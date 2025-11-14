Adorable Comics That Hilariously Sum Up What It’s Like Living With A Dog (New Pics)

Pugs, pugs, pugs! We just can’t get enough! They’re friendly. They’re playful. And they deserve to be drawn by artists everywhere. We’ve collected some of artist Gemma Gené’s newest webcomics about her adorable pug named Mochi.
Prepare yourselves for a large dose of cuteness, wholesomeness, and that tingly feeling that you get in your stomach when you realize you’re in love (or kinda hungry). Upvote your favorite of these cute comics done by Gemma and drop us a comment with your thoughts. And be sure to share these cartoon drawings with anyone whom you suspect to be a doggo-lover!
If you’re like us, dear Pandas, no amount of comics about adorable dogs can ever be enough, so check out our previous articles about Gemma and her pug right here, here, and here!
More info: 157ofGemma.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Society6 | Patreon
#1
Image source: 157ofgemma
#2
Image source: 157ofgemma
#3
Image source: 157ofgemma
#4
Image source: 157ofgemma
#5
Image source: 157ofgemma
#6
Image source: 157ofgemma
#7
Image source: 157ofgemma
#8
Image source: 157ofgemma
#9
Image source: 157ofgemma
#10
Image source: 157ofgemma
#11
Image source: 157ofgemma
#12
Image source: 157ofgemma
#13
Image source: 157ofgemma
#14
Image source: 157ofgemma
#15
Image source: 157ofgemma
#16
Image source: 157ofgemma
#17
Image source: 157ofgemma
#18
Image source: 157ofgemma
#19
Image source: 157ofgemma
#20
Image source: 157ofgemma
#21
Image source: 157ofgemma
#22
Image source: 157ofgemma
#23
Image source: 157ofgemma
#24
Image source: 157ofgemma
#25
Image source: 157ofgemma
#26
Image source: 157ofgemma
#27
Image source: 157ofgemma
#28
Image source: 157ofgemma
#29
Image source: 157ofgemma
#30
Image source: 157ofgemma
