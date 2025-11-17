50 Times People Spotted Stupid Design Decisions In Public Places And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Good design is aesthetic and pleasing. But truly great design is deeply empathetic—it always puts the user first. And nothing could be more important than empathetic designs when it comes to public places. They’re meant to be for the public’s benefit after all!

However, the world is full to the brim with examples of poor design. From truly awful restrooms that anyone would think twice about using to unfriendly restaurant seating, disruptive decor, and stairwells that go nowhere. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the worst public place design decisions to prove to you that everyone deserves better. Scroll down for the crème de la crème of bad interiors and upvote the pics you loved to hate.

#1 Not A Good Carpet Choice For Stairs If You Ask Me

Image source: scienceyeaux

#2 This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work

Image source: Twin_Circle_

#3 This Picture In The Hotel Lobby Looks Like Pubes

Image source: Big_Boss_1000

#4 Waiting To Engage In A Dining Experience At My Favorite Taco Establishment

Image source: twitchPr0saic

#5 It’s Not Even Angled Or Anything To Guide The Drainage. It Just Dribbles Onto The Floor

Image source: Warshok

#6 Best Item To Hang Above Your Head At Dinner? Ah Yes, A Chandelier Of Knives

Image source: WhoopieKush

#7 The Lighting At This Bar

Image source: pantsinsummer

#8 It Looks Like The Hotel Cart Ran Someone Over And Is Dragging Their Blood Through The Halls

Image source: Nick_Coffin

#9 Toilet Door In A Pub, London

Image source: Znt

#10 The Seats Doesn’t Match With The Desks In The Lecture Hall I Take My Exams In. This Is The One Of The Engineering Buildings

Image source: elilefay

#11 This Door Handle

Image source: Xacto01

#12 A Chandelier Would Really Tie All This Florescent Lighting And Ceiling Tiles Together

Image source: bsurfn2day

#13 Bowling Alley Located In Bangkok. Cracks Me Up When The Ball Rolls Out From That

Image source: SonnGoku

#14 You Have To Go Up The Stairs, And Then Down The Stairs To Get To The Door

Image source: ScorpionPC

#15 All Toilets Must Be Centered In The Middle Of The Classroom So Kids Eating Their Snacks Three Feet Away Can Bare Witness To Their Classmates Defecating

Image source: JKastnerPhoto

#16 These Coffin-Shaped Door Windows In This Hospital

Image source: ToBeFrozen

#17 The Clock In My School’s Band Practice Room

Image source: Hawkthemanaaaaaaa

#18 This Pillar

Image source: UnjustAction

#19 When Life Tries To Give Me A Sign

Image source: WALisnotmyname

#20 The Positioning Of The Mirror And Urinals In Our Office Building. This Is The Main Hallway

Image source: Kawawaymog

#21 This Ticket Gate At My School

Image source: Sofia1682

#22 Imagine Walking Out Of That Cabin, And There’s A Guy Doing His Business Right In Front Of You, Blocking Your Way. So You Have To Wait There Until He Is Done, And You Can Pass

Image source: Edin_Bar

#23 Semi-Transparent Bathroom Stall Doors

Image source: -Firgun-

#24 My Friend’s New Locker Has A Huge Pipe Running Through It

Image source: Time2DoStuffCiaran

#25 These Lights At The Mall

Image source: DarklingGolem50

#26 Hotel In Iceland. It’s Supposed To Tell You Which Rooms Are On Which Floor

Image source: pewpewpewpee

#27 They Couldn’t Put It In Between The Mirrors?

Image source: BingoBoy6

#28 This Disastrous Thing In A German Restaurant

Image source: EasyChoiceYT

#29 This Horrific SpongeBob Stained Glass Panel At The Dentist

Image source: brinzzar

#30 These Taco Bell Self-Serve Kiosks

Image source: artsyfartsy-fosho

#31 I Love Not Being Able To See The Person I’m Eating Dinner With

Image source: zachwilly

#32 The Stairs To Nowhere

Image source: mmjj2007

#33 An Extreme Entrance To School Gym

Image source: Angelic_Phoenix

#34 One Of The Drawers At My Doctor’s Office That Always Annoys Me

Image source: KaputoManuto

#35 These Bathroom Sinks Looks Similar To Urinals

Image source: LeafSamurai

#36 This Clock. Can You Tell Me What Time It Is?

Image source: felix1904

#37 Maybe Wait Until You’re Home

Image source: KevlarYarmulke

#38 My School Bought Modern Stuff. The Projector Was Placed Under The Screen

Image source: batata_flita

#39 There’s Not Enough Room For The Cart To Get By

Image source: therightcoaster

#40 These Stairs In A College I Visited Had People Confused

Image source: N0t-a-Weeab00

#41 This Wrestling Painting At A High School

Image source: reddit.com

#42 I Have No Idea What Floor I’m On

Image source: chartreuse_chimay

#43 This TV In Front Of The Evacuation Plan

Image source: TDR-Java

#44 The Main Hallway’s Roof In Our School Is Made Out Of Plexi-Glass So It’s Like We Are In A Sauna. We Can’t Stay In Classrooms During Breaks, So We Have To Burn Here

Image source: RoulZin

#45 This Busy Ice Cream Shop In Seattle Put Their Menu On A Mirror So It’s Impossible To Read

Image source: cwithersk12s

#46 This Sink In The Toilet Of A Restaurant In Amsterdam. It Seems It’s Suppose To Look Like That

Image source: ursulahx

#47 Bathroom Mirror At A Bar In Italy

Image source: lavitaetroppobreve

#48 These Red Lights Leaking Into The Screen

Image source: AMVRocks

#49 A Table For Two, Please

Image source: _hugs_not_drugs

#50 I Went To Walgreens, And All The Drinks Are Like This. You Can Wave Your Hand To See Pictures Of The Drinks In Each Case, But You Would Know What’s Sold Out Once You Open It

Image source: Andromeda321

