Hey Pandas, What Was The Scariest Experience You Have Had That Can’t Be Explained? (Closed)

Just keep it simple and please make it easy to read. Thanks so much for your time!
#1
When I was 13, my friends and I used to play in the nearby fields from morning till night building forts and stuff. This one summer I heard a scream that sounded like my neighbor, but she was away on holiday. I was freaked out so I left my friends and went home. I went to wash up and there was a knock on the front door, my uncles and their neighbor came in and I knew my granny had died before they even said it. She wasn’t sick or anything but apparently the time I heard the scream was the time she passed 🥺😥 it will haunt me forever
#2
I was 12 and my parents had gone out so it was me alone. I was studying in my room and I didn’t know they went out. So then I walked out of my room to get a snack and then started chatting with my mom, then I went back to my room. A few hours later(2hrs) my mom n dad walked through the door saying”were back!” I was so scared n then next day all our light bulbs blew. I told my mom about what happened n she just shrugged it of. N one year back I dreamed of my Grampa dying the next morning my mom gets a call saying he died. I was traumatized and scared. But it never happened again.
#3
A few days ago, we found blood on a chair and no one in the house was on their period or bleeding. We still have no idea where it came from. (if anyone is wondering, yes, we are sure it was blood. It bubbled up when we poured hydrogen peroxide on it.)
#4
When I was little, I had a really hard time going to sleep. It was about midnight, according to my sisters clock. I saw 9 tall figures walk in the room. They all shuffled in by an unnatural manner. The last one was the tallest. They all were wearing cloaks. But I could see there faces. Fingerprints. Almost all of them were white. Except the tallest. His face was red. They all gathered around my bed, the tallest coming right towards me. I hid behind my sister (we were sharing a bad at the time). He reached a finger toward me, his arm elongating unnaturally. I shut my eyes closed in terror, and when I opened my eyes, they were all gone. The experience was completely silent, none of them making a sound.
In 4th grade, I confided in my friend, telling him all about the experience. A few day later, he claimed that he saw one of the cloaked figures. Not the tallest, though. Presently, in 7th grade, I haven’t seen them once.
#5
When I was 13, my friends and I used to play in the nearby fields from morning till night building forts and stuff. This one summer I heard a scream that sounded like my neighbor, but she was away on holiday. I was freaked out so I left my friends and went home. I went to wash up and there was a knock on the front door, my uncles and their neighbor came in and I knew my granny had died before they even said it. She wasn’t sick or anything but apparently the time I heard the scream was the time she passed 🥺😥 it will haunt me forever
#6
A few years ago I woke up to a shadow in one corner in my room the shadow was a girl with huge eyes and a long scratch threw one of them. Even when I turned off and then on the shadow wouldn’t go away. This was not a dream.
Follow Us