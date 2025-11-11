Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

by

There are a million and one ways to make art of paper (as we proved in our paper art post), but there’s one artist who recently caught our eye (again). Yulia Brodskaya, an artist and illustrator born in Moscow, creates beautiful artworks using the quilled paper technique.

While quilled paper seems simple at first glance, we’ve never seen someone whose work matches Brodskaya’s in terms of detail, color, and expressiveness. This art style is created by rolling or bending strips of color paper and gluing their side to the surface. This makes them essentially lines, but the paper’s width gives these “lines” a depth that 2d art can lack.

To see more of her unique art, be sure to visit her website. And check out her wonderful illustrations, too!

More info: artyulia.com | FacebookAmazon (h/t: colossal)

Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

I always had a special fascination for paper as an art medium (during my Graphic Design studies I tried some Origami, made hand-made paper sheets, collages etc – more like a personal hobby really),” Yulia told Bored Panda.

Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

It just took me a while to find the technique/style that I really enjoyed and make it truly mine.

Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

I don’t always call it quilling because I have actually discovered a new way of using the basic technique – as if I’m drawing with paper instead of on it (traditional quilling is constrained by the use of basic shapes so it is a bit different).

Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

My creative ideas are constantly evolving… right now I’m interested in making even more 3D paper art using the same technique, so I keep on experimenting.

Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

The curious thing is that I have been studying for years to be one thing and then something just clicked that what I always perceived as a side hobby can actually become my main passion and successful career.

Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya
Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya
Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya
Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

We’d like to thank Yulia for agreeing to give Bored Panda an interview about her work!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity Trailer Channels Stranger Things
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2017
“I Am Done With His Narcissist Mother”: Woman Decides On Divorce Over Drama With MIL
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
ESPN Going Big With New Morning Show “Get Up!” with Michelle Beadle and Mike Greenberg
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2018
The Terror
Meet the Cast of AMC’s The Terror
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2019
317 Ancient Skeletons Found Buried Under Abandoned Department Store, Archaeologists Thrilled
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
How You Can Turn Off Netflix’s Irritating Autoplay Previews
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.