These 16 Pics Of Lone Protesters Are Going Viral To Show No Voice Is Too Small

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd protests, solidarity is not only helpful, it’s revolutionary. And even if not everyone has an opportunity to join the peaceful crowds and air their views out loud along with hundreds of supporters, it doesn’t take much to speak up.
These lone people from all around the country are setting an example of how to stand up in communities, suburbs, and small towns without anyone to back them up. From a woman doing her own march ’cause none of her friends wanted to join her to a lone protester holding up a BLM sign in the heart of a small southern city, here are some of the most inspiring real-life examples. They prove no voice is ever too small, and it’s never too late to speak up for what’s right.
#1 My Mom Did Her Own March
Image source: baddiejezzy
#2 The Karens Doing Their Part To Stop The Violence!
Image source: reddit.com
#3 A Lone Protester In The Heart Of A Small Southern City. Thank You.
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Let Us All Hope We Don’t Need To Have A Sign Like This When We Are His Age
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Ocean Shores, Washington, In The Middle Of The Small Town Traffic Circle. No Voice Is Too Small.
Image source: reddit.com
#6 This Man Has Been Standing Alone In Our Town Square For The Past Few Days, Gods Bless His Courage
Image source: reddit.com
#7 #blacklivesmatter Lone Protester In Lacey – Marvin Road – #blm – What A Powerful Lone Protester Today! It’s Good To See This Out In The Rural Community Too.
Image source: reddit.com
#8 We Had One Guy In Our Town Start A Protest Alone
Image source: RealFunBobby
#9 This Dude Ran All The Way Ahead And Stood Alone
Image source: Tyler_Levenson
#10 Outside Of The Norfolk Va Pd Today.
Image source: reddit.com
#11 One Man Protest
Image source: jonny_is_good
#12 Sole Protester In Town Of Palm Beach
Image source: Grace_PF
#13 Was Driving Through Enterprise Alabama Yesterday And Spotted This Lone Protester At The City Hall.
Image source: reddit.com
#14 My Husband Protesting Alone
Image source: stefaniafranja
#15 It’s Not Much Of A Protest, But It’s The Best I Can Do Right Now. Sitting Outside Past “Curfew”
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Sole Protester
Image source: TheDanGuerrero
Follow Us