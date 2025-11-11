Mesmerizing Paper Art Made From Strips Of Colored Paper by Yulia Brodskaya

There are a million and one ways to make art of paper (as we proved in our paper art post), but there’s one artist who recently caught our eye (again). Yulia Brodskaya, an artist and illustrator born in Moscow, creates beautiful artworks using the quilled paper technique.
While quilled paper seems simple at first glance, we’ve never seen someone whose work matches Brodskaya’s in terms of detail, color, and expressiveness. This art style is created by rolling or bending strips of color paper and gluing their side to the surface. This makes them essentially lines, but the paper’s width gives these “lines” a depth that 2d art can lack.
To see more of her unique art, be sure to visit her website. And check out her wonderful illustrations, too!
More info: artyulia.com | Facebook | Amazon (h/t: colossal)
“I always had a special fascination for paper as an art medium (during my Graphic Design studies I tried some Origami, made hand-made paper sheets, collages etc – more like a personal hobby really),” Yulia told Bored Panda.
“It just took me a while to find the technique/style that I really enjoyed and make it truly mine.“
“I don’t always call it quilling because I have actually discovered a new way of using the basic technique – as if I’m drawing with paper instead of on it (traditional quilling is constrained by the use of basic shapes so it is a bit different).“
“My creative ideas are constantly evolving… right now I’m interested in making even more 3D paper art using the same technique, so I keep on experimenting.“
“The curious thing is that I have been studying for years to be one thing and then something just clicked that what I always perceived as a side hobby can actually become my main passion and successful career.“
We’d like to thank Yulia for agreeing to give Bored Panda an interview about her work!
