Person Cuts Contact With Friend After She Showed Her True Colors At The McDonald’s Drive Thru

How we spend our money is none of other people’s business. But when Reddit user Salty_lake_222 went to McDonald’s with their friend, the two of them got into an argument over a couple of cheese slices.
You see, our Redditor had brought some of their own to save on the order, and this didn’t sit well with their friend. She didn’t just call the move “embarrassing” but went so far as to threaten to walk ahead of them in public if they ever did anything so “cheap” again.
Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: bigosik_ / Reddit (not the actual photo)
Image credits: salty_lake_222
People who read the story sided with its author and said friends shouldn’t behave that way
[or]
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us