My 40 Pun-Filled Comics About Vikings

by

Hello, friends! I am the creator of a little punny webcomic called Comedy Viking. I started this passion project in early 2021, and I’ve been enjoying making people cringe and laugh with the lamest puns I can come up with. I’ve always enjoyed dad humor and Norse mythology, so I figured “why not combine the two!?” I gathered a handful of my favorite comics to share, and I hope you enjoy/loathe them as much as I do! Just remember, a bad pun is inherently a good pun.

More info: Instagram | comedyviking.com

#1 Spooky Stories

#2 Investigating Cattle

#3 Observing The Elderly

#4 Inspecting The Crops

#5 Correcting Grammar

#6 Avoiding Trouble Makers

#7 Fishing Trip

#8 Werewolves?

#9 Explaining Types Of Chicken

#10 Thor’s Hammer

#11 History Of The Gods

#12 Dead End

#13 Safe Hiking Practices

#14 Etching Runes

#15 Fresh Prints

#16 Horses For Sale

#17 Crafting Friends

#18 Meating New People

#19 Searching For Bees

#20 Rocking Out

#21 Holiday Sweater

#22 Exploring The Fire Realm

#23 Getting A Leg

#24 Being Neighborly

#25 Trading Souls

#26 Asking For Directions

#27 Baking Bread

#28 Odin’s Ravens

#29 Confusing Tasks

#30 Confusing Bridges

#31 Meeting A Dwarf

#32 Having A Hoot

#33 Discovering New Empires

#34 Checking Out Pumpkins

#35 Starting Traditions

#36 Shindig

#37 Witnessing A Sign

#38 Having Nightmares

#39 Jealousy

#40 Providing First Aid

Patrick Penrose
