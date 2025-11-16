Hey Pandas, Where In The World Would You Like To Live And Why? (Closed)

Most people dream of traveling the world, and some want to settle down somewhere entirely different from where they are. But where do people want to live? Let’s find out now, yall!
#1
#2
I would love to live somewhere I Scandinavia, particularly Finland or Denmark. They have a thriving economy, good people, and generally know how to be good humans. Also, Finland has been the happiest country for years running and I need to know their secrets.
#3
As Epsilon says. I would like any of the Northern European countries, they seem to top the charts in all the good stuff.
Maybe Iceland, and Canada too. I like colder places if you have not guessed already.
#4
I would love to live in Mexico again. I lived in Mexico City as a teenager and it’s amazingly beautiful with all the color and full of history.
#5
Iceland! It is absolutely beautiful there and the geology is so cool it would almost be like living on another planet. Also isn’t ranked like one of the happiest countries in the world?
#6
Norway. And Bergen in particular. Everything seems to be very expensive, but I would absolutey live there. I just fell in love with the place. Although reading some of this thread, I might change my mind when I visit Finland later this year.
#7
Northern India or Pakistan for the food, hospitality and indigenous animals.
New Zealand for the beautiful flora and fauna.
Caribbean for the people, the weather, and the slower pace of life.
#8
In a tiny village in Switzerland
#9
Belize
