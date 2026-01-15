63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

by

The best advertisements don’t just sell products — they are creative and make us think about the brand long after we’ve seen it.

These campaigns employ a variety of tools to hook us, such as clever wordplay or eye-catching visuals, but one of our favorite ones is humor.

Sadly, over the years, many brands have chosen to play it safe, which is why bold and funny ads stand out instantly — especially when you spot one on a billboard while sitting in traffic after a long, tough day.

Scroll through this list to see how humor in ads can grab anyone’s attention, even if you don’t know the brand.

#1 Bad Ad Is A Good Ad

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#2 Durex

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

#3 “Text & Drive” Wathan Funeral Home Billboard

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: SicilSlovak

Comedy creates positive associations in people’s minds, making the brand easier to remember.

In a 2022 survey across 14 countries, 80% of consumers said they are more likely to buy again and recommend brands that make them laugh.

Funny ads, if cleverly executed, are interesting because we are wired to pay attention to the unexpected.

“There are many reasons why this happens; purely on a physical level using humor lowers cortisol (the stress hormone) and increases dopamine (the pleasure neurotransmitter). This makes people far more receptive to the ad’s message,” says HumourScope founder Paddy Gilmore.

#4 Utah Ski Resort Gets A 1-Star Review From A Guy In Los Angeles Because The Mountain Was Too Difficult. They Used The One-Star Review To Advertise It

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: rightcoastguy

#5 Ricola

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Miami Ad School Europe

It’s really hard to come up with just the right amount of humor in ads, since there are many risks — funny content can be easily misunderstood if not done right, it can also offend the audience or distract from the brand message.

Over the last 20 years, these challenges have pushed brands to move away from humor and instead favor safer and more serious tones, according to a report.

The pandemic and global recession made the brands even more cautious, the report says.

#6 Simple, Yet Effective

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: acamu5x

#7 “Get Them Off Your Dog.” – Frontline Flea & Tick Control

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Mantschgo

#8 Don’t Know If It Counts As An Ad, But Still Funny

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: 2na2unatuna

But funny is gradually coming back in fashion, after Cannes Lions, an international festival that rewards creativity, introduced a dedicated Humor category in 2023.

With funny content and memes taking over social media as well, brands have once again started using the comedy angle in their campaigns.

“When Cannes adds a humour category, that merely adds credence to what creatives have suspected for years now — humour is one of the most effective ways to make a complicated point in a sharp, succinct way,” says Hayden Scott of Virtue Asia.

The festival led to a sudden rise, and data shows that 75% of US or UK winners used humor in their campaigns in 2024, up from 52% in 2023.

#9 Advertising Done Right

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: mperez4855

#10 McDonald’s

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

#11 Hyundai

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Shalmor Avnon Amichay / Y&R, Tel Aviv, Israel

Humor is like a secret weapon that companies can use to engage consumers and start viral conversations.

When a product itself isn’t very interesting, such as eye glasses or a shipping company, it needs humor to capture some attention.

“Humor works astoundingly well in B2B marketing. And the B2B brands who know this treat it like a well-kept secret in their marketing toolbox. It’s good for them, good for their clients and – most of all – good for the bottom line,” says Gilmore.

#12 Oatly Bench Ad, 2019

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: strivelyco

#13 Dreamies

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: MagicMoonBeans

#14 This Ad At Dusseldorf Airport

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: GermanPlatypusMan

Brand battles take humor in their campaigns a step further.

Pepsi’s Halloween ad that shows a Pepsi can with a Coca-Cola-like cape, delivers a playful and competitive message — it pushes the other brand to defend themselves, but also highlights its own strengths.

These kinds of ads feel less like a sales pitch and more like a shared joke with the buyers or loyal customers of the brand.

#15 Creative, Location-Specific Ad For Copenhagen Skatepark

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: kid_is_insane

#16 Picks Up Five Times More Woman Than A Lamborghini

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: twixonurface

#17 Dated (But Funny) Anti-Gastroenteritis Medicine Ad

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: ForLackOfAUserName

#18 Pepsi

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

While funny ads are risky, and hard to sell to clients, if done right, they can quickly become part of pop culture and make millions of people laugh.

And we sure do need them in an age where attention is scarce and laughs are few and far between.

#19 Tic Tac

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#20 This Advertisement From A Dental Office

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: reddit.com

#21 This Ad Is Going To Become The Next Copycat Template For So Many Brands

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: lazymentors

#22 An Advertisement For Keloptic.com – A French Website That Sells Glasses

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Gaget

#23 Delhi’s Homeless

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#24 Deadpool & Wolverine

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#25 Mercedes-Benz

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#26 Bic

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#27 Tailgating Isn’t Worth It

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#28 Bus Stop Ad For A VPN Provider

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: 1m0ws

#29 Know The Facts I Have Beautiful Teeth Too

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: mosti_shosho

#30 Tabasco

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#31 This Bose Advertisement Made Me Laugh

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Greenlightxx

#32 Honest Advertising

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: SharkRancher

#33 I Now Have An Advertisement Stuck In My Head, Genius

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: TeachMeImWilling69

#34 Kiss Fm 97.7

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Garcia Robles, Guatemala

#35 Google

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Grey, Istanbul, Turkey

#36 Calgary Zoo

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Trigger, Calgary, Canada

#37 Crest

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#38 Audi

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#39 NYC Closets

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: proc_bofa

#40 My Friend Found This Ad On His Way Home

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: S3nosrs

#41 This Guy Must Be Feeling Pretty Great On This Ad

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: ErickJail

#42 1991 Range Rover Print Ad ‘And You Thought Your Teenagers Were Rough On A Car’

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: kervokian

#43 Hubba Bubba (1980)

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#44 Burger King, 2024

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: abaganoush

#45 3m

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

#46 This Ad By Eskom

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Aequitas19

#47 Cedars Sinal Spine Center

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#48 Specsavers

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#49 Above The Trash

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: pacmanisfun

#50 Mcdonalds

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#51 1971 Listerine Print Ad ‘I Hate It, But I Love It’

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: kervokian

#52 Hush Puppies

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#53 Ephone900

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: JST Beijing China

#54 IKEA

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

#55 National Geographic

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Heads, Sao Paulo, Brazil

#56 Listermint

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: JWT Sydney, Australia

#57 Mountain Riders

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

#58 LEGO

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#59 Nivea Men

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#60 Kerrygold

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#61 Knacki

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: Ogilvy, France

#62 Juicy Fruit

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

#63 Classic Ad For Cough Syrup In Canada

63 Print Advertisements That Used Humor And Creativity To Make Their Competitors Look Boring

Image source: jon-in-tha-hood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Like To Draw Animals, People And Even Pokémon In A Dreamy Style
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Discover the Untamed Beauty of America in ‘Planet Earth: Wild West’
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2017
Boss’s Hypocrisy Backfires When Employee Follows Orders Exactly
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
If Your Favorite Childhood Characters Were Turned Into Monsters (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Misfit Garage: What’s in Store for Season 5?
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2017
Woman Takes Along Her Husband For An Important Dinner At Her New Boss’ House, Doesn’t Expect It To End Like This
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025