a time. They add an unexpected detail, they celebrate unnecessary but deeply satisfying creative decisions, and “in moderation” is not in their thesaurus.
These people are not waiting for permission to make something strange and delightful. They are people who look at an ordinary corner of their perfectly ordinary life and say, “this needs a tiny door.” Your inner child is about to have the best five minutes it’s had all week.
#1 Bathroom Renovation
Image source: Adnama79
#2 Making My Own Whimsical Spice Village 🌞
Image source: Sad_Eye1742
#3 My New Purse!
Image source: noodletailswap
Whimsy gets a bad reputation from the part of the brain that is very concerned about being perceived as a functioning adult. Therapist HJ Cho, writing for Oprah Daily, acknowledges this and says the trend seems ridiculous at first glance, particularly when you have a job and bills and a general sense that fun stopped being something you were allowed to prioritise somewhere around 2009.
Most adults have been conditioned to earn or justify what makes them happy, which makes anything playful the first thing to go when life gets heavy. It is also, Cho argues, exactly the wrong instinct.
Whimsy is a form of play, and play is the antidote to burnout — lowering stress, activating the brain’s reward pathways, and keeping people connected to each other and to themselves.
#4 Turned My Porch Goose Into A 🪩🪿 She’s Funky Fresh
Image source: nomsbacon
#5 Kids Craft Kit!
Image source: Painforestlife
#6 Added A Stained Glass Decal On My Sunroof And The Rainbows Make Driving More Enjoyable 💕
Image source: Shaqfan101
Whimsy also involves novelty, which strengthens the brain and makes ordinary life feel more interesting. Cho draws a distinction between play as an action and whimsy as a state of mind, a reframe that allows you to see the ordinary world through a lens of exceptionality.
Your biggest asset, she says, is your own imagination. The tiny door on the skirting board, the espresso served in a literal flower cup, the pet who is formally told they are in charge when you leave the house- none of it solves the world’s problems. It just provides, reliably and without requiring much effort, a few bright spots in the dark.
#7 I Painted The Door In Our Back Yard To Tell The Story Of Our Dog The Squirrel Chaser (Who Sometimes Runs Into Skunks Instead 🦨)
Image source: Spooky_Gecko
#8 Pie Phone Case 🫐
Image source: childofforceandtime
#9 Does Whatever This Is Count?
Image source: Busy_Ostrich8803
Therapist Paige Sutula has noticed something shifting in her practice. People are showing up to sessions not just stressed but depleted in a way that goes deeper than a bad week. Burned out, overstimulated, emotionally exhausted, moving from responsibility to responsibility without ever fully landing anywhere.
And increasingly, what they’re gravitating toward in their off-hours is not productivity or self-optimisation. It’s tiny treats after hard days. Farmers market mornings. Fantasy novels under string lights. Oddly specific trinkets that serve absolutely no practical purpose except delight.
#10 Someone Suggested I Should Share My Creative Crochet Piece With You ❤️
Image source: CreativePandaC
#11 Bringing My Toad Bags To New York Fashion Week 🐸
Image source: davidrosslawn
#12 My Super-Long Spooky-Cute Drawing! 💜💙💚
Image source: Geese-Are-Terrible
Sutula explains that the neuroscience behind this craving makes sense. When stress levels remain elevated for long periods, the brain reorganizes around efficiency, vigilance, and problem-solving. It begins pushing creativity, curiosity, and rest to the margins, as they feel like luxuries the system cannot afford.
Eventually the nervous system starts looking for experiences that feel tangible and human. Not because watering plants cures anxiety, but because touching soil instead of a keyboard for five minutes reconnects the body to sensory experience and emotional presence in a way that no amount of scrolling can replicate. Tiny joys are psychologically doing a much bigger job than they appear to be doing from the outside.
#13 I Started Making Shrimp Brooches To Add Whimsy To My Wardrobe
Image source: BeeRepresentative74
#14 Painted My Headphones
Image source: FAThusky45
#15 I May Work A Normal Boring Office Job But My Hobby Is Creating Little Imaginary Rooms In Watercolor!
Image source: zandra_paints
Psychologically speaking, the inner child is the part of the psyche that has been along for the entire ride, explains Written Off Writing. It has been carrying the feelings, instincts, and ways of experiencing the world that existed before language, before logic, before someone explained that you cannot actually fly by flapping your arms with enough enthusiasm.
It knew how to play before it knew how to be sensible. It knew how to create before it learned to be practical. And it has been sitting in the background of every sensible adult decision, every hardware store visit, every pair of chosen for comfort over character shoes, waiting. Shutting the inner child down entirely, as Written Off Writing puts it, carries a real risk. The risk of losing the ability to find joy in life at all.
#16 I Knitted This Cardigan Myself. I Love Creating Unique And Unusual Items. What Do You Think?
Image source: by_VerShy
#17 I Made These Hanging Basket Plant Earrings And I Think They Are So Whimsical 🥰
Image source: TheCrystalGemUnicorn
#18 Gerald The Chicken
Image source: Amazing_Ninja5422
Happiness researcher Gretchen Rubin has spent years studying what makes people deeply content, and her advice for adding whimsy to daily life is refreshingly low-stakes. Start with objects, she says. Choose the mug that makes you smile over the one that’s just a mug. Buy the notebook with the cover that makes you feel something.
Don’t see these as frivolous decisions. They are small, daily investments in your own environment that compound over time in ways that a perfectly functional but deeply uninspiring mug simply cannot. You should also create playful touches at home. Add a piece of art that makes you laugh, give your plant a name, or create a corner of the house that exists purely for the purpose of being delightful rather than functional.
#19 Wire Is A Fun Material To Crochet With. Here’s An Elven Moonstone Necklace I Made Using 0.3 Mm Wire
Image source: Buffyferry
#20 Cozy Corner Of My Maximalist Home Office
Image source: Effective_Agency487
#21 I Hand-Stitched Some Whimsical Stuff!
Image source: rebordacao
Gretchen goes on to say that you should reframe routine moments by attaching something enjoyable to the mundane. Think of a specific playlist for washing up or a candle that only gets lit during a particular activity. You can add a ritual that turns a chore into something that belongs to you rather than something that is simply happening to you.
A big one is to build whimsical traditions; the stranger and more specific, the better. The Tuesday night cheese board. The annual rewatching of Water World. An annual birthday cake shaped like E.T.’s finger. Traditions don’t need to be grand or inherited. They just need to be yours.
#22 Handcrafted A Blueberry Charm Bracelet Capturing Their Full Cycle Of Growth
Image source: emily3289
#23 Ren Faire Whimsy!
Image source: missnikkiwest
#24 Added A Few Little Embroideries To My Scrubs ◡̈
Image source: FrogsEatingSoup
And embrace spontaneous play when it arrives rather than filing it away for a less busy time that is never actually going to come. The puddle is there now. The craft supply aisle is in front of you now. Whimsy doesn’t wait for a convenient moment because a convenient moment is not coming.
None of it will fix the big things, but we are still deeply appreciative of this subreddit for sharing the joy. We have found our people! The big things are going to be there regardless, and meeting them from a life that contains deliberate, stubborn, unapologetic pockets of joy is a significantly better starting position than the alternative.
Go add something whimsical. The world will not end. It will, almost certainly, get slightly better.
How do you add a little spark to your daily life? Share the whimsy with us in the comments!
#25 Hand Dyed Some Silk Curtains For My New Apartment :)
Image source: angelanarchy96
#26 Just A Tiny Plate Of Handcrafted Clay Fruits Adding A Massive Dose Of Color And Whimsy To My Workbench Today! 🍓🍊🍋🍏🔮
Image source: emily3289
#27 Body Hates Metal, So I Had To Find Other Ways To Accessorize🐉✨
Image source: TheCrumbling
Gretchen goes on to say that you should reframe routine moments by attaching something enjoyable to the mundane. Think of a specific playlist for washing up or a candle that only gets lit during a particular activity. You can add a ritual that turns a chore into something that belongs to you rather than something that is simply happening to you.
A big one is to build whimsical traditions; the stranger and more specific, the better. The Tuesday night cheese board. The annual rewatching of Water World. An annual birthday cake shaped like E.T.’s finger. Traditions don’t need to be grand or inherited. They just need to be yours.
#28 My Daily Pill Container Is This Handsome Lad
Image source: Mission-Opossum-ble
#29 I Attended A Local Fairy Festival ✨
Image source: adrianxoxox
#30 “New” Kitchen Cabinets
Image source: condorsaresocool
And embrace spontaneous play when it arrives rather than filing it away for a less busy time that is never actually going to come. The puddle is there now. The craft supply aisle is in front of you now. Whimsy doesn’t wait for a convenient moment because a convenient moment is not coming.
None of it will fix the big things, but we are still deeply appreciative of this subreddit for sharing the joy. We have found our people! The big things are going to be there regardless, and meeting them from a life that contains deliberate, stubborn, unapologetic pockets of joy is a significantly better starting position than the alternative.
Go add something whimsical. The world will not end. It will, almost certainly, get slightly better.
How do you add a little spark to your daily life? Share the whimsy with us in the comments!
#31 I Made My Boring Work Water Bottle More Fun Because Why Not?
Image source: TittyVonBoobenstein
#32 Dollhouse Repurposed As A Bookcase
Image source: calmcakes
#33 My Whimsical Beaded Curtain For My Bathroom Window!
Image source: Sprinkles_Sparkle
#34 Moth Capes!
Image source: Caharm
#35 I Made Some “Faux” Taxidermy Cross Stitch Pieces And I’m Obsessed 🥰
Image source: TheCrystalGemUnicorn
#36 Added Some Whimsy To This Bathroom :) Yellow Is The Before!
Image source: followthemusic_
#37 I Heard Y’all Might Appreciate My First Solo Home. Moving Across Countries And Saying Goodbye To Almost Everything Here. The Mirror Is Handmade & My “Add Whimsy” Crown Jewel
Image source: rumpuspotamus
#38 Maybe This Painting Of Mine Fits Here
Image source: Snowballcanon
#39 A Chill Space For Me And My Cats To Hang When I’m Sad
Image source: Serenity_now156
#40 I Painted My AirPods :)
Image source: nootboots
#41 Whimsical Outfit Of The Day
Image source: davidrosslawn
#42 Added Whimsy To The Attic Cover And Old Fan Cover ☀️
Image source: mistyyoongles
#43 Handcrafted Bitten Apple Bead Bracelet! 🍎😋
Image source: emily3289
#44 Painted My Archway And Now It Feels Magical ✨
Image source: drewawey
#45 Grabbing Joy Where I Can
Image source: Global-Bus-8826
#46 Drying Flowers Definitely Adds A Whimsical Flavor To A House
Image source: Camp_Acceptable
#47 Ladybug Whimsy Outfit Made By Me!
Image source: EmployeeUpstairs2342
#48 Horned Hennin
Image source: Impressive_Pen_2264
#49 I Made These Whimsical Little Hummingbirds As A Gift To Myself Last Month, They Spark All The Joy. Last Picture Is Of My Beading Assistant
Image source: LittleMama9
#50 Raspberry And Blueberry Headband, Made By Me From Baking Polymerclay
Image source: Madlenart
#51 I Made A New Weird Whimsy Choker
Image source: gingixstudio
#52 Pressing And Framing Flowers For Loved Ones Turns Out To Be Therapeutic! Ha-Ha, Who Knew?
Image source: Pretty_Ad_6280
#53 Spent 2 Weeks Making Beaded Felt Flowers
Image source: parachutepear
#54 I Made A Magical Little Bracelet!
Image source: octogana
#55 Making Hiking More Fun Than It Already Is :)
Image source: tryingtogetitwrite
#56 I Started A Small Business Bc I Discovered I Wanted To Be Whimsical At The Age Of 27 🤭✨
Image source: itsBurnUgh
#57 A Whimsical Set That I Recently Made
Image source: Nem0scl0set1
#58 A Button Table I Made!
Image source: Human_Teriyaki
#59 Started A Painted Rock Garden
Image source: r0sebuddies
#60 Little Tour Of My Whimsical Home
Image source: hexgirlblooms
#61 I Painted Flowers On My Door And Awning
Image source: MissShannyMcFanny
#62 Fairy Outfit 🧚✨
Image source: windingwisteria
#63 My Fairy Pics Came Back 🥹
Image source: Faggycats420
#64 Whimsical Faerie Garb
Image source: faeries_favours
#65 The Cake Topper At My Wedding Was Lobsters 🦞
Image source: ourpodcastisbest
#66 I’ve Gotten Hooked On Making Sun Catcher Crowns And Headbands. Spreading Rainbows Feels Pretty Damn Whimsical 🌈🥰🦇
Image source: catcherofsun
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