My 30 Illustrations Show What’s Wrong With The World (New Pics)

We’re already a few days into 2024, but I wanted to take this opportunity to look back at the previous year: globally, 2023 was not great for many people around the globe, with the continuation of the Ukrainian-Russian War and the reignition of the conflict in Gaza, claiming thousands of innocent victims. July was the hottest recorded month ever, which doesn’t forebode well for our future. New developments in AI technology have increased the discussion of its economic and ethical ramifications.
On the plus side, WHO finally declared the Covid-19 pandemic no longer a global emergency, and major artist groups striked for better work conditions in the US.
As always, I’d love to know about your own questions; maybe I can do a drawing about it! What do you think is wrong with the world nowadays? Let me know in the comments!
#1 Soulless A.I
#2 Women Of Iran
#3 World Cup Washing Machine
#4 Happy Holidays And Peace On Earth
#5 Alzheimer’s Disease
#6 Global Warming, Leave Everything Behind
#7 Buying Time
#8 Women Chains
#9 Privilege
#10 Bone Cancer In Children
#11 Earthquake In Turkey And Syria
#12 Men’s World
#13 The Coronation
#14 Get Out Of Social Media
#15 Hate Speech
#16 Diversity In The USA
#17 Financial Fraud
#18 Happy Holidays
#19 A.I. And Jobs
#20 Racism In Sports
#21 Paper
#22 Pregnancy And Covid-19
#23 Tech Giants’ Fall
#24 Sleep And Health
#25 Heart Health
#26 Psychopaths
#27 Living With Diabetes
#28 Saving For Retirement
#29 Tech Wars
#30 Child Cholesterol
