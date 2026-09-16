67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

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“They just don’t make things like they used to!” Sentences like this often elicit rolled eyes from kids and teens, especially if they heard their parents say it. But once you’re an adult, you realize that they’re totally right. Despite the fact that technology is supposedly advancing, it seems like everything around us is getting worse…

If you’re tired of your phone battery draining immediately, the quality of clothing being way worse than it was when you were a kid, and every company cutting corners to save money, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Here’s a list of relatable (albeit depressing) photos from an online community that calls out products and services that companies have actively made worse over the years.

#1 Cgi Is Actually Magnificent, As Long As You Allow The Time And Budget To Do It Properly

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Infinite-Condition41

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

#2 Enshittification And Corporate Greed Are Coming For Every Industry

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#3 They’re Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: plain_handle

#4 Reddit Now Shows Ads That Look Like Comments

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Eravan_Darkblade

#5 The Enshittification Of Our Brains On Chatgpt

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Secret-Broccoli9908

#6 Can’t Even Do My Laundry Without Dealing With This Nonsense

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: StardustZJackson

#7 This Thinly Veiled Gambling Bull Directed At Kids

I know the “collect em all” tactic has been around since baseball cards but these godforsaken balls taking over toy aisle are especially egregious IMO. And expensive.

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: SureWouldForest

#8 EU Huge Step On Protection Of Consumers

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: sovalente

#9 Purchased Movies Will No Longer Be Accessible, Thanks Sony!

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Starkiller164

#10 Cottonelle What Are You Doing Babygirl

Left is old TP from another brand, right is new Cottonelle. I wonder if I’d have even noticed unless I saw them side by side like this inadvertently. Good luck to you if you have large hands, some of your fingers may be participating as well.

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: ghoztlighting

#11 When Digital Menus Randomly Change To A 30s Advert, Making The Menu As A TV Pointless

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: tybrand

#12 We’ve Reached A New Low, Ads On The Sinks In The Gym Bathroom

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: elephanttape

#13 Hp Forces You To Replace Your Ink Cartridges After Canceling Your Subscription

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: RealElijahC

#14 Imagine If Everything Else Kept Up

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: _Mother-Of-Chaos_

#15 I Guess They Could Just Stare At The Wall?

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Rynin101

#16 Can We Go Back To The Old Internet?

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Adriaaaaaaanoooo

#17 What A Time To Be Alive

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Arxhart_671

#18 Youtube Is Now Blocking Vpns

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: recaffeinated

#19 They Knew What They Were Doing

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: ActiveCommittee8202

#20 Self Checkout

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Biker67

#21 It Gets Worse. They Posted This And It Turns Out The Guy Gave The Money To The Person Who Lost It

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Adventurous-Pen9952

#22 This Is Painful

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Ezer_Pavle

#23 Anyone Still Watching The News?

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: anjudan

#24 When Did Hotels Get So Much Worse?

Pictured above- hotel removed refrigerator. I travel a bunch for work, although I’m currently an unpaid intern. I’ve noticed how much worse hotels have gotten in the last few years. Some of the stuff I’ve seen in the last few months include-
$25 charge every time you want to use a luggage cart
$16 a day for Wi-Fi, $20 a day for decent wi-fi
$20 a day for parking in a non-urban area
Removal of ice machines
No ability to do your own laundry on site
I need all of the above- and all of this seems pretty standard for a mid-priced hotel. Apparently not anymore. Now I’m just sad that my leftover Italian food I had for late night work is going to go bad.

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: MegaAscension

#25 Mounds Don’t Even Use Real Chocolate Anymore

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Fit-Swordfish725

#26 The Visible Difference Between Old And New Pyrex

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: elysiumstarz

#27 My Premium Spotify Runs Out Of Audiobook Listening Hours…

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: stwp141

#28 Even Reportoftheweek Is Feeling It

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: moschles

#29 Wait…we Are Now Only Allowed To See 8 Cherry-Picked Reviews, And Can No Longer Sort By “Most Recent” Or Filter By Star-Rating? Wtf Is Happening?

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: grustef

#30 TSA Gets In On The Grift

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: kooziefloozy

#31 My Local Panera Removed Almost All The Outlets And Replaced Them With Blanking Plates So You Can’t Charge Your Phone Or Laptop

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: SalvagerOfBastards

#32 Has Anyone Else Noticed That Non-Scratch Sponges Start Disintegrating Immediately Now?

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: bepatientbekind

#33 $9 For This…

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Expensive_Excuse197

#34 From “My Computer” To “This PC”

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Conscious_Nobody9571

#35 Take A Feature Away And Sell It Back To Me In The Same Email, Really Tivo?

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: truf56

#36 Wendy’s Interior – They Just Remodeled In The Last Year Or So

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: sympathytree

#37 Reddit Has Now Entirely Defeated The Purpose Of Anonymous Browsing…

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Remarkable_Log1596

#38 Everything Is A Scam Now

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Tasty-Window

#39 He’s 76 Years Old Man

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: AbriefDelay

#40 Removed “No Preservatives” And Changed Real Fruit To Whole Fruit Whatever That Means

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Muted-Resort1

#41 No Way To Pause TV For Details Anymore

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: TheAngelsHaveTheMice

#42 Holy Moly Has Google Search Been Absolutely Lobotomized

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: bilbywilby

#43 Every Platform Speedrunning Its Own Downfall

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: OkDragonfruit55

#44 Google Search: The Word “Crumble” Is Now Being Treated As A Misspelling Of “Crumbl” As In The Cookie Chain

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: G5press

#45 Mcdonald’s Ending Self-Serve Soda Machines Nationwide

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: howdydipshit

#46 Sweethearts Are Barely Legible

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: quadrophonicdaydream

#47 Amazon Enshittification

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: yallknowme19

#48 Bandaids Look Like They Are Deteriorating After Just A Couple Of Hours

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: glimmergirl1

#49 No It Doesn’t

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Silver-Werewolf1509

#50 Youtube Has Entirely Removed Dislikes On Shorts And Replaced The Like Button With A Heart Button

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: This-Clue-5014

#51 I Can’t Delay Start My Dishwasher Without An App, And The App Sends Me Advertisements

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: gelekoplamp

#52 Breyers’ Cookies & Cream Is Not Ice Cream

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: JayTongue

#53 Tyson Chicken Tenders From Costco = More Than Half Breading Bits

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Reasonable-Set-2144

#54 F! Jimmy John’s!!

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Internal_Incident_26

#55 Dawn Dish Soap Is Now A Runny Cloaca Instead Of A Tight Controlled Dispensing Hole

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: NeverScryWolf

#56 The Ice Cream Keeps Getting Smaller Without Updating The Picture

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: ImStillNewAtThis

#57 I Will Never Forgive Sony And Crunchyroll For This

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: caseygwenstacy

#58 Youtube Is Spiraling

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Vakirisil

#59 Sorry I’ll Be Late To Work I Had To Update My Doorbell

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: ThisIsACoolNick

#60 Psa: Rosetta Stone Is “Bricking” Permanent Licenses To Force Users Into Subscriptions

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: redditgirlwz

#61 Dickies Has Lost The Plot

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: cooljpg

#62 Ritz Crackers Now Made With Peanut Butter Flavored Filling Instead Of, Idk, Just Peanut Butter?

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: baked_potato_bae

#63 McDonald’s App Won’t Let You Stay Logged In Now If You’ve Disabled Ad Tracking

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: SoCalChrisW

#64 Electronic Shelf Labels May Use Your Data Profile To Make You Pay Different Prices

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: uselessguyinasuit

#65 My Car Radio Is Displaying Ads For United Healthcare

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Reinfeldx

#66 24 Hour Fitness Had The Biggest Fall Off…. I Miss Swimming, Sauna, Basketball At 1am

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Organic_Fee_8502

#67 Bic Lighters

67 Products And Services That Somehow Got Worse While Getting More Expensive

Image source: Logical_Cow_2530

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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