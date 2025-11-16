Hey Pandas, Where In The World Would You Like To Live And Why? (Closed)

by

Most people dream of traveling the world, and some want to settle down somewhere entirely different from where they are. But where do people want to live? Let’s find out now, yall!

#1

seattle

#2

I would love to live somewhere I Scandinavia, particularly Finland or Denmark. They have a thriving economy, good people, and generally know how to be good humans. Also, Finland has been the happiest country for years running and I need to know their secrets.

#3

As Epsilon says. I would like any of the Northern European countries, they seem to top the charts in all the good stuff.

Maybe Iceland, and Canada too. I like colder places if you have not guessed already.

#4

I would love to live in Mexico again. I lived in Mexico City as a teenager and it’s amazingly beautiful with all the color and full of history.

#5

Iceland! It is absolutely beautiful there and the geology is so cool it would almost be like living on another planet. Also isn’t ranked like one of the happiest countries in the world?

#6

Norway. And Bergen in particular. Everything seems to be very expensive, but I would absolutey live there. I just fell in love with the place. Although reading some of this thread, I might change my mind when I visit Finland later this year.

#7

Northern India or Pakistan for the food, hospitality and indigenous animals.
New Zealand for the beautiful flora and fauna.
Caribbean for the people, the weather, and the slower pace of life.

#8

In a tiny village in Switzerland

#9

Belize

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Spent One Day As A Hobbit
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Discovers That Welcoming Flowers He Received On His First Day Of Work Weren’t Meant For Him, And His Story Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Man Repeats Wife’s Painful Symptoms To Doctors, They Finally Believe What She’s Saying
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Photographer Captures Everyday Life In One Of The World’s Most Densely Populated City
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
College Football is Starting: Here Are the Easiest Ways to Watch without Cable
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2016
Woman Waits 20 Years To Get Revenge On Her Mean And Entitled Relative, Her Baby Accidentally Does It For Her
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.