My 40 Pun-Filled Comics About Vikings

Hello, friends! I am the creator of a little punny webcomic called Comedy Viking. I started this passion project in early 2021, and I’ve been enjoying making people cringe and laugh with the lamest puns I can come up with. I’ve always enjoyed dad humor and Norse mythology, so I figured “why not combine the two!?” I gathered a handful of my favorite comics to share, and I hope you enjoy/loathe them as much as I do! Just remember, a bad pun is inherently a good pun.
#1 Spooky Stories
#2 Investigating Cattle
#3 Observing The Elderly
#4 Inspecting The Crops
#5 Correcting Grammar
#6 Avoiding Trouble Makers
#7 Fishing Trip
#8 Werewolves?
#9 Explaining Types Of Chicken
#10 Thor’s Hammer
#11 History Of The Gods
#12 Dead End
#13 Safe Hiking Practices
#14 Etching Runes
#15 Fresh Prints
#16 Horses For Sale
#17 Crafting Friends
#18 Meating New People
#19 Searching For Bees
#20 Rocking Out
#21 Holiday Sweater
#22 Exploring The Fire Realm
#23 Getting A Leg
#24 Being Neighborly
#25 Trading Souls
#26 Asking For Directions
#27 Baking Bread
#28 Odin’s Ravens
#29 Confusing Tasks
#30 Confusing Bridges
#31 Meeting A Dwarf
#32 Having A Hoot
#33 Discovering New Empires
#34 Checking Out Pumpkins
#35 Starting Traditions
#36 Shindig
#37 Witnessing A Sign
#38 Having Nightmares
#39 Jealousy
#40 Providing First Aid
