“If You’re Suffering From Racing Thoughts, Use The 333 Rule”: This Guy Shares 30 Psychology Hacks He Wants People To Know

TikTok tends to get a reputation of being filled with fun dance videos, cute animal videos, and silly trends, but the app can also be used for learning. There are many creators who teach their viewers about history, social issues, skills like cooking or playing instruments, and even science. One such TikToker, Adorian Deck or “The Facts Guy”, has a video series titled “Psychology Hacks You Need To Know”, and we thought you pandas might be interested in refreshing or expanding your knowledge of basic psychology.
This list won’t teach you as much as a psychology course in a university would, but it might spark your interest in the field or teach you some tips to implement in your everyday life. Keep reading to also gain some insight on the topic from psychologist and professor Dr. Lynne Kennette, and be sure to upvote the fun facts you find most useful or fascinating. Feel free to share any more psychology “hacks” you know in the comments, and then if you’d like to continue your education, you can find another Bored Panda article on the same topic right here.
#1
If someone is trying to make you decide something in a hurry, they’re probably giving you a bad deal. Walk away.
#2
If you’re suffering from racing thoughts, use the 333 rule: name three things you see, three things you hear and three parts of your body. This will help center your mind and bring you back to the present.
#3
If someone is making jokes at your expense, act like you can’t hear them and ask them to repeat it a few times. By the time they say it the third or fourth time, nobody’s laughing.
#4
If you’re procrastinating right now, stop telling yourself that you have loads of work to do. Instead, just tell yourself you only have to work for five minutes. You will most likely continue to work even after five minutes.
#5
If you can’t get a song out of your head, try to listen to it the whole way through while singing. Your brain is treating the song like an unfinished task in your subconscious.
#6
If you think someone is watching you, fake a yawn and then watch them.
#7
When someone apologizes for something that you don’t feel like was that big of a deal to apologize for, they’re probably telling you subconsciously what actually bothers them if it was done to them. If they apologize for interrupting you, they probably really just don’t like being interrupted themselves.
#8
Plan something fun for every Wednesday that you can look forward to. You’ll start looking forward to it on Monday and by the time it’s here, you’ll already be halfway through the week and you’re that much closer to the weekend.
#9
After you’ve learned something new and you’ve done it yourself, the fastest and best way to retain that information is to teach somebody else.
#10
When someone in a group of people laughs, they tend to look at the person that they like the most.
#11
Nervousness and excitement have the same body reaction. So if you’re nervous for a speech, try to convince yourself that you’re actually excited.
#12
Chewing gum can help you when you’re nervous because your brain thinks, well, I’m eating, I must not be in danger.
#13
Whenever you are introducing a new idea to someone, if you lead with the words “this might not be for you,” it naturally engages the person’s interest and makes them feel like it probably is for them.
#14
If someone’s starting to have a panic attack, start breathing loudly and regularly. The person that is panicking will subconsciously start breathing with you.
#15
If you want to make someone uncomfortable, look at their forehead while you’re talking to them.
#16
If you take an extra moment to look at somebody’s eye color when meeting them, you’ll be giving the perfect amount of eye contact.
#17
Showing the palms of your hands while talking to someone subconsciously communicates that you have nothing to hide and you can be trusted.
#18
Subtly nodding when someone is talking to you indicates to that person that you are genuinely interested in what they have to say and they’re going to like you more.
#19
If you need to remember to do something tomorrow, just put something in your room out of place the next day; you’ll see this item out of place and it will remind you of what you associated it with.
#20
If you ask someone to do a small favor, their subconscious mind will register that they like you because they’re doing a favor for you.
#21
If you can get someone to contribute to the idea, they are more likely to accept it.
#22
If you want somebody to open up to you more, ask them a question and if they only partially answer it, keep eye contact and stay silent. It will pressure them to talk more.
#23
If you want to be more persuasive, try and lose the words “I think” and “I believe.”
#24
When someone remembers you, they are most likely to think about the first time and the last time that they saw you. So make sure to leave a good last impression as well.
#25
If there is a mirror behind somewhere where you’re ordering, it is less likely that you’re going to be rude because nobody wants to see themselves as rude.
#26
If you whisper to someone, it’s likely that they’ll whisper back even when they have no reason to keep their voice down.
#27
If you’re trying to get over a breakup, do not use fictional scenarios. Imagining your person with someone new is only going to make you more angry and sad about something that’s not even real.
#28
People who are lying normally blink more than usual, hide the palms of their hands, mess with their hair or appearance and use either abnormally long or short sentences.
#29
If you walk up to a group of people and they turn their feet towards you, you are welcome. If they have their feet turned away from you, even if their body and head is turned towards you, they are uncomfortable with you approaching them.
#30
When someone is touched on their shoulder or their knees, it creates a stronger emotional and physical bond with the person touching.
