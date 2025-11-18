My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

by

We’re already a few days into 2024, but I wanted to take this opportunity to look back at the previous year: globally, 2023 was not great for many people around the globe, with the continuation of the Ukrainian-Russian War and the reignition of the conflict in Gaza, claiming thousands of innocent victims. July was the hottest recorded month ever, which doesn’t forebode well for our future. New developments in AI technology have increased the discussion of its economic and ethical ramifications.

On the plus side, WHO finally declared the Covid-19 pandemic no longer a global emergency, and major artist groups striked for better work conditions in the US.

As always, I’d love to know about your own questions; maybe I can do a drawing about it! What do you think is wrong with the world nowadays? Let me know in the comments!

More info: Instagram | danielgarciaart.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1 Soulless A.I

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#2 Women Of Iran

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#3 World Cup Washing Machine

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#4 Happy Holidays And Peace On Earth

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#5 Alzheimer’s Disease

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#6 Global Warming, Leave Everything Behind

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#7 Buying Time

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#8 Women Chains

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#9 Privilege

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#10 Bone Cancer In Children

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#11 Earthquake In Turkey And Syria

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#12 Men’s World

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#13 The Coronation

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#14 Get Out Of Social Media

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#15 Hate Speech

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#16 Diversity In The USA

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#17 Financial Fraud

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#18 Happy Holidays

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#19 A.I. And Jobs

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#20 Racism In Sports

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#21 Paper

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#22 Pregnancy And Covid-19

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#23 Tech Giants’ Fall

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#24 Sleep And Health

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#25 Heart Health

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#26 Psychopaths

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#27 Living With Diabetes

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#28 Saving For Retirement

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#29 Tech Wars

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

#30 Child Cholesterol

My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Should I Do About My Eating And Weight Problems? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Tiny Units” Online Group Is Dedicated To Everything That Comes In Cute Sizes (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Bride Places Incomprehensible Demands On Her Best Friend Of 25 Years, Destroys Their Friendship
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Clever Illustrations By Elia Colombo That’ll Take Some Time For You To Understand
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Is Alan Ritchson Right For Batman?
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2025
‘Didn’t Believe People Like This Existed’: Mom Finds Out Coworker’s Gift Is Below $50 Spending Limit, Asks For More
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.