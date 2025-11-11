Bored Panda Office Tried Out Prisma App That Turns Photos Into Paintings, Here Are The Results

Apple iOS top charts have been stormed by a new app called Prisma. Supposedly it can transform your photos into works of art in just a couple of seconds. But here at Bored Panda we don’t just take words for granted, we’ve decided to test it out ourselves using our own photos taken with our smartphones.

And boy was it fun! The app provides you with a bunch of styles derived from famous paintings like Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” or Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” (that’s among various others like mosaic or gothic). Just be prepared to sink quite a bit of time into the app, because you might find yourself turning your photo album into a fully fledged art gallery!

Android fans will have to wait just a bit longer, but from what we’ve heard, the app is coming later this month.

#1

#1


#2

#2


#3

#3


#4

#4


#5

#5


#6

#6


#7

#7


#8

#8


#9

#9


#10

#10


#11

#11


#12

#12


#13

#13


#14

#14


#15

#15


#16

#16


#17

#17


#18

#18


#19

#19


#20

#20


#21

#21


#22

#22


#23

#23


#24

#24


#25

#25


#26

#26


#27

#27


#28

#28


