Woman Is Fed Up With Husband’s Snarky Comments About Her Finances, So She Withdraws All Her Money, Leaving Him With $900

Being in a committed relationship is hard work that requires constant communication, or else things are bound to go south.
Whether you’re just starting your journey, or you’ve been together since school – it’s crucial to remember that, in reality, the only person you’ve truly got is yourself.
Quite frankly, every unforeseen complication that occurs in your little family, whether it’s something to do with finances or any other unexpected troubles, can trigger a conflict that’ll show you your partner’s true colors.
Finding yourself in such a situation can be upsetting, as we all want to believe that the person we’re devoting our life to is a reliable human that’ll promise us emotional support whenever things get rocky.
Sometimes an unexpected situation can trigger the appearance of your partner’s true colors
“AITA for pulling all my money from the account after he refused to stop making comments about me getting a job?” – this netizen took to one of Reddit’s most well-known communities to find out whether she’s indeed a jerk for withdrawing all of her savings and transferring them to a different account, as her husband wouldn’t stop making remarks about her unemployment. The post has managed to receive nearly 12K upvotes and 1K comments discussing the man’s snarky behavior.
Woman wonders if she’s a jerk for taking all her money out of a joint account as her husband kept making comments about her unemployment
The woman began her post by revealing that she’s currently unemployed for the first time since she was a teen; she said that even prior to switching jobs, she’d usually have other opportunities lined up, meaning that there was never a break between pay checks.
Image source: ZookeepergameHuge627
Her husband, on the other hand, is known for having dry spells, where he’d be jobless for months – moreover, whenever he does get a job, he never sticks with it for more than 6 months. The author also added that she didn’t quit her job voluntarily; the company went bankrupt, and they didn’t inform the employees until the very last minute.
It’s been 1 month without a steady income; however, the woman’s been searching endlessly, and because the man’s forced to use the OP’s car to get to work due to a blown engine on his vehicle, it complicates the whole process, as the woman is now stuck searching for remote positions only.
The spouse recently got a promotion, and ever since, he’s been breathing down the OP’s neck. He is well aware that the woman is very devoted to job-hunting, yet he doesn’t miss a chance to nag.
Image source: ZookeepergameHuge627
The woman revealed that she had $8,6K sitting in the bank from her previous job, which would ultimately cover 8 months’ worth of rent, so his unnecessary comments were really starting to wind her up. It got to the point where the author suggested that she work with him, although the husband didn’t think that it was a good idea.
Besides, the man also seemed to start the whole “my money” argument whenever it was convenient for him. For instance, when he referred to taxes, they would be both of theirs, but when it came to other things, then everything miraculously became his.
The woman then mentioned that he had no problem living off of her money throughout the entire time he was unemployed.
Image source: ZookeepergameHuge627
On one of the days, the man made another comment that simply infuriated the OP.
It was the last straw, so she took her car and left to go to the bank to withdraw every penny she had in that shared account. The woman immediately transferred everything to an account he can’t touch, leaving the husband with a little over $900.
Naturally, the man flipped out and called the OP “financially controlling.”
Fellow Reddit users shared their thoughts and opinions
