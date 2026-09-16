67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

“They just don’t make things like they used to!” Sentences like this often elicit rolled eyes from kids and teens, especially if they heard their parents say it. But once you’re an adult, you realize that they’re totally right. Despite the fact that technology is supposedly advancing, it seems like everything around us is getting worse…
If you’re tired of your phone battery draining immediately, the quality of clothing being way worse than it was when you were a kid, and every company cutting corners to save money, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Here’s a list of relatable (albeit depressing) photos from an online community that calls out products and services that companies have actively made worse over the years.
#1 Cgi Is Actually Magnificent, As Long As You Allow The Time And Budget To Do It Properly
Image source: Infinite-Condition41
#2 Enshittification And Corporate Greed Are Coming For Every Industry
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#3 They’re Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now
Image source: plain_handle
#4 Reddit Now Shows Ads That Look Like Comments
Image source: Eravan_Darkblade
#5 The Enshittification Of Our Brains On Chatgpt
Image source: Secret-Broccoli9908
#6 Can’t Even Do My Laundry Without Dealing With This Nonsense
Image source: StardustZJackson
#7 This Thinly Veiled Gambling Bull Directed At Kids
I know the “collect em all” tactic has been around since baseball cards but these godforsaken balls taking over toy aisle are especially egregious IMO. And expensive.
Image source: SureWouldForest
#8 EU Huge Step On Protection Of Consumers
Image source: sovalente
#9 Purchased Movies Will No Longer Be Accessible, Thanks Sony!
Image source: Starkiller164
#10 Cottonelle What Are You Doing Babygirl
Left is old TP from another brand, right is new Cottonelle. I wonder if I’d have even noticed unless I saw them side by side like this inadvertently. Good luck to you if you have large hands, some of your fingers may be participating as well.
Image source: ghoztlighting
#11 When Digital Menus Randomly Change To A 30s Advert, Making The Menu As A TV Pointless
Image source: tybrand
#12 We’ve Reached A New Low, Ads On The Sinks In The Gym Bathroom
Image source: elephanttape
#13 Hp Forces You To Replace Your Ink Cartridges After Canceling Your Subscription
Image source: RealElijahC
#14 Imagine If Everything Else Kept Up
Image source: _Mother-Of-Chaos_
#15 I Guess They Could Just Stare At The Wall?
Image source: Rynin101
#16 Can We Go Back To The Old Internet?
Image source: Adriaaaaaaanoooo
#17 What A Time To Be Alive
Image source: Arxhart_671
#18 Youtube Is Now Blocking Vpns
Image source: recaffeinated
#19 They Knew What They Were Doing
Image source: ActiveCommittee8202
#20 Self Checkout
Image source: Biker67
#21 It Gets Worse. They Posted This And It Turns Out The Guy Gave The Money To The Person Who Lost It
Image source: Adventurous-Pen9952
#22 This Is Painful
Image source: Ezer_Pavle
#23 Anyone Still Watching The News?
Image source: anjudan
#24 When Did Hotels Get So Much Worse?
Pictured above- hotel removed refrigerator. I travel a bunch for work, although I’m currently an unpaid intern. I’ve noticed how much worse hotels have gotten in the last few years. Some of the stuff I’ve seen in the last few months include-
$25 charge every time you want to use a luggage cart
$16 a day for Wi-Fi, $20 a day for decent wi-fi
$20 a day for parking in a non-urban area
Removal of ice machines
No ability to do your own laundry on site
I need all of the above- and all of this seems pretty standard for a mid-priced hotel. Apparently not anymore. Now I’m just sad that my leftover Italian food I had for late night work is going to go bad.
Image source: MegaAscension
#25 Mounds Don’t Even Use Real Chocolate Anymore
Image source: Fit-Swordfish725
#26 The Visible Difference Between Old And New Pyrex
Image source: elysiumstarz
#27 My Premium Spotify Runs Out Of Audiobook Listening Hours…
Image source: stwp141
#28 Even Reportoftheweek Is Feeling It
Image source: moschles
#29 Wait…we Are Now Only Allowed To See 8 Cherry-Picked Reviews, And Can No Longer Sort By “Most Recent” Or Filter By Star-Rating? Wtf Is Happening?
Image source: grustef
#30 TSA Gets In On The Grift
Image source: kooziefloozy
#31 My Local Panera Removed Almost All The Outlets And Replaced Them With Blanking Plates So You Can’t Charge Your Phone Or Laptop
Image source: SalvagerOfBastards
#32 Has Anyone Else Noticed That Non-Scratch Sponges Start Disintegrating Immediately Now?
Image source: bepatientbekind
#33 $9 For This…
Image source: Expensive_Excuse197
#34 From “My Computer” To “This PC”
Image source: Conscious_Nobody9571
#35 Take A Feature Away And Sell It Back To Me In The Same Email, Really Tivo?
Image source: truf56
#36 Wendy’s Interior – They Just Remodeled In The Last Year Or So
Image source: sympathytree
#37 Reddit Has Now Entirely Defeated The Purpose Of Anonymous Browsing…
Image source: Remarkable_Log1596
#38 Everything Is A Scam Now
Image source: Tasty-Window
#39 He’s 76 Years Old Man
Image source: AbriefDelay
#40 Removed “No Preservatives” And Changed Real Fruit To Whole Fruit Whatever That Means
Image source: Muted-Resort1
#41 No Way To Pause TV For Details Anymore
Image source: TheAngelsHaveTheMice
#42 Holy Moly Has Google Search Been Absolutely Lobotomized
Image source: bilbywilby
#43 Every Platform Speedrunning Its Own Downfall
Image source: OkDragonfruit55
#44 Google Search: The Word “Crumble” Is Now Being Treated As A Misspelling Of “Crumbl” As In The Cookie Chain
Image source: G5press
#45 Mcdonald’s Ending Self-Serve Soda Machines Nationwide
Image source: howdydipshit
#46 Sweethearts Are Barely Legible
Image source: quadrophonicdaydream
#47 Amazon Enshittification
Image source: yallknowme19
#48 Bandaids Look Like They Are Deteriorating After Just A Couple Of Hours
Image source: glimmergirl1
#49 No It Doesn’t
Image source: Silver-Werewolf1509
#50 Youtube Has Entirely Removed Dislikes On Shorts And Replaced The Like Button With A Heart Button
Image source: This-Clue-5014
#51 I Can’t Delay Start My Dishwasher Without An App, And The App Sends Me Advertisements
Image source: gelekoplamp
#52 Breyers’ Cookies & Cream Is Not Ice Cream
Image source: JayTongue
#53 Tyson Chicken Tenders From Costco = More Than Half Breading Bits
Image source: Reasonable-Set-2144
#54 F! Jimmy John’s!!
Image source: Internal_Incident_26
#55 Dawn Dish Soap Is Now A Runny Cloaca Instead Of A Tight Controlled Dispensing Hole
Image source: NeverScryWolf
#56 The Ice Cream Keeps Getting Smaller Without Updating The Picture
Image source: ImStillNewAtThis
#57 I Will Never Forgive Sony And Crunchyroll For This
Image source: caseygwenstacy
#58 Youtube Is Spiraling
Image source: Vakirisil
#59 Sorry I’ll Be Late To Work I Had To Update My Doorbell
Image source: ThisIsACoolNick
#60 Psa: Rosetta Stone Is “Bricking” Permanent Licenses To Force Users Into Subscriptions
Image source: redditgirlwz
#61 Dickies Has Lost The Plot
Image source: cooljpg
#62 Ritz Crackers Now Made With Peanut Butter Flavored Filling Instead Of, Idk, Just Peanut Butter?
Image source: baked_potato_bae
#63 McDonald’s App Won’t Let You Stay Logged In Now If You’ve Disabled Ad Tracking
Image source: SoCalChrisW
#64 Electronic Shelf Labels May Use Your Data Profile To Make You Pay Different Prices
Image source: uselessguyinasuit
#65 My Car Radio Is Displaying Ads For United Healthcare
Image source: Reinfeldx
#66 24 Hour Fitness Had The Biggest Fall Off…. I Miss Swimming, Sauna, Basketball At 1am
Image source: Organic_Fee_8502
#67 Bic Lighters
Image source: Logical_Cow_2530
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