“How Far Can You Get?”: Try To Beat All 25 Pub Trivia Questions

Ready to find out if you’re the person everyone wants on their pub quiz team?
This quiz brings together 25 general knowledge questions, with a little bit of everything. You’ll jump from Batman’s Gotham City to the streets of Rome, from Buzz Lightyear to Albert Einstein, and from famous paintings and films to science, sport, music, and geography.
But how sharp is your trivia game really? Before you take on the full challenge, here are three questions to get your brain warmed up:
💡 What is the capital city of Canada?
💡 Which famous painting is also known as La Gioconda?
💡 How many points is a touchdown worth in American football, before any extra points?
Easy enough? Maybe. But remember, pub quizzes have a habit of making even the simplest questions surprisingly difficult!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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