Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favorite Character From A Comic Or Manga? (Closed)

by

I’m on the lookout for some cool comic recommendations, and what better way to find them than by asking about your favorite characters? Any comic, manga, or graphic novel counts—drop your faves!

#1

Kross Justice from the Witch’s Throne! He’s an obnoxious drama queen, but really fun to read.

#2

A very old one but Nemesis the warlock….. dark, political and gothic sci fi…..

#3

Jigen from Lupin III

I have had a figure of him hanging from my rearview since 2009

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Private Practice: “I’m Fine” Recap & Review – Sheldon says he doesn’t have any issues.
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2012
Mom Shares How Family Spent Nearly $4k On A Day At Disney, Blaming Prices, Gets Called Out
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Photoshop This Puppy I Found On Bored Panda
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Rant About Your Day (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
152 Bad Habits That Are Either Unhealthy, Dangerous, Or Unethical
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.