Fake Gift Boxes By Prank-O To Seriously Confuse Your Friends (6 New Pics)

Ready or not, the gift season’s kicking in. Whether it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas, now’s a good time to start worrying about them. But presents aren’t the only thing you need to worry about: the presentation is as important as the present itself. Soon enough there’s going to be million of curses echoing all around the world as an innumerable amount of people will struggle boxing their presents. But for the fourth consecutive year, Prank-o’s here to make it easy for you. Who wouldn’t want a Donut Holster, or a Toilet Meadow? But don’t take their gifts at face value, for they’re only an amusing vessel for your real presents. Watch as your confused gift recipient tries to figure out if you’re being serious or not, only to be relieved to open the real present! Here’s this year’s set of fake gift boxes!
Float-A-Poo
“Carrying a bag of poop is embarrassing – especially when it’s not your own. Our Float-A-Poo prank gift box disguises your real gift for that pet lover on your list.”
If you ever wondered how such strange businesses start, you’re in luck. One of the co-founders, Arik Nordby, told the story in one of the previous interviews.
“Several years ago I watched my 8-year-old nephew unwrap what appeared to be a toaster oven (his parents had actually packed a video game console inside.) While he was dejected, he handled it politely while the adults played along with the joke by saying ‘Wow, Tommy, it has a timer and auto-clean feature – you are one lucky boy.’ It hit me then that I could use my package design skills and love of parody to create fake products to house gifts. I went out, bought a camera and a tripod, and started shooting my first prototype, The Home Dentistry Kit. Using parts from several items, I pieced it together in photoshop, wrote some copy, and built a box.
I’ve been doing graphic design for 30 years – a lot of it package design. I also love parody. From Wacky Packs (in the 70s) to Saturday Night Live fake product commercials, it’s always struck a chord with me. After I did my first few, I met one of the original Onion News founders, and Ryan Walther and I have been biz partners ever since 2010.”
Socks & Lids
“Every household has missing socks and food container lids – which makes Socks & Lids a thoughtful, problem-solving prank gift box.”
As for their creative process, Arik gave a few hints how they research their wonderful ideas. “Throughout the year, I scribble ideas down on postcards and throw them in a black, plastic box. Inspiration comes from everywhere: We look at consumer trends, airplane catalogs, flea markets, surplus shops, late-night infomercials, current trends, Chinese websites, long bike rides. After the holidays, we all crack some beers, dump the postcards out, and whittle them down to our favorite 6-8. From there it’s into the studio to build, photograph and photoshop. Once we settle on a style, it’s time to create using random parts, soldering iron, glue guns, spray paint, and more. Them it’s time for photography and writing. We enlist many of our friends and family to model. Lastly, we tackle the copy – striving for unique angles on all six sides. It’s quite a fun process!”
Toilet Meadow
“A fun prank gift box for the naturalist on your gift list. Features six different pre-seeded toilet seat covers. Just water and wait for a soft bed to sit on.”
Among Prank-O’s most successful products were “Earwax Candle Kit, Crib Dribbler, Bathe & Brew, and Rotowipe, which is pretty cool because there are four very distinct interests represented!”
Arik also pointed out his personal all-time favorites. “Through 9 years and 75 styles, it’s a tie with three. #1 Crib Dribbler / 2012 Every year we hear tons of stories of how it turned an ordinary baby shower into an uncontrollable laugh-fest (and oh yeah, that’s my son Ike, on the cover). #2 Earwax Candle Kit / 2015 I love the immediate “ew” factor. It was a fun one to make – I scratched my head for a while on material, and then it dawned on me to just use a cheap wax toilet ring from the hardware store – perfect color and consistency! Also, that’s a good friend that portrays Emma Dean on the box (she’s now on her 5th product)! #3 Hide-A-Poo / 2019 Leaving plastic, poop cover-ups all over the neighborhood is absurdly hilarious to me. And, the photo on the cover is our rescue dog, Jack.”
Donut Holster
“All your favorite fried snacks at arm’s length! This prank gift box is perfect for anyone that enjoys eating and convenience.”
Not all of their ideas see the light of day, and Arik shared one of their scrapped ideas with us. “We have an idea for an app, but couldn’t figure out a couple bits of functionality, so we’ve shelved it for now. (If you’re an app developer/sorcerer reading this, hit me up at this email.”
But that doesn’t stop the fantastic company from growing and branching out. “We have a couple of big things next year that require molds and batteries and whatnot! This year, we’ll continue to add Prank Flyers monthly and just added Prank Calendar Sleeves, Prank Handsoap Bottles, Prank Cereal Boxes, Prank Gift Cards and Prank Gifts (real products, repurposed! – perfect for White Elephant or Yankee Swap gatherings).”
The Mobile Mobile
“The perfect prank gift box for the new parent on your gift list! Kindex’s Mobile Mobile lets you bring baby’s favorite distraction wherever they may go!”
Mold Farm
“Finally, a fun and educational way to dispose of your leftovers! Watch as mold and maggots grow thanks to this amazing activity for children of all ages!”
As for the success of the project, Arik was always confident that these silly designs will take off. “I mean, the idea of bringing something simple to a gift-giving occasion that instantly changes the vibe of the room – that felt pretty special to me. After I had sold them for a couple of years, I met my business partner, Ryan Walther, an energetic, funny spaz that got us in front of a ton of people. It was then, I knew we were on our way.”
