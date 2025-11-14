50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

by

The number of global coronavirus cases continues to rise. So, whether the following guidance is for those who may have been exposed to it or choosing to self-isolate to help slow its spread, people are locking themselves in their homes.

No nights out. No sports. No nothing. So how do we connect with other human beings and spend all of that extra free time we’ve been given? We make memes. That’s right, people have flooded the Internet to sum up how this pandemic has changed our everyday lives, and it proves that we maintain our sense of humor no matter what. From changing your hygiene habits to fighting over toilet paper at the supermarket, scroll down to check everything out.

#1

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: DonOf952

#2

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: mustbethedragon

#3

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: Kuhtuhluh

#4

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: martoo14

#5

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#6

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: LIBGyal

#7

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: Shakra

#8

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#9

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#10

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: Michael1979

#11

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: vodray

#12

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#13

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#14

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: MayMyEnemiesLiveLong

#15

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#16

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#17

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: IsoJoeJR

#18

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#19

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: WFKARS

#20

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#21

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#22

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#23

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#24

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#25

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#26

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: DankSlurp

#27

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: SenseiTheDefender

#28

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: DangerousMindsBlog

#29

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#30

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#31

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#32

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#33

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#34

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#35

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#36

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: Sconnie And Jam

#37

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: jonnysun

#38

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#39

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: moxie

#40

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#41

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#42

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#43

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#44

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: Acolyte41

#45

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#46

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#47

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Image source: reddit.com

#48

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#49

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

#50

50 Coronavirus Jokes That Should Help You Get Through Quarantine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
32 Artists From All Over The World Pay Respect To The Australian Bushfires With Beautiful Art
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My 30 Uplifting Illustrations To Help You Focus On Self Love
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Spend Hours Creating This Rainbow Food And Here’s The Result
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Badass Rescue Dog Who Has Rescued 52 Lives Is Now Saving People Affected By Mexico Earthquake
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Definitely Suspicious”: Erika Kirk’s Hand Gesture At Memorial Service Raises Eyebrows
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
We Created Illustrations Of Destinations That No Longer Exist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.