99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

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Being a programmer is a serious and legit career, even if our grandparents think that we’re just “playing games over there in front of a screen.” That’s a real sentence my brother, who’s probably been coding since he was 12, heard from our grandparents. In reality, being a programmer is meticulous and hard work, as 42% of developers’ time is spent fixing bad code.

It also comes with its own brand of humor, one that people in other careers might not understand. That’s why Bored Panda is dedicating a list to “Programmer Humor,” a subreddit where programmers and software developers share memes, jokes, and other funny and relatable content. And if you’re thrown by the no-spaces grammar, this one might not be for you.

More info: Reddit

#1 Charityasaservice

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: BlackSwanTranarchy

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

#2 Peakdevmentality

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#3 Alphaversionsostillfullofbugs

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: petalbambi

#4 Theexperience

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: bryden_cruz

#5 Whatisthename

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: bryden_cruz

#6 Wegotoptions

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: bryden_cruz

#7 Ihateit

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Technical-Relation-9

#8 Bugfixedin5minutesjiraupdatedin3hours

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Much_Comfortable8395

#9 Thanosaltman

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: BranchCurrent4141

#10 Theunsungheroes

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#11 Sitdownson

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: thomasNowHere2

#12 Absolutelyridiculous

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: programmerjunky

#13 Threateningtobenchclaude

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: lavaboosted

#14 Wejustdidanailayoff

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: CodingWizard69

#15 Githubdowndaily

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Bamasdrey

#16 Newmrbeastvideo

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: sengunsipahi

#17 Unreplaceable

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: hellocppdotdev

#18 Maybemaybenot

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: scream_noob

#19 Tokensgobrrrrr

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Waste_Jello9947

#20 Signofstroke

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: HitarthSurana

#21 Everythingisdead

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: _fountain_pen_dev

#22 Trollingonanotherlvl

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: BumblebeeLow4727

#23 Aicompaniesrightnow

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: DontFreeMe

#24 Grokexplainyourself

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#25 Thiscannotbedenied

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: bryden_cruz

#26 Howitssupposedtorun

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Zerocchi

#27 Imaginethis

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: bryden_cruz

#28 Evolutionofthetrashicon

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: SacNerd

#29 Claudecoding

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: GandalfTheChad

#30 Seriesborbust

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Secure-Alps-441

#31 Securitybyobscurity

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: m9ses

#32 Mediaqueriesgobooom

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: bryden_cruz

#33 Ohnotheconsequencesofmyactions

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: tahayparker

#34 Cantrunfromdebugging

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Affectionate-Army458

#35 Thislooksaccurateforvibecoders

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: zohaibhere

#36 Keepcompetitorsontoes

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: gamingvortex01

#37 Gotmethinking

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: monica-graves

#38 Godisabadprogrammer

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: gamingvortex01

#39 Somedaysarebetterthanothers

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: tnerb253

#40 Softwaremorelikewetware

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: CodingWizard69

#41 Remembertocomment

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: dayanaaaaaaaa

#42 Seniordeveloper

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Time_4047

#43 Edgecasesexist

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Time_4047

#44 Eitherexperiencemeansanythingoritdoesnot

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: electricjimi

#45 Youthoughttheywerenotsneakingin

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

#46 Weusedto

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameIsNotName-57

#47 Developersworstnightmare

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Sotsvamp1337

#48 Multiagentcollaborationisamazing

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: CircumspectCapybara

#49 Techcompaniescuttingdevsforai

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: MyNameIsNotName-57

#50 Ireallythoughtitwasajoke

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: joshashkiller

#51 Brogonnadeclarebankruptcy

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Major-Language8609

#52 Worldishealing

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Less-Philosophy-1978

#53 Jobmarketissucked

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Last_Time_4047

#54 Peakaistartupculture

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous-Monk1957

#55 Backinmyday

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: hellocppdotdev

#56 Letsbuildabrighterfuturetogether

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Bryguy3k

#57 Fiveninesofuptime

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: TheAlaskanMailman

#58 Chairescalation

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: pr3579

#59 Iamprofessionalseatwarmer

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: SyntaxSpectre

#60 Serverlessarchitecture

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Technical-Relation-9

#61 Servervsserverless

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Technical-Relation-9

#62 Arewethereyet

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#63 Maybeweareback

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Same_Investigator_46

#64 Betterteststhanleetcode

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Dilutant

#65 Deletekeylogger

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#66 Breaktheviciouscircle

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: bbbar

#67 Onlyoptionremaining

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous-Monk1957

#68 Thepmisnotgonnalikethis

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: GranataReddit12

#69 Smallquickfix

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: hellocppdotdev

#70 Techbrowantstoentersemiconductorrace

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: NoMedicine3572

#71 Managervsclaude

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous-Monk1957

#72 Instaficationofvscode

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

#73 Programmerselfawareness

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: QuatzX

#74 Sortplease

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Advanced_Ferret_

#75 Jesuslovesopensource

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: VariationLivid3193

#76 Myvibecoderfriend

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous-Monk1957

#77 Myfirstgithubexperience

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Destroyers_Will

#78 Fableexpectations

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: mynameisyahiabakour

#79 Vibecodedappsecurity

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: chubbykc

#80 Mayhisdreamscometrue

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

#81 Thisescaperoomtakesplaceat4pmonfriday

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: PocketSocket110

#82 Anewaifeature

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: wahed-w

#83 Iknewitwouldworkout

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: 6nyh

#84 Surprisinglysolidadvicerighthere

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: hello_ya

#85 Opensourcecontributions

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: LucyGray65

#86 Forceinstallingupdateshasgonetoofar

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous-Monk1957

#87 Impossible

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: HitarthSurana

#88 Candidtalkwithcto

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous-Monk1957

#89 Thatsonewaytorememberit

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: ClipboardCopyPaste

#90 Theidealcandidate

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: VariationLivid3193

#91 Timeschange

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: joshiyash31

#92 Vibecoding

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Hatis_Night

#93 Finalrequest

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: TheJenkinsComic

#94 Positivefeedbackloop

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: lxlmandudelxl

#95 Pipinstalltherealstuff

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: wahed-w

#96 Helpmycoworkersunderstandhttpcodes

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Kishmond

#97 Candlelitdinnerisneedemailbug

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: Throwaway1900-1

#98 Belikejohn

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: zohaibhere

#99 Thenewbieaskingforhelponx

99 Funny Programmer Memes For Tired Devs And Computer Nerds (New Pics)

Image source: throwawayadvice19800

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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