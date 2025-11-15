23 Insecurities A Lot Of Men Have That Most Women Actually Don’t Care About Shared In This Online Group

Even the most self-confident people have some insecurities—whether it would be about their appearance, personality, or something else in their lives. But the truth is, we are the biggest critics to ourselves. More often than not, other people would never know that you are insecure about something or they wouldn’t see it as a big deal. Social media is full of women sharing their insecurities and sending a message that the things they’re insecure about are normal.
But what about men? They also should be encouraged to not pick themselves apart. Reddit user GorillaS0up asked: “Women of Reddit, what common insecurities do men have about their bodies that women don’t actually care about?“ 3.4k women responded and they listed not only insecurities men have about their bodies they don’t really care about, but their insecurities in general. Bored Panda gathered some of the best answers given by redditors. If you would like to add anything else to this list, share your opinions in the comments!
Dont worry about coming off as nerdy or brainy- ffs plz think for yourself and ENJOY your hobbies. We actually dig someone with passion and honestly being able to hold conversation with depth is delicious. Extra points on sarcasm, wit and humor.
Honestly? Height. If you’re short and have an attitude about it, it’s the attitude that makes you unattractive, not your actual height.
Money. I’ve seen a few guys try to act like they have money to burn in order to impress their dates (me included) but then not be able to pay the bills at the end of the month. Honestly, I’ll take stability and honesty over a fancy dinner any day.
Your body and the likely lack of a sixpack. First of all, i love you for your character, second, it‘s really nice when we cuddle, and it makes me feel better for not having a model-body
Showing their emotions. Turns out a lot of guys can’t even cry, because at a young age males are told “boys don’t cry” “man up”
Baldness. There are plenty of hot men that are bald.
Having a bit of a gut. It’s cute.
Having a flat butt. No biggie…!
Not having a monster dong is perfectly fine.
Having some zits. Don’t care.
Big nose. So what?
Crooked smile. As long as you smile :)
I hate when a guy, who’s clearly broke to the bone wants to take me out to dinner or buy me something to impress me. I once went out with I guy and I could see in eyes that he was doing mental math… needlessly to say, I took the cheapest everything and ended our suffering. Guys, it is okay if you don’t have money atm, as long as you are working/studying and is a hardworking individual with a good personality. STOP trying to impress. Let’s just buy a bag of cheetos, sit on the sofa and watch a stupid movie. It’ll be okay.
Hair on their chest or arms. Its there yeah and no one cares.
Honestly the same ones as women most of the times. Such as stretch marks and scars. I couldn’t care less. I have em also. Oatmeal cream pies have stretch marks and no one turns them down!
Not being good in sports… who cares????
Being awkward sometimes or doing something embarrassing. I somehow find this more appealing than guys who never seem embarrassed or are extremely confident.
Graying hair. My 32 year old husband is currently freaking out because he has “so many” (it’s not that many), gray hairs. I couldn’t give two s**** lol I think he’s still just as handsome and I really don’t see what the big deal is
Not having abs. Most girls I know couldn’t care less.
Excess weight. Of course, we are not talking about the final stage of obesity, when the weight prevents the guy from functioning normally, but 10-15 kg (sorry, I can not correctly translate into pounds). Big men with excess weight seem to me like big bears, behind which you want to hide and snuggle tightly.
My ex hated his voice, he thought it was too high. I don’t even notice voice pitches. But he let it put a fake divide between us which is why we broke up. HIGH VOICES ARE CUTE! DEEP VOICES ARE CUTE! ALL VOICES ARE PERFECT!
Bellies and love handles. I personally love seeing the hips on a guy, and a soft belly is nice to touch and rest on. I like hugging my love from behind and I want to stretch my fingertips right up under that shirt. Love a tummy, and again with the last one, the amount of hair on it ain’t no thang to me!
I like healthy teeth, but years ago I long-term dated a guy with crooked front teeth that to me made him cuter really, especially when he laughed. I ended up marrying a guy with a gap in his front teeth. Again, great with a good laugh.
My husband is way too worried about how big his biceps are. He was a really skinny kid (our son is the same way) so I think he always just wanted to be the big tough guy. Well now he’s got muscles and he’s constantly asking me what I think off them. I mean dude I’m into you no matter what size your biceps. Like contractually obligated for the past fifteen years I’m not going anywhere even if you can’t lift heavy things.
Calves. We don’t care that they’re skinny.
A big nose. I personally like that!
Mmm ugly feet? speakin for myself; i could care less bout ur feet as my feet are ugly as well for a girl haha
I truly don’t care about acne. My boyfriend is really insecure about it but I don’t mind it and he looks pretty cute with it.
