Revelation Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Move Back To UK Leads To Scandalous Theories

After more than six years in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing for a surprising homecoming to Britain.
The couple is expected to move back later this month with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a decision that has already sparked a frenzy of wild theories online.
The move comes weeks after a remarkably private reunion with King Charles III in July.
One person reacted, “There’s something major on the horizon that we don’t know about. They are trying to get away from…”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sudden return to the UK comes after a recent private reunion with King Charles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to leave their Montecito home later this month and return to the UK, more than six years after leaving Britain in 2020.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have reportedly been enrolled at a British school and are expected to begin classes when the new term starts in September.
Their new residence will reportedly be a private, non-royal property outside London.
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The exact location has not been disclosed, with the family’s privacy and security being treated as a priority.
Reports suggest the couple has been considering areas including the Cotswolds and Northamptonshire, but no specific property has been publicly confirmed.
Harry and Meghan are also expected to retain their Montecito property and their home in Portugal, meaning the move does not necessarily represent a permanent abandonment of the United States.
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And despite returning to Britain, Harry and Meghan are not returning to the royal fold.
They will remain private citizens and non-working royals, with no plans to resume official public duties or engagements on behalf of the monarchy.
The news comes shortly after the couple and their two children privately met King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.
The reunion marked the first time the King had seen Archie and Lilibet in person for several years.
Yet, their plans to move back to Britain reportedly never came up during the meeting.
According to People magazine, Charles was reportedly informed of the decision on Sunday, August 16, shortly before news of the move emerged publicly.
The couple’s return has sparked multiple theories, ranging from divorce and financial troubles to complications surrounding Harry’s visa
The King is said to welcome the opportunity to spend more time with his grandchildren, while the move could also signal a potential mending of his relationship with his estranged son.
The sudden move has sparked countless wild speculations, with the biggest theories online suggesting the couple’s California life may not have turned out as successfully as expected.
Some critics now believe the opportunities have begun drying up, while others suspect financial problems may have made life in California less sustainable.
“Are they broke now that they need to go back to a country they both hate so much????” one commenter asked.
Another described the move as “the quickest Hollywood failure” they had seen, while someone else claimed the couple had discovered they were “nothing without the royal family.”
One commenter claimed “Meghan is seeking social cache… she needs stories to sell to producers and editors back in L.A. She isn’t moving to the UK anymore than she ‘moved’ the last time. As soon as she’s something to sell or produce, she’s back to Cali.”
Others similarly suggested that Hollywood had simply rejected the Sussexes.
The couple’s return has also brought renewed attention to a long-running controversy surrounding Harry’s U.S. immigration records.
The issue centers on his admissions in his 2023 memoir, Spare, where he discussed his past recreational use of illegal substances.
U.S. visa applications ask applicants about past d**g use, prompting the conservative Heritage Foundation to question whether Harry disclosed his history when applying for his U.S. visa and whether he received preferential treatment.
Netizens are convinced a bizarre Georgia lawsuit naming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have fueled their sudden homecoming
The organization has pursued the matter through Freedom of Information litigation, seeking access to records concerning Harry’s immigration status.
According to Newsweek, the State Department has reportedly withheld 18 documents related to Harry’s visa while reviewing hundreds of additional documents connected to the case.
One commenter suggested that the couple may be trying to leave before the visa controversy escalates, writing, “Get out before you get deported out?”
Another claimed, “Lying on the Visa application was going to come out, so they needed to get out of the US to make the FOIA moot.”
However, there is currently no public evidence that he lied on his visa application, committed immigration fraud, or is facing deportation.
Another theory has emerged around a civil lawsuit filed in Georgia that names both Harry and Meghan as defendants.
The case, “Shakiyla Williams v. ROC Nation LLC et al.,” was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in July 2025, and names an unusually broad collection of celebrities and public figures.
Among the defendants are Harry and Meghan, alongside figures including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Sean Combs, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Tyler Perry.
Some online critics have seized on the lawsuit, as one commenter claimed, “Now that the USA judge has officially allowed the RICO court case naming Prince Harry & Meghan Markle as defendants, they ‘suddenly’ move to the UK…”
A viral Reddit poll revealed which of these wild theories has won the most support from critics
Another asked, “What is the RICO CASE IN GEORGIA THAT IS ACTIVE RIGHT NOW THAT NAMES BOTH HARRY AND MEGHAN?”
“There’s something major on the horizon that we don’t know about they are trying to get away from… legal issues, massive debts, exposure, etc.,” a third user wrote.
The Georgia lawsuit is a private civil action, not a criminal prosecution, and there is no evidence that Harry or Meghan are facing criminal charges because of it.
Some commenters have even speculated that Harry wants the children settled in Britain before a potential divorce.
“He probably wants the kids back in the UK before he files for divorce, so that they can be educated at some private school, on the taxpayer’s dime. He will likely remarry and rejoin the family in some small way. She will get her alimony,” one commenter claimed.
Another wrote, “Could it be that sometime in the near future we hear that the Duchess failing to settle back in England will be returning to the USA? She saves face, and the children remain with their father in England where they’re settled at school. Mark my words, it’s coming.”
The speculation has also spilled into a poll on the Meghan-focused snark subreddit r/SaintMeghanMarkle.
The poll asks, “Why are Meghan and Harry moving back to the UK?” and offers options including “They’re broke,” “Charles is d*ing,” “They’re getting a divorce,” “Harry’s Visa troubles” and “Hollywood has rejected them.”
With around 1,900 votes, “They’re broke” has emerged as the leading theory, while “Hollywood has rejected them” has taken second place.
For most critics, the relocation isn’t a straightforward family decision; they’re convinced something else is happening behind the scenes.
As of this writing, neither Harry nor Markle has directly addressed the news.
“Those two returning will definitely end the Royal family… Not shocking at all: they’ve failed at everything and are broke,” wrote one critic
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