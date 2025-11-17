Unveiling The Past: My Journey To The Inca Ruins Of Puruchuco (26 Pics)

by

We are on our way to the ruins… Puruchuco, meaning ‘Feather hat’ in Quechua, is located at km 4.5 of the Carretera Central, east of Lima, in today’s district of Ate. In the sprawling shantytown known as Tupac Amaru, lies the pre-Hispanic site known to archaeologists as Puruchuco-Huaquerones, which was once the main ceremonial center of the Incas. During archaeological investigations, the archaeologist Guillermo Cock discovered the extent of the hidden settlement.

My brother-in-law and my wife

Steps, leading to the site

A corridor…

View from the top

A woman prying in the ruins

And another one

A view of Ate, from the ruins

Plan of the ruins

Info

More corridors

Hallways

More corridors and rooms

Storage room

A broken grinding stone

Walking thru the corridors

Triangular hornances, the most photographed part of the site

More info

To the ceremonial area…

The ceremonial area

A grinding stone

Another storage room

Info again

A huge ceramic water jug…

More corridors…

